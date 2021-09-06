Pr Support and Resistance Instructions

PR SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE



Our support or resistance levels are formed when a market’s price action reverses and changes direction, leaving behind a peak or trough (swing point) in the market. Support and resistance levels can carve out trading ranges. The indicator identifies the Swing High and Swing Low based on X amount of bars ( Period ) defined in the indicator set.







Example :

Period = 50









The indicator will identify the Swing high and lows based on period 50.

Swing low is when price makes a low and is immediately followed by two consecutive higher lows. Likewise, a swing high is when price makes a high and is followed by two consecutive lower highs.







