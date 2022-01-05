Market Structure screener

Market Stucture Screener









Definition

Market structure is a trend following tool that traders read and follow based on how an asset moves. From bullish moves, to bearish and in between with ranges. Market Structure is often referred to as Price Action. We refer to this study as market structure because it's how the whole market moves. Market move when it's making new Highs, new Lows, break previous Highs and previous lows.

The market Structure Ratio :

H_L_H4 : This ratio will indicate when the asset is making a Higher High or Lower Low in H4 timeframe.

: This ratio will indicate when the asset is making a or in H_L_D1 : This ratio will indicate when the asset is making a Higher High or Lower Low in D1 timeframe.

: This ratio will indicate when the asset is making a or in H_L_W1 : This ratio will indicate when the asset is making a Higher High or Lower Low in W1 timeframe.

This ratio will indicate when the asset is making a or in H_L_MN : This ratio will indicate when the asset is making a higher High or Lower Low in Monthly timeframe.







BROKEN_H_L_H4 : This ratio will indicate if the previous High or the previous Low i s Broken in H4 timeframe.

This ratio will indicate if the s Broken BROKEN_H_L_D1 : This ratio will indicate if the previous High or the previous Low is broken in D1 timeframe.

This ratio will indicate if the is broken BROKEN_H_L_W : This ratio will indicate if the previous High or the previous Low is broken in Weekly timeframe.

This ratio will indicate if the is broken BROKEN_H_L_MN : This ratio will indicate if the previous High or the previous low is broken in monthly timeframe.

H_L ( 24 hours ) : This ratio will indicate if the pairs is making a new High or new Low during the last 24 hours.





Explanation

H_H : Higher High.

Higher High. L_L : Lower Low.

Lower Low. BROKEN-H : The last High is Broken.

The last High is Broken. B ROKEN-L : The last Low is Broken.

The last Low is Broken. NEW_HIGH : Price making new High.

Price making new High. NEW_LOW : Price making new Low. Example

H-H ( Higher High )



L_L ( Lower Low )





BROKEN-H ( Broken High )

BROKEN-L ( Broken Low ) How to set all pairs in the screener ?

We can add more pairs to analyze in the market strcutre screener via this list.

All pairs list : AUDCAD,AUDCHF,AUDJPY,AUDNZD,AUDUSD,CADCHF,CADJPY,CHFJPY,EURAUD,EURCAD,EURCHF,EURGBP,EURJPY,EURNZD,EURUSD, GBPAUD,GBPCAD,GBPCHF,GBPJPY,GBPNZD,GBPUSD,NZDCAD,NZDCHF,NZDJPY,NZDUSD,USDCAD,USDCHF,USDJPY,XAUUSD





If you have some questions or if you need help :

1. Contact me via Private Message.





Author SAYADI ACHREF , fintech software engineer and founder of Finansya.



