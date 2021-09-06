Trend Monitor

A custom Metatradder indicator that analyzes the trend and volatility analyzer indicator. In addition, It identifies the beginning and the end of the trend that works for most currency pairs and timeframes.

In conclusion, we have coded it based on the Super Trend Formula to be more accurate by adding a volatility analyzer.





How to use our Trend Monitor



Example 1 : UP TREND ZONE, We avoid making Sell Orders at this Zone.



