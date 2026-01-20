☑ Trade Only the True Breakouts that truly matter.
Analytics & Forecasts

☑ Trade Only the True Breakouts that truly matter.

20 January 2026, 10:23
Yohana Parmi
Yohana Parmi
0
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True Breakouts is a high-precision MT5 indicator that detects real market breakouts using a genuine and proprietary breakout pattern
- a rare concept not found in conventional indicators.

True Breakouts identifies real breakouts using :

  1. a unique proprietary pattern,
  2. delivering higher accuracy,
  3. clear breakout confirmation directly on your MT5 chart
  4. and can be used on all symbols in MT5 accounts.
    (forex, commodities, indices, stocks, crypto, bonds, ..)


Click image to enlarge.

True Breakouts Alert - real time.

True Breakout, first alert.
  • Key Advantages.

Proprietary & Genuine Breakout Pattern.
A rare concept discovered through real market research—not recycled logic.

Higher Accuracy Than Conventional Methods.
Designed to outperform common breakout indicators available in the market.

Clear Visual Breakout Lines.
Instantly recognize valid breakout zones directly on the chart.

Optimized for Real Trading.
Tested across different market conditions and timeframes.

Standalone, Lightweight, and Focused.
Pure breakout intelligence without unnecessary complexity.

Equipped with SR level from True Breakout's built-in concept.
It's a leading SR levels.


  • Who Is True Breakouts For?

  1. Breakout traders seeking higher-quality confirmation
  2. Price action traders who value structure and clarity
  3. Scalpers, day traders, and swing traders
  4. Traders tired of false breakouts and unreliable signals

  • Trade Breakouts with Structural Confidence.

True Breakouts is not just another breakout indicator.
It is the result of rare pattern discovery, long-term testing, and genuine market insight.

Stop guessing.
Stop chasing false moves.
Trade only true breakouts.


 True Breakouts, option.
 


Please don't hesitate to try it :)

True Breakout, please don't hesitate to try it :)


  • Click image to enlarge.

First alert.
 Running forward.
 Move forward.



EURUSD, first alert.
 Running forward.
 EURUSD, January 20, 2026.




#support, resistance, breakout, Trend, index, USDX, a2sr, EURX