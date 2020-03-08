Trend Screener : Input Parameters

VISIONTIME2014 #

Hi Sayadi

I added a custom list of currency pairs to both the Trend Screener and the Trend Line Map and they both stopped displaying data. How can I resolve this? If possible, may you please clearly articulate how to add the different types assets( forex, commodities, stocks, indices, crypto... etc), as well as how we add the prefixes and suffixes. It would really be great!





Thank you.

Antony



VISIONTIME2014 #

Hi Sayadi

I added a custom list of currency pairs to both the Trend Screener and the Trend Line Map and they both stopped displaying data. How can I resolve this? If possible, may you please clearly articulate how to add the different types assets( forex, commodities, stocks, indices, crypto... etc), as well as how we add the prefixes and suffixes. It would really be great!





Thank you.

Antony







Dear sir.





Thank you for your comment.





First of all, i'm happy to know that you liked our indicator and wish you a good and safe trading.

Let me go through your comments point by point sir :





Point 1 : << do I enter my currency pair as "AUDCADb" or do enter "AUDCAD" and enter the suffix "b" in the suffix field? >>





When a pair have a prefix like " EURUSD.ecn"





you need to write ".ecn" in the field of prefix in the indicator sir and don't change nothing in the list of pairs. Just write the the prefix in the Prefix Field sir.





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Point 2 : << I added a custom list of currency pairs to both the Trend Screener and the Trend Line Map and they both stopped displaying data. >>





You can't add 2 screners in teh same chart sir. You need to add every screener at a seperated chart.

Chart 1 : Trend Screener indicator.

Chart 2 : Trend Line Map indicator.

With this way, you can ensure that both indicator are running smoothly in your Metatrader sir.

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Point 3 :

If possible, may you please clearly articulate how to add the different types assets( forex, commodities, stocks, indices, crypto... etc), as well as how we add the prefixes and suffixes.





You can change the pair name from the list of pairs sir. You can write the pairs like that

EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, DAX30, GOLD,BTC





Like that you can change the list of pairs.





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Please if you have any questions, feel free to contact me sir.





Best regards.

SAYADI Ashref.