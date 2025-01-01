- Predefined Macro Substitutions
- Mathematical Constants
- Numerical Type Constants
- Uninitialization Reason Codes
- Checking Object Pointer
- Other Constants
Checking Object Pointer
The CheckPointer() function is used for checking the type of the object pointer. The function returns a value of the ENUM_POINTER_TYPE enumeration. If an incorrect pointer is used, the program execution will be immediately terminated.
Objects created by the new() operator are of POINTER_DYNAMIC type. The delete() operator can and should be used only for such pointers.
All other pointers are of POINTER_AUTOMATIC type, which means that this object has been created automatically by the mql5 program environment. Such objects are deleted automatically after being used.
ENUM_POINTER_TYPE
|
Constant
|
Description
|
POINTER_INVALID
|
Incorrect pointer
|
POINTER_DYNAMIC
|
Pointer of the object created by the new() operator
|
POINTER_AUTOMATIC
|
Pointer of any objects created automatically (not using new())
See also