Trend Screener : Input Parameters
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Trend Screener : Input Parameters

8 March 2020, 01:27
STE S.S.COMPANY
Sayadi Achraf
13
3 327

---------------- TREND SYSTEM  ----------------


Trend Screener Indicator


Trend Line Map Indicator


 Input Parameters


  Trend Screener Setting Section 1

  • Mode Buffer     : This parameter will be used to enable buffers for auto-trading and connecting the indicator to EA. For manual trading, this parameter should be set to Disable.
  • Mode_Screener : Used to Hide/Display Trend Screener. 
  • PairsList -  Used to set the list of pairs to monitor in the Trend Screener.
  • PairPrefix - Used when your broker have pair name with prefix like " cEURUSD ", at this case, you need to write "c" in the prefix case to run the indicator.
  • PairSuffix - Used when your broker have pair name with suffix like "  EURUSDecn ", at this case, you need to write "ecn" in the suffix case to run the indicator.
  • Enable Spread Column :  Used to hide-display the spread column.
  • Enable Trend TimeFrame 1 Column  :  Used to hide-display the spread column.
  • Choose Time Frame 1 : Used to choose trend timeframe 1
  • Enable Trend TimeFrame 2 Column  Used to hide-display the spread column.
  • Choose Time Frame 2 :   Used to choose trend timeframe 2
  • Enable Trend TimeFrame 3 Column   Used to hide-display the spread column.
  • Choose Time Frame 3   Used to choose trend timeframe 3
  • Enable Trend TimeFrame 4 Column   Used to hide-display the spread column.
  • Choose Time Frame 4   Used to choose trend timeframe 4
  • Enable Trend TimeFrame 5 Column   Used to hide-display the spread column.
  • Choose Time Frame 5   Used to choose trend timeframe 5
  • Enable Trend TimeFrame 6 Column   Used to hide-display the spread column.
  • Choose Time Frame 6   Used to choose trend timeframe 6
  • Enable Trend TimeFrame 7 Column   Used to hide-display the spread column.
  • Choose Time Frame 7   Used to choose trend timeframe 7
  • Enable Trend TimeFrame 8 Column   Used to hide-display the spread column.
  • Choose Time Frame 8   Used to choose trend timeframe 8 
  • Enable Trend TimeFrame 9 Column   Used to hide-display the spread column.
  • Choose Time Frame 9   : Used to choose trend timeframe 9
  • Enable Trend Trend Summary with Fuzzy Logic    Used to hide-display the spread column.
  • Enable Trend Currency Strength Meter   Used to hide-display the spread column.

  Trend Screener Setting Section 2

  • Enable Alert for Trend Continuation Arrows- Enable-Disable an alert when Trend Status = UP TREND or DOWN TREND.
  • Enable Alert for Strong Trend Breakout Dots  - Enable-Disable an alert when Trend Status = STRONG UP TREND or STRONG DOWN TREND.
  • Enable Alert for Trend Continuation Arrows   Enable-Disable an alert when Trend Line in Chart change FROM GREEN TO REDor  FROM RED TO GREEN.
  • Enable Strong Trend Breakout Dots - Hide-Display the strong trend dots in the chart.
  • Enable Weak Trend Reversals Dots - Hide-Display the trend reversal dots.
  • Display Max Profit Per Trend - Hide-Display the max profit in the chart.
  • Historical Trend Bars     - Select max bars the max bars to analyze.

  Trend Screener Setting Section 3

  • POP_UP_ALERT  - Enable-Disable pop-up alert.
  • SOUND_ALERT   Enable-Disable Sound Alert.
  • EMAIL_ALERT  -  Enable-Disable Email Alert.
  • PUSH_NOTIFICATION_ALERT  - Enable-Disable push notification Alert.

  Trend Screener Setting Section 4

  • TEXT_TREND_LINE_BUY_SIGNALS_ALERT Used to set a custom alert text for buy alerts coming from the trend line.
  • TEXT_TREND_LINE_SELL_SIGNALS_ALERT - Used to set a custom alert text for sell alerts coming from the trend line.
  • TEXT_STRONG_UP_TREND  Used to set a custom alert text for STRONG UP TREND ALERT.
  • TEXT_STRONG_DOWN_TREND   Used to set a custom alert text for STRONG DOWN TREND ALERT.
  • TEXT_UP_TREND Used to set a custom alert text for UP TREND ALERT.
  • TEXT_DOWN_TREND - Used to set a custom alert text for DOWN TREND ALERT.

  Trend Screener Setting Section 5

  • FILTER_ALERT_BY_TIME      - Used to enable alerts during a specific time period. ( Example : Enable Alert from 07:00 to 15:00  broker server time )
  • HOUR_TO_GET_ALERT         - Used to define the hours of getting alerts.
  • MINUTE_TO_GET_ALERT      - Used to define the munites of getting alerts.
  • HOUR_TO_STOP_ALERT      - Used to define the hours of stopping alerts.
  • MINUTE_TO_STOP_Trading   - Used to define the  munites of stopping alerts.

  Trend Screener Setting Section 6

    • FILTER_ALERT_BY_DAY   - Used to enable alerts during specific days of the week.
    • ALERT_ON_MONDAY -  Enable Alert On Monday. 
    • ALERT_ON_TUESDAY -  Enable Alert On Tuesday.
    • ALERT_ON_WEDNESDAY -  Enable Alert On Wednesday.
    • ALERT_ON_THURSDAY -  Enable Alert On Thursday.
    • ALERT_ON_FRIDAY -   Enable Alert On Friday.

      Trend Screener Setting Section 7

      • COLOR_BUY_SIGNAL - Used to set the color of Buy arrow.
      • COLOR_SELL_SIGNAL - Used to set the color of Sell arrow.
      • ARROW_OFFESET_PIPS - Used to set the position of the arrow in the chart.
      • ARROW_WIDTH - Used to set the WIDTH of the arrow in the chart.
      • DRAW_ARROWS - Used to hide/display arrows in the chart.

        Trend Screener Setting Section 8

        • SIGNALS_MANAGER - Used  to enable Disable TakeProfit Stoploss Calculator  (1) or enable Scalper Similtator  (2) or enable  Enable TakeProfit Stoploss Based on ATR (3).
        • FONT_SIZE_LABEL - Used to set the size of the text labels in the chart.
        • OFFSET_LABEL Used to set the position of display max profit label in the chart.
        • Choose TakeProfit for Backtesting - Used to define TP for SuccessRate Simulator.
        • BARS_NUMBERS_FOR_SIMULATION Used to  define the bars range to find signals and analyze Success rates of those signals according to Takeprofit Simulator.

            Trend Screener Setting Section 9

          This section will be used to change the colors of Trend Screener in the chart.

          • HEADER_COLOR_SCREENER
          • TEXT_HEADER_COLOR_SCREENER
          •  NOT_AVAILABLE_COLOR_SCREENER
          • TEXT_NOT_AVAILABLE_COLOR_SCREENER
          • COLOR_UP_TREND_SCREENER
          • TEXT_COLOR_UP_TREND_SCREENER
          • COLOR_DOWN_TREND_SCREENER
          •  TEXT_COLOR_TREND_SCREENER
          • COLOR_POSITIVE_SCORE
          • TEXT_COLOR_POSITIVE_SCORE
          • COLOR_NEGATIVE_SCORE
          • TEXT_COLOR_NEGATIVE_SCORE
          • COLOR_SUMMARY_STRONG_UP_TREND
          • COLOR_SUMMARY_UP_TREND
          • COLOR_SUMMARY_STRONG_DOWN_TREND
          • COLOR_SUMMARY_DOWN_TREND
          • COLOR_SUMMARY_NEUTRAL
          •  COLOR_COPYRIGHT
          • TEXT_COLOR_COPYRIGHT
          • ENABLE_BUTTON_COLOR
          • TEXT_ENABLE_BUTTON_COLOR
          •  HEADER_SUCCESS_RATE_COLOR
          •  TEXT_HEADER_SUCCESS_RATE_COLOR
          • WINNING_SIGNALS_SUCCESS_RATE_COLOR
          •  TEXT_WINNING_SIGNALS_SUCCESS_RATE_COLOR
          • LOSING_SIGNALS_SUCCESS_RATE_COLOR
          •  TEXT_LOSING_SIGNALS_SUCCESS_RATE_COLOR
          •  FOOTER_SUCCESS_RATE
          •  TEXT_FOOTER_SUCCESS_RATE
          •  COLOR_RECOMMENDED_SUCCESS_RATE
          • COLOR_NOT_RECOMMENDED_SUCCESS_RATE
          • TEXT_COLOR_RECOMMENDED_SUCCESS_RATE
          •  TEXT_COLOR_NOT_RECOMMENDED_SUCCESS_RATE
          •  FOOTER_2_SUCCESS_RATE     




          Feel free to post your comments below, thank you.


          Author

          SAYADI ACHREF , fintech software engineer and founder of Finansya.