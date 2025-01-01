DocumentationSections
CRedBlackTreeNode<T>

CRedBlackTreeNode<T> is a helper class used in implementing the CRedBlackTree<T> class.

Description

The CRedBlackTreeNode<T> class is a node of the CRedBlackTree<T>. Tree navigation methods are implemented in the class.

Declaration

   template<typename T>
   class CRedBlackTreeNode

Header

   #include <Generic\RedBlackTree.mqh>

Class Methods

Method

Description

Value

Returns and sets a node value

Parent

Returns and sets a pointer to the parent node

Left

Returns and sets a pointer to the left node

Right

Returns and sets a pointer to the right node

Color

Returns and sets a node color

IsLeaf

Determines whether the specified node is a leaf

CreateEmptyNode

Creates a new black node with no parent and children, and returns a pointer to it