+5266 pisp on XAUUSD from April 27 to May 1, 2026 | Panther Trade Scenario

Over the past week, I tested the Panther Trade Scenario indicator on gold (XAUUSD).

Below are real trades, broken down into:

rule-based trades (with filters applied)

and trades that were filtered out

✅ Main result (with filters applied)

+5266 pips for the week

No losing trades

Trades were opened only during the recommended time from 4 to 15 GMT , when the market is active.









This is not a cherry-picked result, but a typical week when the rules are followed.





⚠️ Filtered trades

Below are trades that were outside the recommended conditions (outside active trading hours). Despite this, they still resulted in:

+3083 pips, but:



losing trades occurred

price action was less consistent





🔍 Important All signals can be verified in the MetaTrader strategy tester in visual mode — before purchase . The indicator is currently in the launch phase, and the price is increasing daily.







Panther Trade Scenario trading system MT4 Version | MT5 version



