+5266 pisp on XAUUSD from April 27 to May 1, 2026 | Panther Trade Scenario
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+5266 pisp on XAUUSD from April 27 to May 1, 2026 | Panther Trade Scenario

5 May 2026, 07:01
Sergey Ermolov
Sergey Ermolov
0
173

Over the past week, I tested the Panther Trade Scenario indicator on gold (XAUUSD).

Below are real trades, broken down into:

  • rule-based trades (with filters applied)
  • and trades that were filtered out

✅ Main result (with filters applied)

+5266 pips for the week
No losing trades

Trades were opened only during the recommended time from 4 to 15 GMT, when the market is active.



This is not a cherry-picked result, but a typical week when the rules are followed.


⚠️ Filtered trades

Below are trades that were outside the recommended conditions (outside active trading hours). Despite this, they still resulted in:

+3083 pips, but:

  • losing trades occurred
  • price action was less consistent


🔍 Important

All signals can be verified in the MetaTrader strategy tester in visual mode — before purchase.

The indicator is currently in the launch phase, and the price is increasing daily.


Panther Trade Scenario trading system

MT4 Version | MT5 version



#gold, xauusd, trade report, XAU, panther trade scenario