MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryGeneric Data CollectionsIEqualityComparer<T>
IEqualityComparer<T>
IEqualityComparer<T> is an interface for implementing a generic class that compares two object of the T type.
Description
The IEqualityComparer<T> interface defines methods to retrieve the hash code of a T type object and to check whether two objects of type T are equal.
Declaration
template<typename T>
Header
#include <Generic\Interfaces\IEqualityComparer.mqh>
Inheritance Hierarchy
IEqualityComparer
Direct descendants