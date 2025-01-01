CStack<T>
CStack<T> is a generic class that implements the ICollection<T> interface.
Description
The CStack<T> class is a dynamic collection of T type data, which is organized as a stack that operates on the LIFO (last in, first out) principle.
Declaration
template<typename T>
Header
#include <Generic\Stack.mqh>
Inheritance Hierarchy
CStack
Class Methods
Method
Description
Adds an element to a stack
Returns the number of elements in a stack
Determines whether a stack contains an element with the specified value
Sets the capacity of a stack to the actual number of elements
Copies all elements of a stack to the specified array starting at the specified index
Removes all elements from a stack
Removes the first occurrence of the specified element from a stack
Adds an element to a stack
Returns the head element without removing it from a stack
Returns the head element and removes it from a stack