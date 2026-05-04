How the free EA earned +8.7% in April 2026

In April, I tested Universal Breakout on a demo account.

I used the same settings I built back in January 2026 — result: +8.75% for April.

Below is the account statement:



account: demo

period: April 1–30, 2026

strategy: classic breakout (range breakout)

settings: baseline, no optimization

If you want to review the trades in detail, you can download the full report





What matters:



Universal Breakout is a free expert advisor — it’s a tool, not a plug-and-play solution for every situation.

You’ll find example settings for specific pairs on the product page, but the key is to understand how it works and learn to adapt the parameters to different markets and conditions .

Universal Breakout Expert Advisor

Version MT4 | Version MT5





How it works:

The Universal Breakout EA trades range breakouts.

Daily highs and lows often act as decision triggers for intraday trading. The idea is simple: if a daily extreme is broken, the trend is likely to continue , and price tends to move further in that direction.

The EA places pending orders at the range boundaries and enters on the breakout.

The goal is to catch the impulse, not to predict direction.





Why April worked:



The market had enough volatility and clear directional movement. For breakout strategies, this is a favorable environment — fewer false breakouts, more follow-through.

Important to understand:



this was a demo account

one month doesn’t prove consistency

in ranging conditions, these strategies can experience drawdowns





My takeaway:



Even a basic breakout model can deliver results when market conditions are right. The key is filtering the market and managing risk.