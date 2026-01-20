Trade Only the True Breakouts that truly matter.

True Breakouts is a high-precision MT5 indicator that detects real market breakouts using a genuine and proprietary breakout pattern

- a rare concept not found in conventional indicators. True Breakouts identifies real breakouts using :

a unique proprietary pattern, delivering higher accuracy, clear breakout confirmation directly on your MT5 chart and can be used on all symbols in MT5 accounts.

(forex, commodities, indices, stocks, crypto, bonds, ..)





