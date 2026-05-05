Road from $500 to $1500 - 50% ROI in one month
My Trading

Road from $500 to $1500 - 50% ROI in one month

5 May 2026, 09:50
Oghenevwegba Thankgod Emuowhochere
Oghenevwegba Thankgod Emuowhochere
0
148

If there’s one thing the market teaches quickly, it’s this: hype fades, but consistency compounds.

What we’re building here isn’t a “get-rich-quick” system — it’s a structured, disciplined approach to growth.

And the numbers are starting to speak for themselves.

📊 From $500 to $750+ — April Performance Breakdown

On April 1st, we started with a $500 account, running our EMA + MACD-based Expert Advisor on XAUUSD (M5 timeframe).

By the end of April:

  • Initial Deposit: $500

  • Total Net Profit: $250.83

  • Current Balance: $750.83

  • Return: +50% in one month


⚙️ System Performance Metrics

  • Total Trades: 33

  • Total Deals Executed: 66

  • Win Rate: 75.76%

  • Profit Factor: 1.75

  • Sharpe Ratio: 7.55

  • Expected Payoff per Trade: $7.60

📉 Drawdown Control:

  • Max Drawdown: ~17–19%

  • Absolute Drawdown: ~$50

This is what controlled aggression looks like — growth, backed by risk management.

🔍 Trade Behavior Insights

This isn’t random trading — it’s structured execution:

  • Entries driven by EMA trend + MACD momentum confirmation

  • Both long and short positions actively utilized

  • Losses are limited quickly (avg loss: -$41.91)

  • Winners slightly smaller but more frequent (avg win: $23.50)

  • Strong consistency with up to 10 consecutive wins

The edge is clear:
👉 High-probability setups
👉 Controlled downside
👉 Consistent execution

🧠 What Makes This EA Different?

Most EAs try to impress with unrealistic returns — and eventually crash.

This system is built on principles that actually last:

  • No martingale

  • No over-leveraging

  • No emotional trading

  • Strict risk-per-trade model

  • Focus on capital preservation first

📈 The Bigger Picture

Earlier in April, we saw steady growth:

  • 21 trades → $564 balance (+12.8%)

Now, by month-end:

  • $500 → $750.83

That’s the power of compounding + discipline.

This isn’t luck — it’s repeatable structure.

🚀 What’s Next?

The goal isn’t to stop here.

The goal is to scale:

  • Maintain consistency

  • Optimize risk as balance grows

  • Push toward the next milestone: $1000+

🔗 Get Started

👉 Get the EA here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/171486#!tab=overview

👉 Join our trading group:
https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/017e1f70f7bddc01

Final Note

If you’re looking for:

  • A realistic trading system

  • A data-backed strategy

  • Consistent, controlled growth

Then this is for you.

No hype. No shortcuts.
Just results — built one trade at a time.


Files:
xauscalper_Default.set  4 kb
##xauusd #gold