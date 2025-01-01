IComparer<T>
IComparer<T> is an interface for implementing a generic class that compares two object of the T type, whether one is greater than, less than or equal to the other one
Description
The IComparer<T> interface determines a method to compare two objects of the T type, on the basis of which a collection of these objects can be sorted.
Declaration
|
template<typename T>
Header
|
#include <Generic\Interfaces\IComparer.mqh>
|
Inheritance Hierarchy
IComparer
Direct descendants
Class Methods
|
Method
|
Description
|
Compares two values of type T