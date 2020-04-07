How to use Trend Screener with EAs ?

nesnij :

2. Please set EA_Mode to True when Trend Screener indicator is used with EAs.

Hi Sayadi, Can I ask where to find this EA_Mode?

I looked through inputs and I cannot find it.



Thank you so much. I have purchased both the Trend Screener and Line Pro.

Hi sir.





Thank you for your comment and for choosing our indicators.





We have optimized recently the EAs modes and we created a new input with name MODE_ BUFFERS





2. Please set MODE_ BUFFERS in indicator input to

Method 1 : TREND_CLASSIFICATION_BUFFERS

Method 2 : CSM_BUFFERS

Method 3 : TREND_LINES_BUFFERS





We have updated the article above and we remove the EA_mode from the article to avoid any confusing sir.





Please if you have any questions or concerns, just let me know.