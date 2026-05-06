Master Your Trading Performance with Golbagoltrade’s Professional Tool Suite

Hello fellow MQL5 traders!

Success in the financial markets is built on three pillars: Strategy, Discipline, and Risk Management. While most traders focus solely on strategy, it is often the lack of discipline and poor risk calculations that lead to unnecessary losses.

My mission at golbagoltrade is to provide you with high-quality, lightweight, and precise tools for MetaTrader 5 that eliminate emotional decision-making and sharpen your execution. Whether you are looking for advanced indicators or robust risk utilities, I have something for every trading style.

Here is a breakdown of our current product lineup:





1. RSI Zone Master (Indicator) – FREE

Upgrade Your RSI Analysis to Professional Standards

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a powerful tool, but erratic price movements often create "market noise" that leads to false signals. RSI Zone Master solves this with a revolutionary anti-noise smoothing algorithm and dynamic visual zones.

Key Features: Spot Overbought, Oversold, and Sideways areas instantly.

Spot Overbought, Oversold, and Sideways areas instantly. Visual Clarity: Transparent dynamic zones help you read the market trend at a glance.

Transparent dynamic zones help you read the market trend at a glance. Precision: Designed to filter out market noise without lagging behind price action.

👉 Download RSI Zone Master for FREE

2. AURA Trade Assistant (Utility) – FREE

Your Personal Risk Infrastructure

AURA (Automated Utility & Risk Assistant) is more than just an order placement tool; it is a comprehensive risk management system. It is designed to safeguard your account against execution errors and emotional overtrading.

Key Features: Automatic risk-per-trade calculations.

Automatic risk-per-trade calculations. Discipline: Focus on your strategy while AURA handles the technicalities of position sizing.

Focus on your strategy while AURA handles the technicalities of position sizing. Suitability: Perfect for scalpers and day traders who need fast, safe, and accurate execution.

👉 Download AURA Trade Assistant for FREE

3. AURA Trade Assistant Pro (Utility) – PREMIUM ($50)

Simplify Your Trade, Manage Your Risk!

For serious traders who demand total control and professional-grade features, AURA Trade Assistant Pro is the ultimate solution. This Pro version unlocks the full potential of our risk infrastructure, allowing you to manage complex trades with institutional-level precision.

If you are looking to treat trading like a business, this tool is your most valuable employee.

👉 Get AURA Trade Assistant Pro Here

4. MTF Candle Timer Countdown Monitor (Utility) – FREE

Eliminate Timing Errors with Multi-Timeframe Precision

Never get caught off-guard by a candle close again. This premium-grade utility uses advanced Custom CCanvas technology to provide a lag-free, multi-timeframe (MTF) countdown directly on your chart.

Key Features: Monitor multiple timeframes (M1 to Monthly) from a single screen.

Monitor multiple timeframes (M1 to Monthly) from a single screen. Performance: Extremely lightweight and won't slow down your MetaTrader 5 terminal.

Extremely lightweight and won't slow down your MetaTrader 5 terminal. Upgraded Experience: Features dynamic scaling and custom dual-trigger alerts to keep you alert for the perfect entry.

👉 Download MTF Candle Timer Countdown Monitor for FREE

5. MTF Candle Timer Countdown (Legacy Version)

Notice for Long-time Users

This is the original version of our popular candle timer. Please note that this version is no longer updated. For the best experience, including better performance and more features, we highly recommend downloading the new Monitor version listed above (Product #4), which remains 100% FREE.

👉 View Legacy Version

Conclusion

Whether you are a retail scalper or a disciplined swing trader, these tools are built to help you trade with confidence and clarity. I invite you to try the free versions and see how they can improve your daily routine.

If you have any questions regarding set files or specific configurations, please leave a comment below or send me a private message.

Happy Trading & Trade with Discipline!

Roby Hidayat (golbagoltrade) 🔗 Visit my Full Seller Profile here