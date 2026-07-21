Best AI for MT5 EAs: Claude vs ChatGPT vs Gemini (All Three Run Live)

Which AI is best for MT5 EAs: Claude, ChatGPT, or Gemini? Straight answer from someone who runs all three on live charts: it depends on which of two very different jobs you are hiring the model for, and for the job that actually makes money, the honest answer is "whichever frontier model is strongest this quarter," because that changes, and your architecture should be built to change with it.

Most comparisons you will find are coding benchmarks: which model writes cleaner MQL5. That is the wrong test. Nobody's account was ever blown by a missing semicolon; accounts get blown by decisions. I have had GPT, Claude, and Gemini making real trading judgments inside a live system since December 2025, in public, so this comparison comes from execution logs rather than benchmark tables.

The Two Jobs (Stop Comparing Them as One)

"Best AI for an MT5 EA" hides two separate questions:

Job 1: writing the EA. Code generation, translation, debugging. A development task you do once and iterate.

Code generation, translation, debugging. A development task you do once and iterate. Job 2: trading with the EA. A model inside the decision loop, reading live market context and passing judgment on each trade, thousands of times, with money attached.

The models rank differently on each job, the stakes are wildly different, and almost every comparison article silently answers Job 1 while implying Job 2. Let us take them in order.

Job 1: Writing MQL5 Code

Here is the anticlimax: for EA development, all three frontier models are now good enough that the differences rarely decide your outcome. Each writes compilable MQL5 structure, handles order logic, and iterates on request. Each also shares the same two failure modes: they omit live-market edge cases (spread, slippage, news, gaps) unless you explicitly prompt for them, and they generate consensus strategies with no inherent edge, which is why ChatGPT cannot write you a profitable EA on its own, and neither can the other two.

Practical differences I do see in development work: Claude tends to be the most careful explainer and the most willing to flag risks in its own code, ChatGPT has the largest ecosystem of MQL5-specific prompts and community fixes floating around, and Gemini iterates fast on long files. Useful, marginal, and not where the money is. If a vendor's pitch for their "AI EA" is really a pitch about which model wrote the code, you are being sold Job 1 dressed as Job 2.

Job 2: Trading Judgment, Live

This is the comparison that matters, and it is the one you cannot get from a benchmark, because trading judgment only shows up against live conditions the model could not have memorized. Inside our system, the models receive live market context before candidate trades and return a verdict with reasoning: take it, skip it, size it down. Watching thousands of those verdicts teaches you things the marketing never will:

The models have personalities. Run the same market context through different frontier models and you get systematically different risk appetites: some veto marginal setups more aggressively, some hold conviction through noise. Those differences are visible in the reasoning logs, trade by trade.

Run the same market context through different frontier models and you get systematically different risk appetites: some veto marginal setups more aggressively, some hold conviction through noise. Those differences are visible in the reasoning logs, trade by trade. Newer generations reason better, measurably. When we rotated the system onto GPT-5.5 and Claude Opus 4.7, the quality of regime reads improved without a single change to the strategy. The brain upgraded; the body stayed.

When we rotated the system onto GPT-5.5 and Claude Opus 4.7, the quality of regime reads improved without a single change to the strategy. The brain upgraded; the body stayed. No model wins permanently. We publish head-to-heads as they happen (the recent Opus 4.7 vs Gemini 3.1 live comparison is a good example of how different two frontier models can look on the same charts). The leaderboard rotates with each release cycle, and this very week proves the point: GPT-5.6 just shipped, alongside Anthropic's new Claude Fable 5 tier, Gemini 3.5 Pro and Grok 4.5. Anyone declaring a permanent winner is describing last quarter.

Which is exactly why "which model?" is the wrong thing to marry. The durable asset is the loop: the architecture that feeds any frontier model clean context and constrains its job. What the AI in an AI EA actually does breaks that architecture down if you want the full teardown.

What the Live Numbers Say

The multi-model system has been forward-testing in public since December 21, 2025, most recently on the GPT-5.5 / Claude Opus 4.7 / Gemini 3.1 generation, with this week's releases (GPT-5.6 and friends) going through live evaluation as I write. The record so far, as of June 24: +36.59% in 185 days, 264 trades, profit factor 1.24, 47% win rate, and a maximum drawdown of -16.25% that I will keep putting in front of you, because a model comparison without drawdowns is an advertisement.

Read those numbers for what they prove and nothing more: frontier models, given a narrow decision job inside an engineered system, have added real value on live charts over six months, through losing streaks included. They do not prove any single model is "the best AI for trading." Six months from now the names in that rotation may differ. The system is built so that they can.

Don't take my word for the comparison. Watch it.

Alpha Pulse AI is the live experiment this article comes from: GPT, Claude, and Gemini passing judgment on real trades, reasoning visible, results on a public Myfxbook. When a stronger model ships, the system moves to it. That is the whole point.

So Which AI Should You Use for Your MT5 EA?

My working answer, by job:

Writing and debugging an EA: whichever you already pay for. Prompt for the edge cases explicitly, read every line, test on demo. The model matters less than your review. Explaining code you are about to buy or run: Claude or ChatGPT, and honestly both; a second opinion on someone else's EA costs nothing and has caught real problems for readers of this site. A model inside the decision loop: the current strongest reasoner, held loosely. Design the system so swapping models is a configuration change, not a rewrite. If you are buying instead of building, make the vendor show you a live track and ask them what happens when a better model ships. Silence is an answer.

The Honest Close

"Claude vs ChatGPT vs Gemini for trading" has a boring truth at the bottom: they are all capable, they are all improving, and none of them is your edge. The edge, if it exists, lives in the system around the model: the strategy with an actual hypothesis, the risk limits, the edge-case engineering, and the discipline to prove it all forward in public. Get that right and the models become interchangeable upgrades. Get it wrong and the smartest model on Earth will reason its way elegantly through your drawdown.

Every model swap, head-to-head, and live result lands in the DoItTrading newsletter first, losses included. If you want to see which model is winning this quarter instead of reading last quarter's answer, that is where it is.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which AI writes the best MQL5 code?

All three frontier models (Claude, ChatGPT, Gemini) now write competent, compilable MQL5, and the differences between them are smaller than the gap they share: none includes live-market edge cases like spread filters or news handling unless explicitly prompted, and none generates strategies with an inherent edge. For development, use whichever you have access to, prompt for the safeguards explicitly, and review everything.

Is Claude better than ChatGPT for trading decisions?

Neither is permanently better. Run live, frontier models show systematically different risk appetites and reasoning styles, and the leaderboard rotates with each model generation. Our public head-to-heads exist precisely because the answer changes; the durable advantage is an architecture that can move its decision layer to whichever model is currently strongest, rather than a bet on one brand.

Can Gemini be used for an MT5 trading bot?

Yes. Gemini writes MQL5, and it can also serve in the decision layer of an AI EA the same way GPT or Claude can, receiving live market context and returning trade judgments through an API. We run it in production alongside the other two. The integration challenges (latency, rate limits, output validation) are the same for all providers, and they are more decisive than the choice of model.

Do AI models actually improve EA performance?

Inside the right architecture, verifiably yes: our public forward test shows frontier-model judgment adding value on live charts over six months, with a -16.25% maximum drawdown on record because honesty requires the whole curve. Wrapped around a bad strategy, no model helps. The AI improves decisions within a system; it does not rescue a system without an edge.

Which model does Alpha Pulse AI use?

The honest answer is "whichever frontier models are strongest right now," because the system is built to re-route its decision layer as better models ship. The verified record so far was earned on the GPT-5.5 / Claude Opus 4.7 / Gemini 3.1 generation, and the newest releases (GPT-5.6, Claude Fable 5, Gemini 3.5 Pro) are evaluated live as they arrive. The strategy does not change when the model does; the reasoning behind each trade gets sharper. Each swap is documented publicly as it happens.