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Find your perfect trading setup in under 60 seconds!
No matter if you're trading Forex, Gold, Indices or Crypto, this decision tree helps you find exactly the tools that match your style, market, and goals.
Just answer three short questions, and you'll instantly know which tools make sense for your needs, including tips for better control and efficiency in your daily trading.
1. Which market do you want to trade?
Forex & Gold
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Recommended core tools:
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Optional fine-tuning:
Indices, Oil, Crypto, Stocks (Non-Forex)
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Recommended core tools:
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Optional fine-tuning:
2. What's your preferred analysis style?
Manual trading with visual chart signals
- Buy only the indicators you want to see visually on the chart (e.g., FX Power, IX Power, FX Levels).
- Add tools like FX Dynamic or FX Trend for additional filters.
Alerts & strategies with ready-made signals
- Custom Alerts MT4 / MT5: For users with existing indicator licenses
- Custom Alerts AIO MT4 / MT5: All indicators included, no chart display required
AI-powered analysis & data export
- EasyInsight MT4 / MT5: Uses your existing indicator licenses for data export
- EasyInsight AIO MT4 / MT5: All Pro indicators included for export, no chart display required
Browser-based intelligence and real-time market research
- REVDEN: Professional trading intelligence platform accessible from any browser or mobile device. Real-time data and structured market analysis, independent of MetaTrader.
- REVDEN Terminal (MT5): Access REVDEN data directly inside MetaTrader 5, without switching platforms.
3. Do you want to manage your trades more efficiently?
- EasyTrade MT4 / MT5: Universal Trade Manager for all markets with risk control and basket management
- Smart Stop Indicator MT5: Precise stop-loss levels based on real market structure, including SL %ADR distance and trend break detection
- Smart Stop Manager MT5: Automatically updates your SL using Smart Stop logic, trailing structure-based levels, protecting profits and reducing drawdown
- Smart Stop Scanner MT5: Ideal for spotting setups with strong risk-to-reward potential
Additional Notes
- Custom Alerts Standard and EasyInsight Standard require separate licenses. Ideal if you want to see indicators visually on your chart.
- Custom Alerts AIO is a plug-and-play tool, perfect for fast alerts without worrying about setup or extra licenses.
- EasyInsight AIO is made for AI users without indicator licenses. If you already own them, use the Standard version for maximum benefit.
Conclusion — Your perfect starting point
- Start simple: FX Power (Forex) or IX Power (Non-Forex)
- Expand as needed: FX Levels for SL/TP, FX Dynamic for entry timing
- For alerts: Custom Alerts
- For AI & strategy analysis: EasyInsight
- For trade management: EasyTrade
- For research outside MetaTrader: REVDEN
If you'd like to see how to trade with these tools, I recommend having a look at our Morning Briefing Videos.