Pr Support and Resistance Instructions

PR SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE
Our support or resistance levels are formed when a market’s price action reverses and changes direction, leaving behind a peak or trough (swing point) in the market. Support and resistance levels can carve out trading ranges. The indicator identifies the Swing High and Swing Low based on X amount of bars ( Period ) defined in the indicator set.
Example :
Period = 50
The indicator will identify the Swing high and lows based on period 50.
Swing low is when price makes a low and is immediately followed by two consecutive higher lows. Likewise, a swing high is when price makes a high and is followed by two consecutive lower highs.
If you have some questions or if you need help :
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Author
SAYADI ACHREF , fintech software engineer and founder of Finansya.