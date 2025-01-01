|
//--- 描述
#property description "Script draws \"Vertical Line\" graphical object."
#property description "Anchor point date is set in percentage of"
#property description "the chart window width in bars."
//--- 启动脚本期间显示输入参数的窗口
#property script_show_inputs
//--- 脚本的输入参数
input string InpName="VLine"; // 线的名称
input int InpDate=25; // 事件日期，%
input color InpColor=clrRed; // 线的颜色
input ENUM_LINE_STYLE InpStyle=STYLE_DASH; // 线的风格
input int InpWidth=3; // 线的宽度
input bool InpBack=false; // 背景线
input bool InpSelection=true; // 突出移动
input bool InpRay=true; // 线延续下降
input bool InpHidden=true; // 隐藏在对象列表
input long InpZOrder=0; // 鼠标单击优先
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 创建垂直线 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool VLineCreate(const long chart_ID=0, // 图表 ID
const string name="VLine", // 线的名称
const int sub_window=0, // 子窗口指数
datetime time=0, // 线的时间
const color clr=clrRed, // 线的颜色
const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style=STYLE_SOLID, // 线的风格
const int width=1, // 线的宽度
const bool back=false, // 在背景中
const bool selection=true, // 突出移动
const bool ray=true, // 线延续下降
const bool hidden=true, // 隐藏在对象列表
const long z_order=0) // 鼠标单击优先
{
//--- 如果没有线的时间，通过收盘柱来绘制它
if(!time)
time=TimeCurrent();
//--- 重置错误的值
ResetLastError();
//--- 创建垂直线
if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_VLINE,sub_window,time,0))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to create a vertical line! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- 设置线的颜色
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);
//--- 设置线的显示风格
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_STYLE,style);
//--- 设置线的宽度
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_WIDTH,width);
//--- 显示前景 (false) 或背景 (true)
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back);
//--- 启用 (true) 或禁用 (false) 通过鼠标移动线的模式
//--- 当使用ObjectCreate函数创建图形对象时，对象不能
//--- 默认下突出并移动。在这个方法中，默认选择参数
//--- true 可以突出移动对象
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection);
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection);
//--- 启用 (true) 或禁用 (false) the mode of displaying the line in the chart subwindows
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_RAY,ray);
//--- 在对象列表隐藏(true) 或显示 (false) 图形对象名称
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden);
//--- 设置在图表中优先接收鼠标点击事件
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order);
//--- 成功执行
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 移动垂直线 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool VLineMove(const long chart_ID=0, // 图表 ID
const string name="VLine", // 线的名称
datetime time=0) // 线的时间
{
//--- 如果没有设置线的时间，将线移动到收盘柱
if(!time)
time=TimeCurrent();
//--- 重置错误的值
ResetLastError();
//--- 移动垂直线
if(!ObjectMove(chart_ID,name,0,time,0))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to move the vertical line! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- 成功执行
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 删除垂直线 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool VLineDelete(const long chart_ID=0, // 图表 ID
const string name="VLine") // 线的名称
{
//--- 重置错误的值
ResetLastError();
//--- 删除垂直线
if(!ObjectDelete(chart_ID,name))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to delete the vertical line! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- 成功执行
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 脚本程序起始函数 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
//--- 检查输入参数的正确性
if(InpDate<0 || InpDate>100)
{
Print("Error! Incorrect values of input parameters!");
return;
}
//--- 图表窗口的可见柱的数量
int bars=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_VISIBLE_BARS);
//--- 存储要使用的日期值的数组
//--- 设置和改变线定位点的坐标
datetime date[];
//--- 内存分配
ArrayResize(date,bars);
//--- 填写日期数组
ResetLastError();
if(CopyTime(Symbol(),Period(),0,bars,date)==-1)
{
Print("Failed to copy time values! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- 定义画线的点
int d=InpDate*(bars-1)/100;
//--- 创建垂直线
if(!VLineCreate(0,InpName,0,date[d],InpColor,InpStyle,InpWidth,InpBack,
InpSelection,InpRay,InpHidden,InpZOrder))
return;
//--- 重画图表并等待1秒
ChartRedraw();
Sleep(1000);
//--- 现在，移动线
//--- 循环计数器
int h_steps=bars/2;
//--- 移动线
for(int i=0;i<h_steps;i++)
{
//--- 使用下面的值
if(d<bars-1)
d+=1;
//--- 移动点
if(!VLineMove(0,InpName,date[d]))
return;
//--- 检查脚本操作是否已经强制禁用
if(IsStopped())
return;
//--- 重画图表
ChartRedraw();
// 0.03 秒延迟
Sleep(30);
}
//--- 1 秒延迟
Sleep(1000);
//--- 删除图表通道
VLineDelete(0,InpName);
ChartRedraw();
//--- 1 秒延迟
Sleep(1000);
//---
}