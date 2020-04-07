How to use Trend Screener with EAs ?

---------------- TREND SYSTEM ----------------
Trend Screener Indicator
Trend Line Map Indicator
How to use Trend Screener indicator with EAs / Other Indicators?
You can use Trend Sceneer as a filter and make your EA trade only pairs identified as UPTREND // STRONG UPTREND // DOWN TREND or STRONG DOWNTREND
- Method 1:
You can get those data via Buffers and iCustom Method.
* Buffer 6 used to access to this data.
double getCustom(int Shift){double val = 0;val = iCustom(_Symbol,0,"Market\\Trend_screener",3,6,Shift);return(val);}
Description :Pair 1 Trend Summary : getCustom(0) [Shift = 0 ]Pair 2 Trend Summary : getCustom(1) [Shift = 1 ]Pair 3 Trend Summary : getCustom(2) [Shift = 2 ].....Pair X Trend Summary : getCustom(X-1) [Shift = X-1]
- Method 2:You can use Trend Sceneer as a filter and make your EA trade only Strong Currency or Only Week Currency. The Currency Strength Meter is identifying the Strong Currency Currency and the weak Currency.
You can get those data via Buffers and iCustom Method.
* Buffer 7 used to access to this data.
double getCustom(int Shift){double val = 0;val = iCustom(_Symbol,0,"Market\\Trend_screener",2,7,Shift);return(val);}
Description :Pair 1 Currency Strength value : getCustom(0) [Shift = 0 ]Pair 2 Currency Strength value : getCustom(1) [Shift = 1 ]Pair 3 Currency Strength value : getCustom(2) [Shift = 2 ].....Pair X Currency Strength value : getCustom(X-1) [Shift = X-1]You can use the Trend Screener Entry signal via the Trend line in Chart.
- Method 3:
- When the Trend line changed from Red to Green => Buy Signal.
- When the Trend line changed from Green to Red => Sell Signal.
* Buffer 0 return Green line value.
* Buffer 1 return Red line value.
double getRedLineValue(int Shift)
{
double val = 0;
val = iCustom(_Symbol,0,"Market\\Trend_screener",1,1,Shift);
return(val);
}
double getGreenLineValue(int Shift)
{
double val = 0;
val = iCustom(_Symbol,0,"Market\\Trend_screener",1,0,Shift);
return(val);
}
Description :Pair X : Buy Signal- RedLineValue(1) = EMPTY_VALUE- GreenLineValue(1) = Trend_Line_PricePair Y : Sell Signal- RedLineValue(1) = Trend_Line_Price- GreenLineValue(1) = EMPTY_VALUE
Important note :
1. Please update Trend Screener indicator to version 10 or above,to use it with EAs.
2. Please set MODE_ BUFFERS in indicator input to
- Method 1 : TREND_CLASSIFICATION_BUFFERS
- Method 2 : CSM_BUFFERS
- Method 3 : TREND_LINES_BUFFERS
3. MT4 don't support backtesting of multi-currencies Strategies. Trend Screener can be used with EAs only in demo-real trading.
4. MT5 Support backtesting of multi-currencies strategies but backtest this strategy will require a supercomputer because to backtest 28 pairs with 7 timeframes, the MT5 backtester will open 28 * 7 = 196 windows in the same time or opening similar number of windows in MT5 back tester will crash the computer because it's required a supercomputer.
5. This article is for programmers, if you're not a programmer you can get a programmer from the Freelancer section to add Trend Screener to your system.
6. In MT5, you need to use Handles.
7. The Method 1 -2 , isn't avaiblable in MT5.
Feel free to post your comments below, thank you.
Author
SAYADI ACHREF , fintech software engineer and founder of Finansya.