IComparable<T> is an interface for implementing objects that can be compared to find out whether one is greater than, less than or equal to the other one
Description
The IComparable<T> interface defines a method to compare the current object to another object of the same type, on the basis of which the collection of these objects can be sorted.
Declaration
template<typename T>
Header
#include <Generic\Interfaces\IComparable.mqh>
Inheritance Hierarchy
IComparable
Direct descendants
Class Methods
Method
Description
Compares the current object with the specified value