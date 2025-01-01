DocumentationSections
CStack<T>

CStack<T> is a generic class that implements the ICollection<T> interface.

Description

The CStack<T> class is a dynamic collection of T type data, which is organized as a stack that operates on the LIFO (last in, first out) principle.

Declaration

   template<typename T>
   class CStack : public ICollection<T>

Header

   #include <Generic\Stack.mqh>

Inheritance Hierarchy

  ICollection

      CStack

Class Methods

Method

Description

Add

Adds an element to a stack

Count

Returns the number of elements in a stack

Contains

Determines whether a stack contains an element with the specified value

TrimExcess

Sets the capacity of a stack to the actual number of elements

CopyTo

Copies all elements of a stack to the specified array starting at the specified index

Clear

Removes all elements from a stack

Remove

Removes the first occurrence of the specified element from a stack

Push

Adds an element to a stack

Peek

Returns the head element without removing it from a stack

Pop

Returns the head element and removes it from a stack
Add