Market Structure screener

Market Stucture Screener
Definition
Market structure is a trend following tool that traders read and follow based on how an asset moves. From bullish moves, to bearish and in between with ranges. Market Structure is often referred to as Price Action. We refer to this study as market structure because it's how the whole market moves. Market move when it's making new Highs, new Lows, break previous Highs and previous lows.
The market Structure Ratio :
- H_L_H4 : This ratio will indicate when the asset is making a Higher High or Lower Low in H4 timeframe.
- H_L_D1 : This ratio will indicate when the asset is making a Higher High or Lower Low in D1 timeframe.
- H_L_W1 : This ratio will indicate when the asset is making a Higher High or Lower Low in W1 timeframe.
- H_L_MN : This ratio will indicate when the asset is making a higher High or Lower Low in Monthly timeframe.
- BROKEN_H_L_H4 : This ratio will indicate if the previous High or the previous Low is Broken in H4 timeframe.
- BROKEN_H_L_D1 : This ratio will indicate if the previous High or the previous Low is broken in D1 timeframe.
- BROKEN_H_L_W : This ratio will indicate if the previous High or the previous Low is broken in Weekly timeframe.
- BROKEN_H_L_MN : This ratio will indicate if the previous High or the previous low is broken in monthly timeframe.
- H_L ( 24 hours ) : This ratio will indicate if the pairs is making a new High or new Low during the last 24 hours.
Explanation
- H_H : Higher High.
- L_L : Lower Low.
- BROKEN-H : The last High is Broken.
- BROKEN-L : The last Low is Broken.
- NEW_HIGH : Price making new High.
- NEW_LOW : Price making new Low.
Example
H-H ( Higher High )
L_L ( Lower Low )
BROKEN-H ( Broken High )
BROKEN-L ( Broken Low )
How to set all pairs in the screener ?
We can add more pairs to analyze in the market strcutre screener via this list.
All pairs list :
AUDCAD,AUDCHF,AUDJPY,AUDNZD,AUDUSD,CADCHF,CADJPY,CHFJPY,EURAUD,EURCAD,EURCHF,EURGBP,EURJPY,EURNZD,EURUSD,
GBPAUD,GBPCAD,GBPCHF,GBPJPY,GBPNZD,GBPUSD,NZDCAD,NZDCHF,NZDJPY,NZDUSD,USDCAD,USDCHF,USDJPY,XAUUSD
If you have some questions or if you need help :
1. Contact me via Private Message.
Author
SAYADI ACHREF , fintech software engineer and founder of Finansya.