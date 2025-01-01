Checking Object Pointer

The CheckPointer() function is used for checking the type of the object pointer. The function returns a value of the ENUM_POINTER_TYPE enumeration. If an incorrect pointer is used, the program execution will be immediately terminated.

Objects created by the new() operator are of POINTER_DYNAMIC type. The delete() operator can and should be used only for such pointers.

All other pointers are of POINTER_AUTOMATIC type, which means that this object has been created automatically by the mql5 program environment. Such objects are deleted automatically after being used.

ENUM_POINTER_TYPE

Constant Description POINTER_INVALID Incorrect pointer POINTER_DYNAMIC Pointer of the object created by the new() operator POINTER_AUTOMATIC Pointer of any objects created automatically (not using new())

