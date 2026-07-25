Fantastic 4 EA Full Introduction

Fantastic 4 is a multi-strategy composite automated trading EA developed for mainstream XAUUSD market trading, compatible with MetaTrader 5 platform. It integrates four independent and mutually hedged core trading strategies (Strategy A/B/C/D), realizing diversified market adaptation, which can cope with volatile, ranging and trending market conditions simultaneously. Different from single-strategy EAs, the four strategies can be switched on and off independently for portfolio collocation, effectively dispersing trading risks and improving long-term trading stability.



✅ Low risk : Trade 0.01~0.02 lots per USD 500 initial capital 🚫Fantastic 4 does not support three-decimal quotation





Non-Negotiable Broker Rules for F4

1️⃣ Spread < 25 No crazy sudden spikes! Multiplied floating spreads will trigger losing orders easily. 2️⃣ Stop Level = 0 (Max 30) The higher the stop level, the lower the chance of break-even stop loss. 3️⃣ Low Trading Latency Check server latency + order execution speed. Seconds-level execution is not suitable for scalping. 4️⃣ Controlled Slippage (0-50pips acceptable) Focus on entry & closing slippage. Scam brokers have huge slippage (0.5+ USD) that eats all profits. 5️⃣ Must Use ECN Account F4 EA performs better on ECN accounts.

Reliable Overseas Brokers Review (Recommend any broker that meets the above requirements.)

1. 👍Vantage

Overall performance is favorable. Some clients earned profits exceeding 10,000 USD within just one month. 👉 Official Registration Channel Best setting: Default Set

2. 👍TMGM

Stable overall performance, Recently, high slippage has led to unsatisfactory performance. 👉 Official Registration Channel Best setting: Default Set

3. 👍 Amillex

Real market data, minor disadvantage: occasional large slippage. 👉 Official Registration Channel Best setting: Default Set

4. TickMill

Low entry & closing slippage ✅ Shortcoming: floating spread fluctuates greatly, The backtest results are not ideal. 👉 Official Registration Channel



5. VT Markets(Recommended by clients)

👉 Official Registration Channel Best setting: Default Set



Folder: ##Remarks## Remarks Settings

🔢 Magic number: Unique identification code for orders of this EA. Distinguishes orders of this EA from orders of other EAs to avoid order management confusion. 📝 Order content: Custom order comment. Mark orders with customized text to easily identify orders from four different EA on trading terminal.

Folder: ##Order_Size## Lot & Position Settings

⚖️ Position Size Calculation Mode: Mode for calculating trading lot. Select the rule used to compute executed lot size. 💰 LC.1 Fixed lots: Fixed lot mode. Trade with constant lot value; lot volume will not change along with account balance. 📈 LC.2 Base Deposit Load(%): Initial deposit percentage mode. Calculate trading lots automatically based on the percentage of initial deposit. 💵 LC.3 Balance Required Per Min lot($/Lots): Capital requirement per minimum lot. Define the minimum USD capital needed to trade 0.01 lot;

Folder: ##Strategy Control Strategy Activation Control

▶️ Run strategy A: Enable Strategy A. Tick to activate Strategy A; untick to fully disable Strategy A with no trades executed. ▶️ Run strategy B: Enable Strategy B. Tick to activate Strategy B; untick to fully disable Strategy B with no trades executed. ▶️ Run strategy C: Enable Strategy C. Tick to activate Strategy C; untick to fully disable Strategy C with no trades executed. ▶️ Run strategy D: Enable Strategy D. Tick to activate Strategy D; untick to fully disable Strategy D with no trades executed.

Folder: ##Panel## Panel Settings

🖥️ Show Panel: Display visual control panel. Tick to display strategy operation panel on MT5 chart; untick to hide the panel.

Folder: ##Exit## Close & Exit Rules

❌ Cancel all pending orders when EA is removed: Auto cancel pending orders upon EA deletion. All unfilled pending orders get deleted right after the EA is removed to eliminate risks of leftover pending orders.

Folder: Strategy A Parameter Exclusive Parameters of Strategy A

🎯 A.1 TP: Take Profit level for Strategy A. Set take profit pips for every order of Strategy A. 🛡️ A.2 SL: Stop Loss level for Strategy A. Set stop loss pips for every order of Strategy A. 📊 A.6 Time period for calculating breakout levels: K-line period used to calculate breakout support/resistance price levels for Strategy A. 📌 A.8 Pending Order Mode: Pending order trigger mode for Strategy A. Valid only under pending order mode; decide to enter trades via pending limit orders or market orders after breakout.

Folder: Strategy B Parameter Exclusive Parameters of Strategy B

🎯 B.1 TP: Take Profit level for Strategy B. Set take profit pips for orders of Strategy B. 🛡️ B.2 SL: Stop Loss level for Strategy B. Set stop loss pips for orders of Strategy B. 📊 B.4 Time period for calculating breakout levels: K-line period used to calculate breakout price levels for Strategy B.

Folder: Strategy C Parameter Exclusive Parameters of Strategy C

🎯 C.1 TP: Take Profit level for Strategy C. Set take profit pips for orders of Strategy C. 🛡️ C.2 SL: Stop Loss level for Strategy C. Set stop loss pips for orders of Strategy C. 📅 C.4 Time period: Primary K-line timeframe for Strategy C’s market judgment.

Folder: Strategy D Parameter Exclusive Parameters of Strategy D

🎯 D.1 TP: Take Profit level for Strategy D. Set take profit pips for orders of Strategy D. 🛡️ D.2 SL: Stop Loss level for Strategy D. Set stop loss pips for orders of Strategy D. 📅 D.4 Time period: Primary K-line timeframe for Strategy D’s market judgment. 📍 D.5 Show Price Area: Display key price zones on chart. Tick to draw important trend high/low price zones on the chart.

2. Core Position Risk Classification Rule

Fantastic 4 EA Parameter Instruction Document

The risk classification below matches the LC.3 capital-lot calculation mode based on initial capital: