Analytics & Forecasts

Daily, weekly and monthly Pivots

5 January 2022, 16:32
STE S.S.COMPANY
Sayadi Achraf
3
1 276

Daily, weekly and monthly Pivots points


Definition

In financial markets, a pivot point is a price level that is used by traders as a possible indicator of market movement. A pivot point is calculated as an average of significant prices (high, low, close) from the performance of a market in the prior trading period. If the market in the following period trades above the pivot point it is usually evaluated as a bullish sentiment, whereas trading below the pivot point is seen as bearish.


How to display daily pivots point in the chart ?



Daily Pivots points levels


How to display weekly pivots point in the chart ?



Weekly Pivots points levels


How to display monthly pivots point in the chart ?



Monthly Pivots points levels



Please if you have any questions, feel free to post a comment or sending me a PM.


Author

SAYADI ACHREF , fintech software engineer and founder of Finansya.