StringSetLength

Sets a specified length (in characters) for a string.

bool StringSetLength(

string& string_var,

uint new_length

);

Parameters

string_var

[in][out] String, for which a new length in characters should be set.

new_capacity

[in] Required string length in characters. If new_length is less than the current size, the excessive characters are discarded.

Return Value

In case of successful execution, returns true, otherwise - false. To receive an error code, the GetLastError() function should be called.

Note

TheStringSetLength() function does not change the size of the buffer allocated for a string.

Example:

void OnStart()

{

//--- define the string

string text="123456789012345";



//--- display a string and its length in the log

PrintFormat("Before StringSetLength() the string '%s' has a size of %d characters", text, StringLen(text));



//--- reduce the string size to 10 characters

StringSetLength(text, 10);



//--- display a string, changed due to StringSetLength() operation, and its new length to the log

PrintFormat("After StringSetLength() the string is now '%s', and has a size of %d characters", text, StringLen(text));



/*

Result

Before StringSetLength() the string '123456789012345' has a size of 15 characters

After StringSetLength() the string is now '1234567890', and has a size of 10 characters

*/

}

See also

StringLen, StringBufferLen, StringReserve StringInit, StringSetCharacter