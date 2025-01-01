Character Constants

Characters as elements of a string in MQL5 are indexes in the Unicode character set. They are hexadecimal values that can be cast into integers, and that can be manipulated by integer operations like addition and subtraction.

Any single character in quotation marks or a hexadecimal ASCII code of a character as '\x10' is a character constant and is of ushort type. For example, a record of '0' type is a numerical value 30, that corresponds to the index of zero in the table of characters.

Example:

void OnStart()

{

//--- define character constants

int symbol_0='0';

int symbol_9=symbol_0+9; // get symbol '9'

//--- output values of constants

printf("In a decimal form: symbol_0 = %d, symbol_9 = %d",symbol_0,symbol_9);

printf("In a hexadecimal form: symbol_0 = 0x%x, symbol_9 = 0x%x",symbol_0,symbol_9);

//--- enter constants into a string

string test="";

StringSetCharacter(test,0,symbol_0);

StringSetCharacter(test,1,symbol_9);

//--- this is what they look like in a string

Print(test);

}

A backslash is a control character for a compiler when dealing with constant strings and character constants in a source text of a program. Some symbols, for example a single quote ('), double quotes ("), backslash (\) and control characters can be represented as a combination of symbols that start with a backslash (\), according to the below table:

Character name Mnemonic code or image Record in MQL5 Numeric value new line (line feed) LF '

' 10 horizontal tab HT '\t' 9 carriage return CR '\r' 13 backslash \ '\\' 92 single quote ' '\'' 39 double quote " '\"' 34 hexadecimal code hhhh '\xhhhh' 1 to 4 hexadecimal characters decimal code d '\d' decimal number from 0 to 65535

If a backslash is followed by a character other than those described above, result is undefined.

Example

void OnStart()

{

//--- declare character constants

int a='A';

int b='$';

int c='©'; // code 0xA9

int d='\xAE'; // code of the symbol ®

//--- output print constants

Print(a,b,c,d);

//--- add a character to the string

string test="";

StringSetCharacter(test,0,a);

Print(test);

//--- replace a character in a string

StringSetCharacter(test,0,b);

Print(test);

//--- replace a character in a string

StringSetCharacter(test,0,c);

Print(test);

//--- replace a character in a string

StringSetCharacter(test,0,d);

Print(test);

//--- represent characters as a number

int a1=65;

int b1=36;

int c1=169;

int d1=174;

//--- add a character to the string

StringSetCharacter(test,1,a1);

Print(test);

//--- add a character to the string

StringSetCharacter(test,1,b1);

Print(test);

//--- add a character to the string

StringSetCharacter(test,1,c1);

Print(test);

//--- add a character to the string

StringSetCharacter(test,1,d1);

Print(test);

}

As it was mentioned above, the value of a character constant (or variable) is an index in the table of characters. Index being an integer, it can be written in different ways.

void OnStart()

{

//---

int a=0xAE; // the code of ® corresponds to the '\xAE' literal

int b=0x24; // the code of $ corresponds to the '\x24' literal

int c=0xA9; // the code of © corresponds to the '\xA9' literal

int d=0x263A; // the code of ☺ corresponds to the '\x263A' literal

//--- show values

Print(a,b,c,d);

//--- add a character to the string

string test="";

StringSetCharacter(test,0,a);

Print(test);

//--- replace a character in a string

StringSetCharacter(test,0,b);

Print(test);

//--- replace a character in a string

StringSetCharacter(test,0,c);

Print(test);

//--- replace a character in a string

StringSetCharacter(test,0,d);

Print(test);

//--- codes of suits

int a1=0x2660;

int b1=0x2661;

int c1=0x2662;

int d1=0x2663;

//--- add a character of spades

StringSetCharacter(test,1,a1);

Print(test);

//--- add a character of hearts

StringSetCharacter(test,2,b1);

Print(test);

//--- add a character of diamonds

StringSetCharacter(test,3,c1);

Print(test);

//--- add a character of clubs

StringSetCharacter(test,4,d1);

Print(test);

//--- Example of character literals in a string

test="Queen\x2660Ace\x2662";

printf("%s",test);

}

The internal representation of a character literal is the ushort type. Character constants can accept values from 0 to 65535.

See also

StringSetCharacter(), StringGetCharacter(), ShortToString(), ShortArrayToString(), StringToShortArray()