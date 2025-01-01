Character Constants
Characters as elements of a string in MQL5 are indexes in the Unicode character set. They are hexadecimal values that can be cast into integers, and that can be manipulated by integer operations like addition and subtraction.
Any single character in quotation marks or a hexadecimal ASCII code of a character as '\x10' is a character constant and is of ushort type. For example, a record of '0' type is a numerical value 30, that corresponds to the index of zero in the table of characters.
Example:
|
void OnStart()
{
//--- define character constants
int symbol_0='0';
int symbol_9=symbol_0+9; // get symbol '9'
//--- output values of constants
printf("In a decimal form: symbol_0 = %d, symbol_9 = %d",symbol_0,symbol_9);
printf("In a hexadecimal form: symbol_0 = 0x%x, symbol_9 = 0x%x",symbol_0,symbol_9);
//--- enter constants into a string
string test="";
StringSetCharacter(test,0,symbol_0);
StringSetCharacter(test,1,symbol_9);
//--- this is what they look like in a string
Print(test);
}
A backslash is a control character for a compiler when dealing with constant strings and character constants in a source text of a program. Some symbols, for example a single quote ('), double quotes ("), backslash (\) and control characters can be represented as a combination of symbols that start with a backslash (\), according to the below table:
|
|
|
|
|
new line (line feed)
|
LF
|
'\n'
|
10
|
horizontal tab
|
HT
|
'\t'
|
9
|
carriage return
|
CR
|
'\r'
|
13
|
backslash
|
\
|
'\\'
|
92
|
single quote
|
'
|
'\''
|
39
|
double quote
|
"
|
'\"'
|
34
|
hexadecimal code
|
hhhh
|
'\xhhhh'
|
1 to 4 hexadecimal characters
|
decimal code
|
d
|
'\d'
|
decimal number from 0 to 65535
If a backslash is followed by a character other than those described above, result is undefined.
Example
|
void OnStart()
{
//--- declare character constants
int a='A';
int b='$';
int c='©'; // code 0xA9
int d='\xAE'; // code of the symbol ®
//--- output print constants
Print(a,b,c,d);
//--- add a character to the string
string test="";
StringSetCharacter(test,0,a);
Print(test);
//--- replace a character in a string
StringSetCharacter(test,0,b);
Print(test);
//--- replace a character in a string
StringSetCharacter(test,0,c);
Print(test);
//--- replace a character in a string
StringSetCharacter(test,0,d);
Print(test);
//--- represent characters as a number
int a1=65;
int b1=36;
int c1=169;
int d1=174;
//--- add a character to the string
StringSetCharacter(test,1,a1);
Print(test);
//--- add a character to the string
StringSetCharacter(test,1,b1);
Print(test);
//--- add a character to the string
StringSetCharacter(test,1,c1);
Print(test);
//--- add a character to the string
StringSetCharacter(test,1,d1);
Print(test);
}
As it was mentioned above, the value of a character constant (or variable) is an index in the table of characters. Index being an integer, it can be written in different ways.
|
void OnStart()
{
//---
int a=0xAE; // the code of ® corresponds to the '\xAE' literal
int b=0x24; // the code of $ corresponds to the '\x24' literal
int c=0xA9; // the code of © corresponds to the '\xA9' literal
int d=0x263A; // the code of ☺ corresponds to the '\x263A' literal
//--- show values
Print(a,b,c,d);
//--- add a character to the string
string test="";
StringSetCharacter(test,0,a);
Print(test);
//--- replace a character in a string
StringSetCharacter(test,0,b);
Print(test);
//--- replace a character in a string
StringSetCharacter(test,0,c);
Print(test);
//--- replace a character in a string
StringSetCharacter(test,0,d);
Print(test);
//--- codes of suits
int a1=0x2660;
int b1=0x2661;
int c1=0x2662;
int d1=0x2663;
//--- add a character of spades
StringSetCharacter(test,1,a1);
Print(test);
//--- add a character of hearts
StringSetCharacter(test,2,b1);
Print(test);
//--- add a character of diamonds
StringSetCharacter(test,3,c1);
Print(test);
//--- add a character of clubs
StringSetCharacter(test,4,d1);
Print(test);
//--- Example of character literals in a string
test="Queen\x2660Ace\x2662";
printf("%s",test);
}
The internal representation of a character literal is the ushort type. Character constants can accept values from 0 to 65535.
See also
StringSetCharacter(), StringGetCharacter(), ShortToString(), ShortArrayToString(), StringToShortArray()