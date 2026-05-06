Introduction

Alpha Pointer Indicator - Complete User Manual (MT4 & MT5)

The Alpha Pointer Indicator is a non-repainting adaptive trend tool for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. It plots a single colored line that ratchets upward during bullish regimes and downward during bearish regimes, switches color at confirmed price-versus-line crossovers, and prints up or down arrows at the swing extremes of a configurable lookback window.

Key Features:

Adaptive ATR-displaced bands feeding a CCI-driven trend selector

Mint-green line during bullish regimes, red line during bearish regimes

Strict non-repaint engine — every value is finalized at bar close

Crossover-based direction latch decoupled from CCI sign changes

Optional smoothing across 5 MA types: SMA, EMA, SMMA (RMA), WMA, VWMA

7 source options: Close, Open, High, Low, HL2, HLC3, OHLC4

Up/down arrow signals at the swing extremes of the lookback window

3 alert events × 4 alert channels (popup, sound, email, push)

Download the indicator:

TIP: This indicator is designed for traders who want a responsive yet stable trend tool that they can trust not to repaint. It works on any symbol and any timeframe available in MetaTrader.

Understanding the Trend Magic Engine

Alpha Pointer uses two complementary calculations to determine the trend line and its direction.

Step 1 — Compute the adaptive ATR distance. A Simple Moving Average is taken over the True Range across the configured ATR period (default: 5 bars). This produces an adaptive distance that scales automatically to the instrument's volatility.

Step 2 — Build the candidate bands. Two bands are formed every bar:

Lower band = Low - ATR × InpAtrMultiplier

Low - ATR × InpAtrMultiplier Upper band = High + ATR × InpAtrMultiplier

Step 3 — Select the active band with CCI. The Commodity Channel Index of the chosen source (default: Close, period 20) decides which band drives the trend line. When CCI ≥ 0 the line tracks the lower band; when CCI < 0 the line tracks the upper band.

Step 4 — Apply the ratchet. The trend line never falls during a bullish regime and never rises during a bearish regime. Each new bar takes either the maximum (bull) or minimum (bear) of the previous trend line value and the new candidate band.

Step 5 — Latch the displayed direction. A separate engine watches for price crossing the trend line. When the bar low crosses above the line, direction flips bullish. When the bar high crosses below the line, direction flips bearish.

Step 6 — Print arrows on flips. When direction changes, an up arrow is placed at the swing low (bull flip) or a down arrow is placed at the swing high (bear flip) over the configured lookback window.

NOTE: The CCI selects which band the line ratchets against, but the displayed color depends on actual price-versus-line crossovers. CCI fluctuating around zero does not flip the color — only an actual crossover does.

Installation Guide

Alpha Pointer Indicator is distributed through the MQL5.com Market. Installation is automatic.

Steps:

Purchase the indicator from the MQL5 Market product page The indicator installs automatically into your MetaTrader terminal Open MetaTrader and press Ctrl+N to open the Navigator panel Expand Indicators > Market Locate Alpha Pointer Indicator in the list Drag the indicator onto any chart, or double-click its name The settings dialog appears -- adjust parameters as needed (see sections below) Click OK to apply

After loading you will see:

The trend line drawn on the chart, colored mint-green when the latched direction is bullish or red when bearish

drawn on the chart, colored mint-green when the latched direction is bullish or red when bearish Up/down arrow markers placed at the swing extremes whenever the regime flips

placed at the swing extremes whenever the regime flips Indicator label in the chart's top-left corner showing the current parameter set

IMPORTANT: Do not manually copy files to the data folder. The MQL5 Market handles all file placement and updates automatically.

Visual Components

Each chart applies three visual elements:

1. Trend Line

The trend line is plotted with a fixed width of 3 pixels.

Bullish regime: mint-green color ( #00ffbb )

mint-green color ( #00ffbb ) Bearish regime: red color ( #ff1100 )

The line is the primary read on the indicator. Its slope indicates the strength of the regime; its position relative to price indicates where current dynamic support (bull) or resistance (bear) sits.

2. Arrow Signals

Arrows are drawn as OBJ_ARROW objects with Wingdings symbols.

Up arrow (Wingdings 233): mint-green, anchored at the swing low. Placed when direction flips from non-bullish to bullish.

mint-green, anchored at the swing low. Placed when direction flips from non-bullish to bullish. Down arrow (Wingdings 234): red, anchored at the swing high. Placed when direction flips from non-bearish to bearish.

Arrows are non-selectable, hidden from the Object List by default, and never moved or removed once placed.

3. Non-Repainting Confirmation

All calculations run on confirmed (closed) bars only

The current forming bar mirrors the value of the most recently closed bar

Arrows fire at bar close and stay permanent





Parameter Reference

The following table lists all input parameters with their defaults.

Core Engine

Parameter Default Description InpCciPeriod 20 Period of the Commodity Channel Index used to select trend direction InpAtrMultiplier 2.0 ATR distance applied above High and below Low InpAtrPeriod 5 Period of the ATR (Simple Moving Average of True Range) InpMagicTrendLength 14 Smoothing length applied to the trend line when smoothing is enabled InpMaType SMA Smoothing MA type: SMA, EMA, SMMA (RMA), WMA, VWMA InpSource Close Price source for the CCI: Close, Open, High, Low, HL2, HLC3, OHLC4 InpSmooth false Enable smoothing on the trend line InpSwingLookback 21 Lookback for swing extremes used to anchor signal arrows

Alerts

Parameter Default Description InpAlertBull true Fire alert on bullish trend events InpAlertBear true Fire alert on bearish trend events InpAlertShift false Fire alert on every direction change (any direction) InpAlertPopup true Show on-screen popup dialog InpAlertSound true Play the sound file specified by InpSoundFile InpAlertEmail false Send email alert (requires SMTP setup in MetaTrader) InpAlertPush false Send push notification (requires MetaQuotes ID setup) InpSoundFile alert.wav Sound filename used by the alert system

TIP: For most users on H1 to H4 the defaults need no adjustment. The two parameters that most directly change the indicator's character are InpAtrMultiplier and InpSmooth .

Smoothing MA Types Explained

Alpha Pointer offers five smoothing modes when InpSmooth = true . Each has a different responsiveness profile.

MA Type Response Speed Smoothness Notes SMA (Simple) Slow High Equal weighting, maximally smooth, maximally lagged EMA (Exponential) Fast Medium Recent values weighted more, the classic compromise SMMA / RMA (Wilder) Slowest Highest Heavily weights history, smoothest line of the five WMA (Weighted) Medium Medium Linear weighting from oldest to newest VWMA (Volume-Weighted) Variable Variable Tick-volume weighted; falls back to SMA when volume is zero

Smoothing is disabled by default. Enable it when the goal is regime stability over reaction speed (longer-term swing trading on H4/D1). Keep it disabled when fast reaction matters (M5/M15 scalping or active intraday work on H1).

TIP: When smoothing is enabled, the crossover detection uses the smoothed values rather than the raw ratchet values. This means the latched direction reflects price interaction with the smoothed line.

Source Options Explained

The CCI is computed against a configurable source. Seven options are available:

Source Formula Use Case Close Close[i] Default. End-of-bar consensus price Open Open[i] When entries are taken at next bar open High High[i] Specialized — biases toward bullish extremes Low Low[i] Specialized — biases toward bearish extremes HL2 (High + Low) / 2 Suppresses wick noise; good for volatile pairs HLC3 (High + Low + Close) / 3 Typical price; balanced compromise OHLC4 (Open + High + Low + Close) / 4 Maximum smoothing of the source

Start with Close. If false flips appear during otherwise clean trends — especially on Crypto or volatile pairs with long wicks — switch to HL2 or HLC3.





Alert Configuration

Alpha Pointer supports four alert delivery channels and three distinct alert events.

Alert Channels

Parameter Default Description InpAlertPopup true Show a popup dialog in MetaTrader InpAlertSound true Play the configured sound file InpAlertEmail false Send email notification InpAlertPush false Send push notification to the MetaTrader mobile app InpSoundFile alert.wav Filename in MetaTrader's Sounds folder

Alert Events

Event Trigger Bullish Trend Latched direction flips from non-bullish to bullish on bar close Bearish Trend Latched direction flips from non-bearish to bearish on bar close Trend Shift Any direction change (bullish or bearish) — convenience event

Each alert message includes the symbol, timeframe, event name, and bar timestamp. Alerts fire only once per bar per event — repeated tick processing of the same closed bar will not produce duplicate notifications.

Alerts also do not fire during initial chart load. Historical arrows are placed correctly when the indicator first attaches to a chart, but no alerts are emitted for those past events. Only fresh, real-time direction changes produce alerts.

Enabling Push Notifications

Install the MetaTrader mobile app on your phone (iOS or Android) Open the app and navigate to Settings > Messages Copy your MetaQuotes ID In the desktop MetaTrader, go to Tools > Options > Notifications Enter your MetaQuotes ID and enable notifications Set InpAlertPush = true in the indicator settings

Enabling Email Notifications

In MetaTrader, go to Tools > Options > Email Check Enable Enter your SMTP server, port, login, password, and destination email address Click Test to verify the configuration works Set InpAlertEmail = true in the indicator settings





Trading Strategies

The following three approaches demonstrate different ways to use Alpha Pointer.

WARNING: Trading involves significant risk of loss. These strategies are provided for educational purposes only. Always test on a demo account first and never trade with money you cannot afford to lose.

Strategy A: Trend Continuation

Goal: Enter in the direction of the latched regime after a pullback.

Setup:

Wait for the trend line to be a clear color and direction (mint-green or red, with consistent slope) Look for price to pull back toward the trend line without crossing it Enter in the direction of the line color when price bounces off the line Stop loss beyond the most recent swing extreme (the arrow location) Target the next significant structural level or trail with the trend line itself

Best for: H1 and H4 swing trading on trending instruments.

Strategy B: Reversal Entry

Goal: Enter at the moment the regime flips.

Setup:

Wait for an arrow to print on the chart Confirm the line color has changed Enter in the new direction at the next bar open Stop loss at the swing extreme marked by the arrow Take partial profit at predetermined risk-reward levels (1:1, 1:2)

Best for: Markets with frequent regime changes; typically lower timeframes or instruments in transition.

Strategy C: Multi-Chart Alert Workflow

Goal: Monitor multiple instruments without watching every chart.

Setup:

Open charts for every symbol and timeframe you want to monitor Apply Alpha Pointer Indicator to each chart with your preferred settings Enable InpAlertPush = true and configure your MetaQuotes ID When a push notification arrives, open the chart to evaluate the signal Use the line color and arrow placement to assess the regime change before entering

TIP: For Strategy C, consider disabling the Trend Shift alert and keeping only Bullish + Bearish to reduce notification volume.





Parameter Tuning Presets

The following presets provide starting points for different trading styles.

Scalping Preset (M5 - M15)

Parameter Value InpCciPeriod 14 InpAtrMultiplier 1.5 InpAtrPeriod 5 InpSource HL2 InpSmooth false InpSwingLookback 15

Faster band reaction with HL2 source to suppress wicks. Smoothing off for maximum responsiveness.

Swing Trading Preset (H1 - H4)

Parameter Value InpCciPeriod 20 InpAtrMultiplier 2.0 InpAtrPeriod 5 InpSource Close InpSmooth false InpSwingLookback 21

Default settings. Balanced responsiveness and stability for most Forex pairs.

Conservative / Position Preset (H4 - D1)

Parameter Value InpCciPeriod 30 InpAtrMultiplier 2.5 InpAtrPeriod 7 InpSource HLC3 InpSmooth true InpMaType SMMA (RMA) InpMagicTrendLength 21 InpSwingLookback 30

Wider bands, smoothed line, longer swing lookback. Holds regimes for weeks at a time on D1.

TIP: Start with the Swing Trading preset and modify one parameter at a time to observe its effect on signal quality and frequency.

Troubleshooting

Trend Line Not Visible

Verify there is sufficient chart history. The indicator needs at least InpCciPeriod + InpAtrPeriod + 5 bars before the line can begin.

InpCciPeriod + InpAtrPeriod + 5 bars before the line can begin. Check that the line color is not being hidden behind another indicator. Right-click the chart, choose Indicators List , and verify Alpha Pointer is loaded.

, and verify Alpha Pointer is loaded. If only one color appears (only mint-green or only red) over the visible window, the chart is showing a long persistent regime — scroll back to find the most recent flip.

No Arrows Appearing

Arrows only print at regime changes. If the chart has been in a single direction for a long time, the most recent arrow may be hundreds of bars back. Scroll left to locate it.

Reduce InpAtrMultiplier to make the indicator flip more often, which produces more arrows.

InpAtrMultiplier to make the indicator flip more often, which produces more arrows. Verify the arrow is not hidden by an oversized candle drawing or another chart object.

Alerts Not Firing

Confirm the master event toggles ( InpAlertBull , InpAlertBear , InpAlertShift ) include the event you expect.

InpAlertBear , InpAlertShift ) include the event you expect. For push notifications: verify your MetaQuotes ID in Tools > Options > Notifications and that InpAlertPush = true .

and that InpAlertPush = true . For email alerts: verify SMTP settings in Tools > Options > Email and click the Test button.

and click the Test button. Alerts do not fire on initial chart load — only on real-time direction changes after the indicator is already running.

Smoothed Mode Looks Identical to Raw

Verify InpSmooth = true . The default is false .

InpSmooth = true . The default is false . Try a longer InpMagicTrendLength (21 or 30) for more visible smoothing.

InpMagicTrendLength (21 or 30) for more visible smoothing. Switch InpMaType to SMMA (RMA) for the heaviest smoothing effect.

Different Results Between MT4 and MT5 at the Edge of History

Minor differences in early-history warmup are expected and converge to identical values within a few hundred bars.

The bulk of the chart will be identical between platforms.

VWMA Looks the Same as SMA

On instruments where the broker does not provide tick volume (some indices and CFDs), VWMA falls back to a simple average.

Try the indicator on a Forex major (where tick volume is reliably reported) to see VWMA's true effect.

If you need assistance with Alpha Pointer Indicator:

Contact Method Details Email support@forexobroker.com Website www.forexobroker.com MQL5 Market Use the Comments section on the product page

When contacting support, please include:

Your MetaTrader version (MT4 or MT5)

Broker name and symbol format

A description of the issue

Screenshots of the chart and the indicator settings dialog

The exact parameter values you are using

Email: info@forexobroker.com



Questions: Use the Comments section on the product page or send a private message

Use the Comments section on the product page or send a private message

Bug Reports: Please include your broker name, account type, and a screenshot

Please include your broker name, account type, and a screenshot

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Risk Disclaimer

Trading foreign exchange and CFDs on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may sustain a loss exceeding your initial investment. Trend Quorum is a technical analysis tool and does not guarantee profitable trades. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The authors accept no liability for any loss arising from use of the indicator. By using Trend Quorum you acknowledge sole responsibility for your trading decisions.



