StringSetLength
Sets a specified length (in characters) for a string.
bool StringSetLength(
Parameters
string_var
[in][out] String, for which a new length in characters should be set.
new_capacity
[in] Required string length in characters. If new_length is less than the current size, the excessive characters are discarded.
Return Value
In case of successful execution, returns true, otherwise - false. To receive an error code, the GetLastError() function should be called.
Note
TheStringSetLength() function does not change the size of the buffer allocated for a string.
Example:
void OnStart()
See also
StringLen, StringBufferLen, StringReserve StringInit, StringSetCharacter