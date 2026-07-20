Top 5 High-Impact Economic Events This Week (July 20 – 26, 2026)



As traders navigate the financial markets, keeping a close eye on the economic calendar is essential for anticipating volatility and identifying high-probability setups. This week is packed with major data releases and central bank decisions that are guaranteed to move the needle. Below are the top 5 high-impact economic events in chronological order, complete with UTC release times.

1. Canadian Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Date: Monday, July 20

Time: 12:30 UTC

Currency: CAD

Market Impact: Inflation is the primary metric driving the Bank of Canada’s monetary policy decisions. A higher-than-expected CPI reading could boost the Canadian Dollar as markets price in a more hawkish central bank stance. Conversely, a miss could weigh heavily on the CAD.

2. UK Labor Market Data (Unemployment Rate, Employment Change, Average Weekly Earnings)

Date: Tuesday, July 21

Time: 06:00 UTC

Currency: GBP

Market Impact: The Bank of England closely monitors wage growth and employment figures to gauge domestic inflation pressures. Strong earnings and robust job creation will likely support the Pound Sterling, whereas signs of a cooling labor market could trigger GBP sell-offs.

3. Australian Employment Change and Unemployment Rate

Date: Thursday, July 23

Time: 01:30 UTC

Currency: AUD

Market Impact: The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) operates under a dual mandate that heavily emphasizes full employment. Surprises in job creation or the unemployment rate often cause sharp volatility in the Aussie Dollar as traders rapidly adjust their expectations for future RBA rate moves.

4. European Central Bank (ECB) Interest Rate Decision and Press Conference

Date: Thursday, July 23

Time: 12:15 UTC (Rate Decision) & 12:45 UTC (Press Conference)

Currency: EUR

Market Impact: Arguably the most significant event of the week. The ECB’s policy statement and the subsequent press conference will provide critical forward guidance on the future path of interest rates. Expect massive volatility across all EUR pairs, European indices, and bond yields.

5. Eurozone and UK Flash Manufacturing and Services PMIs

Date: Friday, July 24

Time: 07:15 – 08:30 UTC

Currencies: EUR, GBP

Market Impact: Purchasing Managers' Indexes (PMIs) are premier leading indicators of economic health. Since they are released early in the month, they offer the freshest read on economic momentum. Divergences between the Eurozone and the UK data could lead to significant swings in the EUR/GBP cross and major pairs.

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