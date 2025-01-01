MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryGeneric Data CollectionsCRedBlackTreeNode<T>
CRedBlackTreeNode<T>
CRedBlackTreeNode<T> is a helper class used in implementing the CRedBlackTree<T> class.
Description
The CRedBlackTreeNode<T> class is a node of the CRedBlackTree<T>. Tree navigation methods are implemented in the class.
Declaration
|
template<typename T>
Header
|
#include <Generic\RedBlackTree.mqh>
Class Methods
|
Method
|
Description
|
Returns and sets a node value
|
Returns and sets a pointer to the parent node
|
Returns and sets a pointer to the left node
|
Returns and sets a pointer to the right node
|
Returns and sets a node color
|
Determines whether the specified node is a leaf
|
Creates a new black node with no parent and children, and returns a pointer to it