☑ Trade Only the True Breakouts that truly matter.

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True Breakouts is a high-precision MT5 indicator that detects real market breakouts using a genuine and proprietary breakout pattern
- a rare concept not found in conventional indicators.
True Breakouts identifies real breakouts using :
- a unique proprietary pattern,
- delivering higher accuracy,
- clear breakout confirmation directly on your MT5 chart
- and can be used on all symbols in MT5 accounts.
(forex, commodities, indices, stocks, crypto, bonds, ..)
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- Who Is True Breakouts For?
- Breakout traders seeking higher-quality confirmation
- Price action traders who value structure and clarity
- Scalpers, day traders, and swing traders
- Traders tired of false breakouts and unreliable signals
- Trade Breakouts with Structural Confidence.
True Breakouts is not just another breakout indicator.
It is the result of rare pattern discovery, long-term testing, and genuine market insight.
Stop guessing.
Stop chasing false moves.
Trade only true breakouts.
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Please don't hesitate to try it :)