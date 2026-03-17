Updated settings of the Universal Breakout EA

I have prepared a new set of settings for the Universal Breakout Expert Advisor (MT4 version)

The settings were obtained through additional testing and optimization for individual currency pairs.

The Expert Advisor is distributed for free, so anyone can download it and use it in their trading.

EURUSD

For EURUSD, the range parameters and order placement time were adjusted.

This reduced the number of false breakouts and made the equity curve more stable.

Backtest results:





USDJPY

For USDJPY, the range parameters and time filter for entries were modified.

The pair shows stable performance when trading range breakouts.

Backtest results:

EURJPY

EURJPY has higher volatility, so the trading range was increased.

This reduced the number of entries within market noise.

Backtest results:

NZDUSD

For NZDUSD, the order placement time and stop-loss parameters were optimized.

After adjustments, the strategy shows a smoother equity growth.

Backtest results:

Download the Expert Advisor

The Universal Breakout Expert Advisor is available for free.

You can download it, install it in MetaTrader, and use the ready-made settings for the currency pairs listed above.

Download the EA settings





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