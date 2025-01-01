IComparable<T>

IComparable<T> is an interface for implementing objects that can be compared to find out whether one is greater than, less than or equal to the other one

Description

The IComparable<T> interface defines a method to compare the current object to another object of the same type, on the basis of which the collection of these objects can be sorted.

Declaration

template<typename T>

interface IComparable : public IEqualityComparable<T>

Header

#include <Generic\Interfaces\IComparable.mqh>

Inheritance Hierarchy IEqualityComparable IComparable Direct descendants CKeyValuePair

Class Methods