IEqualityComparer<T>

IEqualityComparer<T> is an interface for implementing a generic class that compares two object of the T type.

Description

The IEqualityComparer<T> interface defines methods to retrieve the hash code of a T type object and to check whether two objects of type T are equal.

Declaration

template<typename T>

interface IEqualityComparer

Header

#include <Generic\Interfaces\IEqualityComparer.mqh>

Inheritance Hierarchy IEqualityComparer Direct descendants CDefaultEqualityComparer

Class Methods