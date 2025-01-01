DocumentationSections
IEqualityComparer<T> is an interface for implementing a generic class that compares two object of the T type.

Description

The IEqualityComparer<T> interface defines methods to retrieve the hash code of a T type object and to check whether two objects of type T are equal.

Declaration

   template<typename T>
   interface IEqualityComparer

Header

   #include <Generic\Interfaces\IEqualityComparer.mqh>

Inheritance Hierarchy

  IEqualityComparer

Direct descendants

CDefaultEqualityComparer

Class Methods

Method

Description

Equals

Compares two values of type T

HashCode

Calculates the hash code value based on the T type object