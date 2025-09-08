Find your perfect trading setup in under 60 seconds!

No matter if you're trading Forex, Gold, Indices or Crypto, this decision tree helps you find exactly the tools that match your style, market, and goals.

Just answer three short questions, and you'll instantly know which tools make sense for your needs, including tips for better control and efficiency in your daily trading.

1. Which market do you want to trade?

Forex & Gold

Recommended core tools: FX Power NG MT4 / MT5: Currency strength comparison across multiple timeframes FX Volume MT4 / MT5: Demand analysis based on real volume data Smart Stop Indicator MT5: Precise stop-loss levels based on real market structure

Optional fine-tuning: FX Levels MT4 / MT5: Support/Resistance zones for SL/TP optimization FX Dynamic MT4 / MT5: Volatility visualization and remaining range potential FX Trend MT5: Trend filter based on chart timeframes M1–W1







Indices, Oil, Crypto, Stocks (Non-Forex)

Recommended core tools: IX Power MT4 / MT5: Symbol-based trend analysis with custom time ranges Smart Stop Indicator MT5: Precise stop-loss levels based on real market structure

Optional fine-tuning: FX Levels MT4 / MT5: Support/Resistance zones for SL/TP optimization FX Dynamic MT4 / MT5: Volatility visualization and remaining range potential FX Trend MT5: Works for all symbols, but uses fixed timeframes



2. What's your preferred analysis style?

Manual trading with visual chart signals

Buy only the indicators you want to see visually on the chart (e.g., FX Power, IX Power, FX Levels).

Add tools like FX Dynamic or FX Trend for additional filters.

Alerts & strategies with ready-made signals

Custom Alerts MT4 / MT5: For users with existing indicator licenses

MT4 / MT5: For users with existing indicator licenses Custom Alerts AIO MT4 / MT5: All indicators included, no chart display required

AI-powered analysis & data export

EasyInsight MT4 / MT5: Uses your existing indicator licenses for data export

MT4 / MT5: Uses your existing indicator licenses for data export EasyInsight AIO MT4 / MT5: All Pro indicators included for export, no chart display required

Browser-based intelligence and real-time market research

REVDEN: Professional trading intelligence platform accessible from any browser or mobile device. Real-time data and structured market analysis, independent of MetaTrader.

Professional trading intelligence platform accessible from any browser or mobile device. Real-time data and structured market analysis, independent of MetaTrader. REVDEN Terminal (MT5): Access REVDEN data directly inside MetaTrader 5, without switching platforms.

3. Do you want to manage your trades more efficiently?

EasyTrade MT4 / MT5: Universal Trade Manager for all markets with risk control and basket management

MT4 / MT5: Universal Trade Manager for all markets with risk control and basket management Smart Stop Indicator MT5: Precise stop-loss levels based on real market structure, including SL %ADR distance and trend break detection

MT5: Precise stop-loss levels based on real market structure, including SL %ADR distance and trend break detection Smart Stop Manager MT5: Automatically updates your SL using Smart Stop logic, trailing structure-based levels, protecting profits and reducing drawdown

MT5: Automatically updates your SL using Smart Stop logic, trailing structure-based levels, protecting profits and reducing drawdown Smart Stop Scanner MT5: Ideal for spotting setups with strong risk-to-reward potential

Additional Notes

Custom Alerts Standard and EasyInsight Standard require separate licenses. Ideal if you want to see indicators visually on your chart.

and require separate licenses. Ideal if you want to see indicators visually on your chart. Custom Alerts AIO is a plug-and-play tool, perfect for fast alerts without worrying about setup or extra licenses.

is a plug-and-play tool, perfect for fast alerts without worrying about setup or extra licenses. EasyInsight AIO is made for AI users without indicator licenses. If you already own them, use the Standard version for maximum benefit.

Conclusion — Your perfect starting point

Start simple: FX Power (Forex) or IX Power (Non-Forex)

FX Power (Forex) or IX Power (Non-Forex) Expand as needed: FX Levels for SL/TP, FX Dynamic for entry timing

FX Levels for SL/TP, FX Dynamic for entry timing For alerts: Custom Alerts

Custom Alerts For AI & strategy analysis: EasyInsight

EasyInsight For trade management: EasyTrade

EasyTrade For research outside MetaTrader: REVDEN

If you'd like to see how to trade with these tools, I recommend having a look at our Morning Briefing Videos.