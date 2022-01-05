Daily, weekly and monthly Pivots points





Definition

In financial markets, a pivot point is a price level that is used by traders as a possible indicator of market movement. A pivot point is calculated as an average of significant prices (high, low, close) from the performance of a market in the prior trading period. If the market in the following period trades above the pivot point it is usually evaluated as a bullish sentiment, whereas trading below the pivot point is seen as bearish.





How to display daily pivots point in the chart ?









Daily Pivots points levels







How to display weekly pivots point in the chart ?











Weekly Pivots points levels







How to display monthly pivots point in the chart ?











Monthly Pivots points levels











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