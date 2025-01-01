文档部分
MQL5参考标准常量，列举和架构对象常量物件类型OBJ_VLINE 

OBJ_VLINE

垂直线。

ObjVLine

注意

绘制垂直线时，可以设置所有图表窗口的线显示模式（属性 OBJPROP_RAY）。

示例

下面的脚本创建和移动图表上的垂直线。已开发的特别函数用于创建和改变图形对象的属性。您可以在您的个人应用中使用这些函数"as is" 。

//--- 描述
#property description "Script draws \"Vertical Line\" graphical object."
#property description "Anchor point date is set in percentage of"
#property description "the chart window width in bars."
//--- 启动脚本期间显示输入参数的窗口
#property script_show_inputs
//--- 脚本的输入参数
input string          InpName="VLine";     // 线的名称
input int             InpDate=25;          // 事件日期，%
input color           InpColor=clrRed;     // 线的颜色
input ENUM_LINE_STYLE InpStyle=STYLE_DASH// 线的风格
input int             InpWidth=3;          // 线的宽度
input bool            InpBack=false;       // 背景线
input bool            InpSelection=true;   // 突出移动
input bool            InpRay=true;         // 线延续下降
input bool            InpHidden=true;      // 隐藏在对象列表
input long            InpZOrder=0;         // 鼠标单击优先
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 创建垂直线                                                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool VLineCreate(const long            chart_ID=0,        // 图表 ID
                 const string          name="VLine",      // 线的名称
                 const int             sub_window=0,      // 子窗口指数
                 datetime              time=0,            // 线的时间
                 const color           clr=clrRed,        // 线的颜色
                 const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style=STYLE_SOLID// 线的风格
                 const int             width=1,           // 线的宽度
                 const bool            back=false,        // 在背景中
                 const bool            selection=true,    // 突出移动
                 const bool            ray=true,          // 线延续下降
                 const bool            hidden=true,       // 隐藏在对象列表
                 const long            z_order=0)         // 鼠标单击优先
  {
//--- 如果没有线的时间，通过收盘柱来绘制它
   if(!time)
      time=TimeCurrent();
//--- 重置错误的值
   ResetLastError();
//--- 创建垂直线
   if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_VLINE,sub_window,time,0))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": failed to create a vertical line! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- 设置线的颜色
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);
//--- 设置线的显示风格
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_STYLE,style);
//--- 设置线的宽度
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_WIDTH,width);
//--- 显示前景 (false) 或背景 (true)
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back);
//--- 启用 (true) 或禁用 (false) 通过鼠标移动线的模式
//--- 当使用ObjectCreate函数创建图形对象时，对象不能
//--- 默认下突出并移动。在这个方法中，默认选择参数
//--- true 可以突出移动对象
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection);
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection);
//--- 启用 (true) 或禁用 (false) the mode of displaying the line in the chart subwindows
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_RAY,ray);
//--- 在对象列表隐藏(true) 或显示 (false) 图形对象名称
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden);
//--- 设置在图表中优先接收鼠标点击事件
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order);
//--- 成功执行
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 移动垂直线                                                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool VLineMove(const long   chart_ID=0,   // 图表 ID
               const string name="VLine"// 线的名称
               datetime     time=0)       // 线的时间
  {
//--- 如果没有设置线的时间，将线移动到收盘柱
   if(!time)
      time=TimeCurrent();
//--- 重置错误的值
   ResetLastError();
//--- 移动垂直线
   if(!ObjectMove(chart_ID,name,0,time,0))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": failed to move the vertical line! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- 成功执行
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 删除垂直线                                                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool VLineDelete(const long   chart_ID=0,   // 图表 ID
                 const string name="VLine"// 线的名称
  {
//--- 重置错误的值
   ResetLastError();
//--- 删除垂直线 
   if(!ObjectDelete(chart_ID,name))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": failed to delete the vertical line! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- 成功执行
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 脚本程序起始函数                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- 检查输入参数的正确性
   if(InpDate<0 || InpDate>100)
     {
      Print("Error! Incorrect values of input parameters!");
      return;
     }
//--- 图表窗口的可见柱的数量
   int bars=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_VISIBLE_BARS);
//--- 存储要使用的日期值的数组
//--- 设置和改变线定位点的坐标
   datetime date[];
//--- 内存分配
   ArrayResize(date,bars);
//--- 填写日期数组
   ResetLastError();
   if(CopyTime(Symbol(),Period(),0,bars,date)==-1)
     {
      Print("Failed to copy time values! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return;
     }
//--- 定义画线的点
   int d=InpDate*(bars-1)/100;
//--- 创建垂直线
   if(!VLineCreate(0,InpName,0,date[d],InpColor,InpStyle,InpWidth,InpBack,
      InpSelection,InpRay,InpHidden,InpZOrder))
      return;
//--- 重画图表并等待1秒
   ChartRedraw();
   Sleep(1000);
//--- 现在，移动线
//--- 循环计数器
   int h_steps=bars/2;
//--- 移动线
   for(int i=0;i<h_steps;i++)
     {
      //--- 使用下面的值
      if(d<bars-1)
         d+=1;
      //--- 移动点
      if(!VLineMove(0,InpName,date[d]))
         return;
      //--- 检查脚本操作是否已经强制禁用
      if(IsStopped())
         return;
      //--- 重画图表
      ChartRedraw();
      // 0.03 秒延迟
      Sleep(30);
     }
//--- 1 秒延迟
   Sleep(1000);
//--- 删除图表通道
   VLineDelete(0,InpName);
   ChartRedraw();
//--- 1 秒延迟
   Sleep(1000);
//---
  }