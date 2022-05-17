How to use Range analyzer

Range analyzer with alert indicator
The idea behind the Range analyzer is to offer our customers all the necessary analyses to analyze market volatility.
How to read Range Scanner ?
Daily section analysis
D-Bl-Br : Current daily bar is bearish bar or bullish bar.
This parameter will provide direction of the current Daily bar.
- Bull : It means the current daily bar is bullish.
- Beark : It mean the current daily bar is bearish.
D-ADR-P : Daily ADR Percent.
This parameter will provide the percent of current Daily ADR. When the percent is above 100% means that we are experienced a high volatility in that day.
D-ADR-R : Daily ADR Range.
This parameter will provide the ADR ( Average Daily range in pips )
D-R-UP : The distance between the daily open price and the daily high price in pips.
D-R-DN : The distance between the daily open price and daily low price in pips.
Weekly section analysis
W-Bl-Br : Current Weekly bar is bearish bar or bullish bar.
This parameter will provide direction of the current Weekly bar.
- Bull : It means the current weekly bar is bullish.
- Beark : It mean the current weekly bar is bearish.
W-ADR-P : Weekly range Percent.
This parameter will provide the percent of current Weekly range . When the percent is above 100% means that we are experienced a high volatility in that week.
W-ADR-R : Weekly range .
This parameter will provide the AWR ( Average Weekly range in pips ).
W-R-UP : The distance between the weekly open price and the weekly high price in pips.
W-R-DN : The distance between the weekly open price and weekly low price in pips.
Monthly section analysis
MN-Bl-Br : Current Monthly bar is a bearish bar or bullish bar.
This parameter will provide direction of the current Weekly bar.
- Bull : It means the current Monthly bar is bullish.
- Beark : It mean the current Monthly bar is bearish.
MN-ADR-P : Monthly range Percent.
This parameter will provide the percent of current Monthly range . When the percent is above 100% means that we are experienced a high volatility in that month.
MN-ADR-R : Monthly range .
This parameter will provide the AMR ( Average Monthly range in pips ).
MN-R-UP : The distance between the monthly open price and the monthly high price.
MN-R-DN : The distance between the monthly open price and monthly low price.
How to use ADR Zone ( Box ) ?
The ADR zone predicts the current day high and low based on the ADR distance.
Trend Reversal case
- If the price touches the high of the ADR zone without breaking it means a trend reversal from a UP trend to DOWN Trend.
- If the price touches the Low of the ADR zone without breaking it, means a trend reversal from a DOWN trend to UP Trend.
Trend Continuation with high volatility case
- If the price breaks the high of the zone, it can result in strong upward direction
- If the price breaks the low of the zone, it can result in a strong downward direction.
When the price is outside of the ADR Zone, it means that today's market is extreme volatility and prices move out of the Average Daily Range.
Example 1 : EURUSD
Example 2 : GBPUSD
Example 2 : GBPUSD
Example 3 : USDCHF
Example 4 : AUDUSD
Please if you have any questions, feel free to post a comment or sending me a PM.
Author
SAYADI ACHREF , fintech software engineer and founder of Finansya.