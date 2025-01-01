//--- 描述

#property description "Script draws \"Vertical Line\" graphical object."

#property description "Anchor point date is set in percentage of"

#property description "the chart window width in bars."

//--- 启动脚本期间显示输入参数的窗口

#property script_show_inputs

//--- 脚本的输入参数

input string InpName="VLine"; // 线的名称

input int InpDate=25; // 事件日期，%

input color InpColor=clrRed; // 线的颜色

input ENUM_LINE_STYLE InpStyle=STYLE_DASH; // 线的风格

input int InpWidth=3; // 线的宽度

input bool InpBack=false; // 背景线

input bool InpSelection=true; // 突出移动

input bool InpRay=true; // 线延续下降

input bool InpHidden=true; // 隐藏在对象列表

input long InpZOrder=0; // 鼠标单击优先

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 创建垂直线 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool VLineCreate(const long chart_ID=0, // 图表 ID

const string name="VLine", // 线的名称

const int sub_window=0, // 子窗口指数

datetime time=0, // 线的时间

const color clr=clrRed, // 线的颜色

const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style=STYLE_SOLID, // 线的风格

const int width=1, // 线的宽度

const bool back=false, // 在背景中

const bool selection=true, // 突出移动

const bool ray=true, // 线延续下降

const bool hidden=true, // 隐藏在对象列表

const long z_order=0) // 鼠标单击优先

{

//--- 如果没有线的时间，通过收盘柱来绘制它

if(!time)

time=TimeCurrent();

//--- 重置错误的值

ResetLastError();

//--- 创建垂直线

if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_VLINE,sub_window,time,0))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to create a vertical line! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- 设置线的颜色

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);

//--- 设置线的显示风格

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_STYLE,style);

//--- 设置线的宽度

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_WIDTH,width);

//--- 显示前景 (false) 或背景 (true)

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back);

//--- 启用 (true) 或禁用 (false) 通过鼠标移动线的模式

//--- 当使用ObjectCreate函数创建图形对象时，对象不能

//--- 默认下突出并移动。在这个方法中，默认选择参数

//--- true 可以突出移动对象

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection);

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection);

//--- 启用 (true) 或禁用 (false) the mode of displaying the line in the chart subwindows

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_RAY,ray);

//--- 在对象列表隐藏(true) 或显示 (false) 图形对象名称

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden);

//--- 设置在图表中优先接收鼠标点击事件

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order);

//--- 成功执行

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 移动垂直线 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool VLineMove(const long chart_ID=0, // 图表 ID

const string name="VLine", // 线的名称

datetime time=0) // 线的时间

{

//--- 如果没有设置线的时间，将线移动到收盘柱

if(!time)

time=TimeCurrent();

//--- 重置错误的值

ResetLastError();

//--- 移动垂直线

if(!ObjectMove(chart_ID,name,0,time,0))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to move the vertical line! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- 成功执行

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 删除垂直线 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool VLineDelete(const long chart_ID=0, // 图表 ID

const string name="VLine") // 线的名称

{

//--- 重置错误的值

ResetLastError();

//--- 删除垂直线

if(!ObjectDelete(chart_ID,name))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to delete the vertical line! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- 成功执行

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 脚本程序起始函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- 检查输入参数的正确性

if(InpDate<0 || InpDate>100)

{

Print("Error! Incorrect values of input parameters!");

return;

}

//--- 图表窗口的可见柱的数量

int bars=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_VISIBLE_BARS);

//--- 存储要使用的日期值的数组

//--- 设置和改变线定位点的坐标

datetime date[];

//--- 内存分配

ArrayResize(date,bars);

//--- 填写日期数组

ResetLastError();

if(CopyTime(Symbol(),Period(),0,bars,date)==-1)

{

Print("Failed to copy time values! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- 定义画线的点

int d=InpDate*(bars-1)/100;

//--- 创建垂直线

if(!VLineCreate(0,InpName,0,date[d],InpColor,InpStyle,InpWidth,InpBack,

InpSelection,InpRay,InpHidden,InpZOrder))

return;

//--- 重画图表并等待1秒

ChartRedraw();

Sleep(1000);

//--- 现在，移动线

//--- 循环计数器

int h_steps=bars/2;

//--- 移动线

for(int i=0;i<h_steps;i++)

{

//--- 使用下面的值

if(d<bars-1)

d+=1;

//--- 移动点

if(!VLineMove(0,InpName,date[d]))

return;

//--- 检查脚本操作是否已经强制禁用

if(IsStopped())

return;

//--- 重画图表

ChartRedraw();

// 0.03 秒延迟

Sleep(30);

}

//--- 1 秒延迟

Sleep(1000);

//--- 删除图表通道

VLineDelete(0,InpName);

ChartRedraw();

//--- 1 秒延迟

Sleep(1000);

//---

}