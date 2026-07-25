No grid, no martingale: what those words change in your worst week

You have probably seen the phrase "no grid, no martingale" on EA product pages, including ours. It reads like a marketing slogan, but it is actually a precise technical statement about what your worst week will look like. This post explains the mechanics, without pointing fingers at anyone: grid and martingale are legitimate mathematical constructions, and some traders use them with full awareness. The problem is using them without understanding the shape of risk they create.

What a grid actually does

A grid EA opens a position and, if price moves against it, opens more positions at fixed intervals in the same direction. The idea: the average entry price improves with each addition, so a small pullback is enough to close the whole basket in profit. While the market cooperates, almost every basket closes green, and the closed-trade history looks like a near-perfect sequence of small wins.

What martingale actually does

Martingale attacks the same problem with size instead of quantity: after a loss, the next position is multiplied (doubled, or scaled by some factor), so that one eventual win recovers all previous losses plus a small profit. Again, the visible history is seductive: long rows of recovered sequences, each ending in profit.

Why the equity looks smooth right up until it does not

Here is the key mechanism. In both approaches, losses are not taken, they are stored. The losing trades sit open as floating drawdown while the balance curve (which only counts closed trades) keeps rising in a smooth, calm line. The risk has not disappeared; it has been moved off the chart you are looking at. Statistically, these systems trade a high probability of small wins against a small probability of a very large loss. Run that bet long enough and the rare event arrives: a strong one-directional move on which the basket keeps growing, or the doubling sequence reaches a size the account cannot carry. Then margin runs out, the broker closes everything at once, and months of small profits leave in one day. The equity was never smooth; the roughness was hidden in open positions.

The alternative: one position, one stop loss

Now consider the boring alternative: every trade opens as a single position with a fixed stop loss and take profit attached from the start. No additions to losers, no size multiplication after losses, one market per EA. What changes in your worst week?

The worst case is defined before the trade opens. The stop loss converts "how bad can this get" from an open question into a number.

The stop loss converts "how bad can this get" from an open question into a number. Losses appear on the record immediately. Nothing is stored as floating pain. If the strategy is having a bad period, you see it in the closed results that same week, not six months later all at once.

Nothing is stored as floating pain. If the strategy is having a bad period, you see it in the closed results that same week, not six months later all at once. A losing streak is a sum of limited losses. Unpleasant, visible, and survivable, rather than one hidden basket that decides the fate of the account.

Unpleasant, visible, and survivable, rather than one hidden basket that decides the fate of the account. Backtests become meaningful. A system that hides risk in floating baskets can show years of smooth history right up to the day it fails. A system that takes every loss on the chin shows you its real texture, drawdowns included, in every test.

The honest price of doing it this way

Transparency has a cost, and we would rather name it than hide it: an equity curve with visible losing trades looks worse at first glance than a grid curve that has not exploded yet. Win rates are lower, red trades are frequent, and there is no mechanism that "recovers" a loss except the next trades winning on their own merit. We think that trade-off is worth it, because the drawdown you can see is the drawdown you can plan for.

Check the claim, do not take our word for it

Every Wonder EA follows this design: single positions, stop loss and take profit on every trade, no grid, no martingale, no averaging down. The convenient part is that you can verify this for free. Wonder 8 (USDJPY, also for MT4) costs nothing: run it in the Strategy Tester or on a demo account and open the trade list. Count the positions per direction, check that each one carries its stop loss from the start, and look at how losses are taken. That inspection, on any EA you consider, tells you more than any product page.

Anything you observe in the tester is a backtest: past performance does not guarantee future results, and a fixed stop loss limits each trade, not the possibility of losing periods.