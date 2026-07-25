Why Most EAs Never Reach Verification

A Lot Of Systems Get Marketed Around A Single Good Run. Few Ever Get Tested A Second Time.

The marketplace is full of equity curves from a single account, a single window, a single stretch of favorable conditions. That is one data point being sold as proof. It looks convincing because a single curve, chosen after the fact, almost always looks convincing.

A two step evaluation removes that shortcut. Step one has to be passed under one set of rules. Step two has to be passed again, on a fresh account, usually with a lower target and less room for error because confidence is exactly what is being tested now, not raw performance.

Most systems that get marketed off a single good curve are never put through that second test publicly. Either the seller does not attempt it, or the result does not get shown if it happens.

What This Means For Nova GOLD Breakout

Nova GOLD Breakout finished step one on Nova 002, publicly, drawdown history included. Step two starts Monday on Nova 003, same EA, same public signal page, same daily posting on Telegram. Nothing about this process happens behind closed doors.

The logic itself does not change between phases. Session range on XAUUSD M1, breakout entry, retest entry, fallback entry, hard stop on every position. What changes is the account being tested and the standard it has to meet.

Follow It From Day One Of Step Two

The Telegram channel gets the daily update the moment Nova 003 goes live Monday, same format as every session before it. Buy Nova GOLD Breakout on MQL5 and message me to also get Nova DNA Trader with it, standing offer, not tied to any launch window.

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One good account is a story. Two good accounts, back to back, under stricter rules, is verification.