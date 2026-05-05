Road from $500 to $1500 - 50% ROI in one month

If there’s one thing the market teaches quickly, it’s this: hype fades, but consistency compounds.
What we’re building here isn’t a “get-rich-quick” system — it’s a structured, disciplined approach to growth.
And the numbers are starting to speak for themselves.
📊 From $500 to $750+ — April Performance Breakdown
On April 1st, we started with a $500 account, running our EMA + MACD-based Expert Advisor on XAUUSD (M5 timeframe).
By the end of April:
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Initial Deposit: $500
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Total Net Profit: $250.83
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Current Balance: $750.83
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Return: +50% in one month
⚙️ System Performance Metrics
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Total Trades: 33
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Total Deals Executed: 66
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Win Rate: 75.76%
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Profit Factor: 1.75
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Sharpe Ratio: 7.55
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Expected Payoff per Trade: $7.60
📉 Drawdown Control:
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Max Drawdown: ~17–19%
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Absolute Drawdown: ~$50
This is what controlled aggression looks like — growth, backed by risk management.
🔍 Trade Behavior Insights
This isn’t random trading — it’s structured execution:
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Entries driven by EMA trend + MACD momentum confirmation
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Both long and short positions actively utilized
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Losses are limited quickly (avg loss: -$41.91)
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Winners slightly smaller but more frequent (avg win: $23.50)
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Strong consistency with up to 10 consecutive wins
The edge is clear:
👉 High-probability setups
👉 Controlled downside
👉 Consistent execution
🧠 What Makes This EA Different?
Most EAs try to impress with unrealistic returns — and eventually crash.
This system is built on principles that actually last:
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No martingale
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No over-leveraging
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No emotional trading
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Strict risk-per-trade model
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Focus on capital preservation first
📈 The Bigger Picture
Earlier in April, we saw steady growth:
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21 trades → $564 balance (+12.8%)
Now, by month-end:
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$500 → $750.83
That’s the power of compounding + discipline.
This isn’t luck — it’s repeatable structure.
🚀 What’s Next?
The goal isn’t to stop here.
The goal is to scale:
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Maintain consistency
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Optimize risk as balance grows
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Push toward the next milestone: $1000+
🔗 Get Started
👉 Get the EA here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/171486#!tab=overview
👉 Join our trading group:
https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/017e1f70f7bddc01
Final Note
If you’re looking for:
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A realistic trading system
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A data-backed strategy
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Consistent, controlled growth
Then this is for you.
No hype. No shortcuts.
Just results — built one trade at a time.