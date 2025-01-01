DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryGeneric Data CollectionsIComparer<T> 

IComparer<T>

IComparer<T> is an interface for implementing a generic class that compares two object of the T type, whether one is greater than, less than or equal to the other one

Description

The IComparer<T> interface determines a method to compare two objects of the T type, on the basis of which a collection of these objects can be sorted.

Declaration

   template<typename T>
   interface IComparer

Header

   #include <Generic\Interfaces\IComparer.mqh>

Inheritance Hierarchy

  IComparer

Direct descendants

CDefaultComparer

Class Methods

Method

Description

Compare

Compares two values of type T