+5266 pisp on XAUUSD from April 27 to May 1, 2026 | Panther Trade Scenario

0
173
Over the past week, I tested the Panther Trade Scenario indicator on gold (XAUUSD).
Below are real trades, broken down into:
- rule-based trades (with filters applied)
- and trades that were filtered out
✅ Main result (with filters applied)
+5266 pips for the week
No losing trades
Trades were opened only during the recommended time from 4 to 15 GMT, when the market is active.
This is not a cherry-picked result, but a typical week when the rules are followed.
⚠️ Filtered trades
Below are trades that were outside the recommended conditions (outside active trading hours). Despite this, they still resulted in:
+3083 pips, but:
- losing trades occurred
- price action was less consistent
🔍 Important
All signals can be verified in the MetaTrader strategy tester in visual mode — before purchase.
The indicator is currently in the launch phase, and the price is increasing daily.
Panther Trade Scenario trading system