XAUUSD Trading Review Using the Owl Smart Levels System: April 27 – 30, 2026

Today I present you an overview of trades made using the trading system Owl - smart levels for the XAUUSD for the week from April 27 to 30, 2026. The report covers all trades generated by the system's signals, taking into account strict risk management and predefined entry and exit levels.





XAUUSD review

The first signal on XAUUSD was received on April 28 and was classified as a weak signal. The main reason for filtering it out was that by the time the signal appeared, the market had already made a strong directional move downward, making the trade entry less favorable.

In this situation, the entry appears too late relative to the main impulse: most of the movement has already occurred, and the probability of a pullback against the position increases. Therefore, the signal was not taken, even though the overall direction on the chart remained intact.





Fig. 1. Weak signal — the market had already made a large move before the signal appeared

The second signal on XAUUSD was received on April 29 and was a strong signal. In this case, the signal falls into the category of a night move and pullback. Before the entry point appeared, the market had already shown a downward directional move, followed by a return to the working zone without breaking the overall bearish scenario. As a result, the signal looked high-quality: the entry was formed not on the impulse, but after a pullback, allowing for a more favorable entry into the ongoing movement.

After the signal appeared, a SELL trade on XAUUSD was opened. The idea was to continue the downward movement after the night move and the subsequent pullback. This time, the scenario played out smoothly: after the return, the price moved downward again, and the trade was closed at TakeProfit.





Fig. 2. XAUUSD SELL, Lot = 1.15, OpenPrice = 4597.119, StopLoss = 4610.160, TakeProfit = 4554.921, Profit = +$4 852.77









The third signal on XAUUSD was also received on April 29 and was again strong. In this case, the signal can be classified as a smooth directional movement: the market was already under selling pressure, but before the entry, the price did not simply continue falling without pause. Instead, it formed a working pullback, providing an opportunity to consider a continuation of the decline. As a result, the signal did not look like a late entry after a single large move, but rather matched a continuation scenario after a local pause.

After the signal appeared, a SELL trade on XAUUSD was opened. The price continued moving in line with the scenario but did not reach the TakeProfit. Since the position was still open by the end of the trading day, the trade was manually closed at 23:00 at the price of 4541.530.





Fig. 3. XAUUSD SELL, Lot = 0.56, OpenPrice = 4553.840, StopLoss = 4580.760, TakeProfit = 4466.740, ClosePrice = 4541.530, Profit = +$689.36





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The fourth signal on XAUUSD was received on April 30 and was a strong signal. Here, the entry was formed near the H1 level, so the signal was considered a valid setup within the system. After the price returned to the higher timeframe zone, there was an opportunity to look for a continuation of the decline, as this area could act as a point where sellers regain control.

After the signal appeared, a SELL trade on XAUUSD was opened. The idea was that after reaching the H1 level, the price would fail to move higher and would continue declining. However, this time the market did not confirm the scenario: after the entry, the price moved against the position, and the trade was closed at StopLoss.





Fig. 4. XAUUSD SELL, Lot = 0.94, OpenPrice = 4566.644, StopLoss = 4582.550, TakeProfit = 4515.176, Profit = -$1 500.00

The results for XAUUSD over the past week show that it was important not to take every signal, but to evaluate the quality of the entry point in the context of the already completed movement and overall market conditions.

During the reviewed period, 4 signals were generated. Of these, 3 were classified as strong and 1 as weak. The weak signal was intentionally skipped, as by the time it appeared, the market had already made a significant directional move, making the entry too late.

All 3 strong signals were taken. One trade was closed at TakeProfit, one was manually closed at the end of the trading day since the price did not reach the target before 23:00, and another trade was closed at StopLoss.

The total result for XAUUSD trades amounted to +$4 042.13, which corresponds to +4.04% of the deposit.

This result clearly demonstrates how the system works: even when not every trade reaches TakeProfit and some positions have to be closed manually according to management rules, proper execution of high-probability setups still allows maintaining a positive result on the instrument.





If you want to better understand which signals are low probability and which have higher chances of success, check out the following articles: When to Ignore S ignals from the Owl Indicator Don't miss these signals from the Owl Smart Levels indicator!





Detailed data for all positions and final results for each trade are shown in the summary table.









I'm Sergei Ermolov, follow me and don't miss more useful tools for profitable trading on the Forex market.



