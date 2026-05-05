Road from $500 to $1500 - 50% ROI in one month

If there’s one thing the market teaches quickly, it’s this: hype fades, but consistency compounds.

What we’re building here isn’t a “get-rich-quick” system — it’s a structured, disciplined approach to growth.

And the numbers are starting to speak for themselves.

📊 From $500 to $750+ — April Performance Breakdown

On April 1st, we started with a $500 account, running our EMA + MACD-based Expert Advisor on XAUUSD (M5 timeframe).

By the end of April:

Initial Deposit: $500

Total Net Profit: $250.83

Current Balance: $750.83

Return: +50% in one month





⚙️ System Performance Metrics

Total Trades: 33

Total Deals Executed: 66

Win Rate: 75.76%

Profit Factor: 1.75

Sharpe Ratio: 7.55

Expected Payoff per Trade: $7.60

📉 Drawdown Control:

Max Drawdown: ~17–19%

Absolute Drawdown: ~$50

This is what controlled aggression looks like — growth, backed by risk management.

🔍 Trade Behavior Insights

This isn’t random trading — it’s structured execution:

Entries driven by EMA trend + MACD momentum confirmation

Both long and short positions actively utilized

Losses are limited quickly (avg loss: -$41.91)

Winners slightly smaller but more frequent (avg win: $23.50)

Strong consistency with up to 10 consecutive wins

The edge is clear:

👉 High-probability setups

👉 Controlled downside

👉 Consistent execution

🧠 What Makes This EA Different?

Most EAs try to impress with unrealistic returns — and eventually crash.

This system is built on principles that actually last:

No martingale

No over-leveraging

No emotional trading

Strict risk-per-trade model

Focus on capital preservation first

📈 The Bigger Picture

Earlier in April, we saw steady growth:

21 trades → $564 balance (+12.8%)

Now, by month-end:

$500 → $750.83

That’s the power of compounding + discipline.

This isn’t luck — it’s repeatable structure.

🚀 What’s Next?

The goal isn’t to stop here.

The goal is to scale:

Maintain consistency

Optimize risk as balance grows

Push toward the next milestone: $1000+

🔗 Get Started

👉 Get the EA here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/171486#!tab=overview

👉 Join our trading group:

https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/017e1f70f7bddc01

Final Note

If you’re looking for:

A realistic trading system

A data-backed strategy

Consistent, controlled growth

Then this is for you.

No hype. No shortcuts.

Just results — built one trade at a time.