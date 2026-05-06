⏳ 14 Days Left | Nova Launch Pricing Ends May 20, 2026

Nova DNA Trader and Nova PAX Trader are at their lowest price ever. That changes on May 20, permanently.

Nova DNA Trader - $69 until May 20 | Nova PAX Trader - $49 until May 20

14 Days. Something Big Is Coming. You Should Already Be In.

The testing is running. The results are coming in. And everything points to the plug and play update being the most significant thing Nova has shipped since it launched.

You will hear about it properly when the data is fully locked in. By then the price will be $199. The people already holding a license will receive it as a free update and wonder why anyone waited.

Do not be the person who waits.

Two EAs. Two Opportunities. One Deadline.

Nova DNA Trader catches breakout moves across multiple forex pairs with dual confirmation logic. Nova PAX Trader trades only in strong confirmed trends with precision timing. Both are getting the full plug and play treatment. Both ship the update to every existing license for free.

Right now they are $69 and $49.

On May 20 they become $199 and $149.

The update does not care when you bought. It ships to everyone. The only difference is what you paid to get there.

14 Days Is Not As Long As It Sounds

Two weekends. A handful of trading sessions. The kind of time that vanishes before you notice it moving.

Every day that passes is a day closer to paying three times more for the same product. Every day the testing moves forward. Every day the update gets closer to shipping.

The people who buy today get everything that is coming. At $69 and $49.

The people who wait get the same thing. At $199 and $149.

14 days. The clock does not care about your schedule.

Nova DNA Trader - $69 until May 20 Nova PAX Trader - $49 until May 20

Questions — reach out directly. I read everything.