Introduction

Break Tracer Indicator - Complete User Manual (MT4 & MT5)

The Break Tracer Indicator is a non-repainting trend system for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 that combines three independent components into a single visual indicator:

A fast EMA pair (default 26 / 50) that defines short-term momentum

(default 26 / 50) that defines short-term momentum A MA Trend of length 200 (EMA or SMA) that defines the dominant regime, with optional higher-timeframe anchor

of length 200 (EMA or SMA) that defines the dominant regime, with optional higher-timeframe anchor An ATR-based channel that filters out range conditions, drawn at the trend MA plus and minus an ATR multiple

A signal fires only when all three components agree on direction. Long signals require: bar close outside the upper edge of the channel, close above the trend MA, and the fast EMA above the medium EMA. Short signals are the symmetric mirror.

Key Features:

Non-Repainting: Signals are evaluated only on closed bars and never modify historical markers

Signals are evaluated only on closed bars and never modify historical markers 5-Colour Trend Ribbon: dark green (rising bull), light green (flat bull), orange (range), light red (flat bear), dark red (falling bear)

dark green (rising bull), light green (flat bull), orange (range), light red (flat bear), dark red (falling bear) Optional Stop-Loss Line: drawn from each entry, with cross-under and bar-engulf detection

drawn from each entry, with cross-under and bar-engulf detection Optional Higher-Timeframe Anchor: trade on lower timeframe with trend MA referenced from a higher timeframe

trade on lower timeframe with trend MA referenced from a higher timeframe Optional Golden / Death Cross: classic 50-vs-200 cross overlay

classic 50-vs-200 cross overlay 6 Alert Events: BUY, SELL, BUY-CLOSE, SELL-CLOSE, STOP-LOSS-LONG, STOP-LOSS-SHORT (plus GOLDEN-CROSS and DEATH-CROSS when enabled)

BUY, SELL, BUY-CLOSE, SELL-CLOSE, STOP-LOSS-LONG, STOP-LOSS-SHORT (plus GOLDEN-CROSS and DEATH-CROSS when enabled) 4 Alert Channels: popup, email, push, sound -- independently togglable

popup, email, push, sound -- independently togglable Period Filter: restrict signals to a date range for backtest windows or session-specific trading

Download the indicator:

TIP: This indicator is designed for swing traders working on M30-H4 charts. It works on any symbol and any timeframe; the defaults are tuned for the M30-H1 range on Forex majors.





Installation Guide

Break Tracer Indicator is distributed through the MQL5.com Market. Installation is automatic.

Steps:

Purchase the indicator from the MQL5 Market product page The indicator installs automatically into your MetaTrader terminal Open MetaTrader and press Ctrl+N to open the Navigator panel Expand Indicators > Market Locate Break Tracer Indicator in the list Drag it onto any chart, or double-click its name The settings dialog appears -- adjust parameters as needed (see sections below) Click OK to apply

After loading, you will see:

EMA pair drawn as two thin lines (fast 1px, medium 2px) coloured dark green / dark red / orange depending on the current regime

drawn as two thin lines (fast 1px, medium 2px) coloured dark green / dark red / orange depending on the current regime Trend MA drawn as a thicker line (3px) coloured by 5-state ribbon

drawn as a thicker line (3px) coloured by 5-state ribbon Coloured fill between the EMA pair (light green / light red / light orange) showing the EMA spread tinted by regime

between the EMA pair (light green / light red / light orange) showing the EMA spread tinted by regime Signal arrows (Wingdings 233 for buy, 234 for sell) at entry bars with text labels ("Long", "Short")

(Wingdings 233 for buy, 234 for sell) at entry bars with text labels ("Long", "Short") SL labels (yellow X with "SL" text) at stop-loss hits

(yellow X with "SL" text) at stop-loss hits Close labels (yellow X with "Close" text) at orderly exits

IMPORTANT: Do not manually copy files to the data folder. The MQL5 Market handles all file placement and updates automatically.

Signal System Overview

Each trade produces up to three visible markers across its lifecycle:

1. Entry

Long entry: green up-arrow (Wingdings 233) below the bar with "Long" text label

Short entry: red down-arrow (Wingdings 234) above the bar with "Short" text label

2. Exit by Signal Change

When the trend regime changes or the EMA stack reverses while a trade is open, the indicator places a yellow X (Wingdings 251) at the close of the exit bar with "Close" text label. This is an orderly exit driven by the trend system, not a stop-loss hit.

3. Exit by Stop Loss

When the optional stop-loss line is touched or crossed, the indicator places a yellow X at the stop-loss price level with "SL" text label.

Non-Repainting Confirmation:

Entry conditions are evaluated only on closed bars; the current forming bar produces no signal label or alert

Once a signal arrow and label appear, they are permanent and never repositioned

What you see in historical data is exactly what would have appeared in real time

NOTE: The one-bar entry delay is the cost of non-repainting integrity. The bar that triggered the signal must close before the signal appears, so the trade is taken at the open of the bar following the trigger.





EMA Settings

The fast and medium EMAs define short-term momentum. Their cross alone is too noisy to trade, but combined with the trend MA and channel filter they form the entry trigger.

Parameter Default Description MA Source Close Applied price (Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical, Weighted) EMA Fast (1) 26 Period of the fast exponential moving average EMA Medium (2) 50 Period of the medium exponential moving average

Visual behaviour:

The fast EMA is drawn at width 1, the medium EMA at width 2

Both EMAs are coloured dark green when in bull state (trend = +1 and EMA fast > medium), dark red in bear, orange in range or during exit transitions

A coloured fill is drawn between the two EMAs using the same regime palette (light shades to keep it visually subtle)

TIP: For scalping on M5-M15, try EMA Fast = 9, EMA Medium = 21. For position trading on D1, EMA Fast = 50, EMA Medium = 100. The defaults of 26 / 50 work well on the M30-H4 swing range.

Trend Channel Settings

The trend MA and ATR channel form the regime filter. The trend MA defines where price is structurally; the channel defines what counts as a meaningful breakout from that structure.

Parameter Default Description MA Trend Length 200 Period of the slow trend MA MA Type SMA EMA or SMA for the trend MA Higher Timeframe current Timeframe to source the trend MA from (current = chart) Channel Range Length 0.618 ATR(MA Trend Length) multiplier for the channel half-width

How it works:

The trend MA is calculated on the chart timeframe by default. Setting Higher Timeframe to a higher value (e.g., H4 while the chart is M30) pulls the trend MA from H4 closes, with a one-HTF-bar lookback for non-repaint integrity.

The channel is drawn at trend MA +/- (ATR(MA Trend Length) x Channel Range Length).

A bar that overlaps the channel (open or close inside the band) is treated as ranging; no entry signal can fire on that bar.

A bar that closes outside the channel on the upper side -- with the close above the trend MA and the EMA fast above the EMA medium -- triggers a long signal.

The 5-colour trend ribbon:

The trend MA itself is coloured according to the current regime and its rate of change:

Colour Condition Dark green Trend = +1 (bull) AND trend MA rising vs previous bar Light green Trend = +1 AND trend MA flat or pulling back Orange Trend = 0 (range / inside channel) Light red Trend = -1 (bear) AND trend MA flat or rising Dark red Trend = -1 AND trend MA falling vs previous bar

TIP: When the ribbon is dark green or dark red, the trend is asserting itself with momentum. When light green or light red, the trend is cooling and a regime change may be near. Orange means consolidation -- step aside.





Stop Loss Settings

The optional stop-loss line draws an explicit risk level on every entry and watches for stop-out conditions across the life of the trade.

Parameter Default Description Stop Loss Plot On false Enable the SL line and stop-out detection SL % 2.618 Stop-loss distance as a percentage of entry close

How the SL line works:

On a long entry, the SL price is Close - (Close x SL% / 100) . Default 2.618% is the inverse Fibonacci ratio.

Close - (Close x SL% / 100) . Default 2.618% is the inverse Fibonacci ratio. On a short entry, the SL price is Close + (Close x SL% / 100) .

Close + (Close x SL% / 100) . The line is drawn forward from the entry bar at the same price level until the stop-out is detected or the trade closes by signal change.

Stop-out detection:

The state machine watches for two stop-out conditions:

Cross-under (long) / cross-over (short). Price closes through the line on the wrong side. The previous bar's close was on the correct side; the current bar's close is on the wrong side. Bar engulf. The bar's range fully contains the line (high > SL > low). This catches stop-outs that occur during the bar without requiring a closing cross.

When either condition triggers, the indicator marks the bar with a yellow SL label, fires the appropriate stop-loss alert, and resets the trade state. The next signal can enter a fresh trade.

TIP: The SL display is off by default to keep charts clean for analysis. Enable it on a live trading chart so you have explicit risk management on every entry. For low-volatility instruments (e.g., EURGBP, AUDNZD), reduce SL% to 1.5; for high-volatility (e.g., GBPJPY, BTCUSD), increase to 4 or 5.

Period Filter

For traders who only want signals during specific date ranges -- for example, to backtest a window of historical data, or to avoid signals during specific market sessions -- the indicator includes a period filter.

Parameter Default Description Period Filter On false Restrict signals to a date range Start 2020.01.01 Start of the active range End 2099.12.31 End of the active range

When Period Filter On = true , the state machine evaluates entries only on bars whose timestamp falls inside [Start, End] . Bars outside the range produce no entry signal. Existing trades are not closed by the filter -- if a trade is open at the start of an excluded bar, the indicator simply skips evaluating that bar and waits for the next in-range bar.

TIP: Use the period filter for walk-forward analysis: set the range to a single year, attach the indicator, observe signals, then move the range forward. Disable it for everyday live trading.

Strategy Settings

The strategy mode selects how strict the entry filter is. Two modes are provided:

Parameter Default Description Position Type Both Allow Only Long, Only Short, or Both directions Strategy Type Strategy 2 Strategy 1 (cross) or Strategy 2 (direction)

Strategy 2 (default). A long signal requires three conditions: bar closes outside the upper channel, close above the trend MA, and EMA fast above EMA medium. The cleaner mode that produces the trend regimes most traders will recognise.

Strategy 1. Adds a constraint: the medium EMA must be on the same side of the trend MA as the closing bar. In a bull setup, this means the trend MA must already be below the medium EMA before the long signal can fire. The effect is to delay entries until the EMA structure has fully aligned with the trend MA. Fewer signals, later entries, but each one occurs in a more developed trend.

Position Type:

Only Long : only buy signals fire; sell signals are suppressed

Only Short : only sell signals fire

Both : full bidirectional trading (default)

TIP: If you trade a long-bias portfolio (stock indices, growth crypto), set Position Type = Only Long to filter out the noisy short signals that often occur during pullbacks within a long-term uptrend.





Display Settings

Parameter Default Description Show Signal Markers true Draw entry / exit / SL labels and arrows on the chart Show Channel false Draw the ATR channel as a coloured fill Golden / Death Cross false Show 50-vs-200 cross labels

Show Signal Markers. Master toggle for all chart objects (arrows, text labels, SL line). When false, the indicator draws only the EMA lines and trend ribbon -- useful for traders who want a clean chart for analysis or who manage signals from alerts only.

Show Channel. Draws the ATR channel as a coloured fill above and below the trend MA. The fill takes the regime colour (green / red / orange). Off by default since the trend ribbon already conveys the regime visually.

Golden / Death Cross. Independent of the main trend system, draws orange labels when the medium EMA crosses above (Golden) or below (Death) the trend MA. These are slow secondary signals used by some traders for swing or position trades.

Complete Parameter Reference

# Parameter Type Default Category 1 MA Source enum Close EMAs 2 EMA Fast (1) int 26 EMAs 3 EMA Medium (2) int 50 EMAs 4 MA Trend Length int 200 Trend Channel 5 MA Type enum SMA Trend Channel 6 Higher Timeframe enum current Trend Channel 7 Channel Range Length double 0.618 Trend Channel 8 Stop Loss Plot On bool false Stop Loss 9 SL % double 2.618 Stop Loss 10 Period Filter On bool false Period Filter 11 Start datetime 2020.01.01 Period Filter 12 End datetime 2099.12.31 Period Filter 13 Position Type enum Both Strategy 14 Strategy Type enum Strategy 2 Strategy 15 Show Signal Markers bool true Display 16 Show Channel bool false Display 17 Golden / Death Cross bool false Display 18 Popup Alerts bool true Alerts 19 Email Alerts bool false Alerts 20 Push Notifications bool false Alerts 21 Sound Alert bool false Alerts 22 Sound file string alert.wav Alerts

Alert Configuration

Break Tracer Indicator supports four alert delivery channels and up to eight distinct alert events.

Alert Channels

Parameter Default Description Popup Alerts true Show a popup dialog in MetaTrader Email Alerts false Send email via configured SMTP Push Notifications false Send push to the MetaTrader mobile app Sound Alert false Play the configured sound file Sound file alert.wav Filename for the sound (must be in MT/Sounds folder)

Alert Events

The indicator fires alerts for these events, each once per bar:

Event Trigger condition BUY A new long entry fires SELL A new short entry fires BUY-CLOSE An open long is closed by a signal change (orderly exit) SELL-CLOSE An open short is closed by a signal change STOP-LOSS-LONG An open long is stopped out STOP-LOSS-SHORT An open short is stopped out GOLDEN-CROSS Medium EMA crosses above trend MA (if Golden / Death Cross enabled) DEATH-CROSS Medium EMA crosses below trend MA (if Golden / Death Cross enabled)

Each alert message has the format: Break Tracer - <SYMBOL> <TIMEFRAME>: <EVENT(S)> . When multiple events fire on the same bar, they are concatenated.

Enabling Push Notifications

Install the MetaTrader mobile app (iOS or Android) Open the app and navigate to Settings > Messages Copy your MetaQuotes ID In desktop MetaTrader, go to Tools > Options > Notifications Enter your MetaQuotes ID and enable notifications Set Push Notifications = true in the indicator inputs

Enabling Email Notifications

In MetaTrader, go to Tools > Options > Email Check Enable Enter SMTP server, port, login, password, and destination email Click Test to verify Set Email Alerts = true in the indicator inputs

TIP: Multi-chart traders should enable Push Notifications and disable Popup Alerts. This lets you monitor a watchlist of 10+ instruments without each chart spawning a popup that interrupts other work.





Trading Strategies

Three approaches are provided as starting points. All assume default settings unless noted.

WARNING: Trading involves significant risk of loss. These strategies are educational. Always test on demo first and never trade with money you cannot afford to lose.

Strategy A: Swing Trading on M30 - H1

Goal: ride medium-term trends with a 2-3% risk per trade.

Setup:

Defaults: EMA Fast = 26, EMA Medium = 50, MA Trend = 200, Channel Range = 0.618

Stop Loss Plot On = true, SL % = 2.618

Trade management:

Wait for a Long or Short arrow to appear on a closed bar Enter at the open of the next bar Hold until either the SL line is hit (yellow SL marker) or a Close marker appears Optional: scale out 50% at +1R (stop-loss distance) and trail the rest with a manual stop at the trend MA

Strategy B: HTF-Anchored Lower-TF Entries

Goal: trade M15 swings only when they align with the H4 trend.

Setup:

Attach to M15 chart

Higher Timeframe = H4

All other settings default

How it works:

The trend MA on the M15 chart is now the H4 200-SMA, lagged one H4 bar for non-repaint

M15 EMA crosses fire entries only when they align with the H4 regime

Far fewer signals than pure M15, but each one has the larger-timeframe wind at its back

Strategy C: Position Trading on H4 - D1

Goal: capture multi-week trends.

Setup:

Higher Timeframe = current

MA Trend Length = 200 (about 33 trading days on H4)

Stop Loss Plot On = true, SL % = 4.0 (wider stops for higher timeframe)

Channel Range Length = 1.0 (slightly wider channel for cleaner breakouts)

Trade management:

Use Push Notifications -- you may have only one or two signals per month Enter at the open of the bar after the signal Hold for full trade duration; don't second-guess the system on noise

TIP: For Strategy C, also consider enabling Golden / Death Cross. The slow 50-vs-200 cross often confirms the regime shortly after the main trend signal, providing additional confidence on long-term trades.





Parameter Tuning Presets

Starting points for different trading styles:

Scalping Preset (M5 - M15)

Parameter Value EMA Fast (1) 9 EMA Medium (2) 21 MA Trend Length 100 Channel Range Length 0.382 Stop Loss Plot On true SL % 1.0 Higher Timeframe H1 (anchor to higher TF)

Swing Trading Preset (M30 - H4)

Parameter Value EMA Fast (1) 26 (default) EMA Medium (2) 50 (default) MA Trend Length 200 (default) Channel Range Length 0.618 (default) Stop Loss Plot On true SL % 2.618 (default)

Conservative / Position Preset (H4 - D1)

Parameter Value EMA Fast (1) 50 EMA Medium (2) 100 MA Trend Length 200 Strategy Type Strategy 1 Channel Range Length 1.0 Stop Loss Plot On true SL % 4.0 Golden / Death Cross true

TIP: Start with the Swing Trading preset and modify one parameter at a time to observe its effect on signal quality and frequency. Don't change multiple parameters at once -- you won't know which change produced the result.





Troubleshooting

No Signals Appearing on the Chart

Possible causes:

Warmup period not reached. The indicator requires MA Trend Length + 10 bars of history (default: 210). Scroll back or wait for more bars.

The indicator requires MA Trend Length + 10 bars of history (default: 210). Scroll back or wait for more bars. Bar not closed. Signals only print on closed bars. The current forming bar produces no marker.

Signals only print on closed bars. The current forming bar produces no marker. Market in range mode. When the trend ribbon is orange, the market is inside the channel and no entry signal can fire. Wait for a breakout (ribbon turns green or red).

When the trend ribbon is orange, the market is inside the channel and no entry signal can fire. Wait for a breakout (ribbon turns green or red). Position Type filter active. If Position Type = Only Long , no short signals will appear (and vice versa). Set it to Both to see both directions.

If Position Type = Only Long , no short signals will appear (and vice versa). Set it to Both to see both directions. Period Filter active. If Period Filter On = true and the current bar is outside the date range, signals are suppressed.

Trend Ribbon Stuck on Orange

The orange ribbon means trendDir = 0 -- price is inside the channel. This is a feature, not a bug. The indicator is telling you the market is consolidating and entries should be avoided. Wait for the channel breakout.

If you want fewer "range" bars, reduce Channel Range Length (try 0.382 or 0.5). This narrows the channel and makes more bars qualify as breakouts.

Stop-Loss Hits at Unexpected Prices

The SL price is set at entry-bar close +/- SL% of close. If you expect the SL to be at the trend MA or at a swing low, that is a different system -- adjust your settings or strategy. The SL distance scales with price, so on USDJPY (price ~150) the absolute pip distance will be larger than on EURUSD (price ~1.08) for the same SL%.

EMAs Look Wrong on the Chart

The EMA lines are colored by regime, so a bull-state EMA is dark green, bear-state is dark red, and range/exit-state is orange. This is intentional. If the EMA appears dark green even though price is dropping, that means the regime is still bull (close still above trend MA, EMA fast still above medium) -- the next bar may bring a regime change.

Signal Lag

Signals appear at the close of the trigger bar, with entry at the open of the next bar. This is the non-repaint cost. If you see a candle that visually looks like a perfect signal but no arrow appears, it is because the bar has not yet closed -- the signal will appear after close.

Indicator Not Loading After Purchase

Ensure MetaTrader is fully updated (Help > Check for Updates) Restart MetaTrader after purchase Check Navigator > Indicators > Market for the indicator If still missing, contact MQL5 support; the marketplace handles delivery

Compile Errors When Modifying the Source

The indicator is sold as compiled .ex4 / .ex5 files. Source modification is not supported and would require a separate purchase under the developer license. The compiled binaries work on all symbols and timeframes; configuration is via inputs only.

FAQ

Q: Does this indicator repaint?

A: No. Signals are evaluated only on closed bars. Higher-timeframe references use the previous closed HTF bar, so no future information can leak into past signals. Historical chart matches real-time exactly.

Q: Can I use it on Crypto / Stocks / Indices?

A: Yes. The ATR-scaled channel and percentage-based SL automatically adapt to any instrument's volatility profile. Defaults are tuned for Forex; for very high-volatility instruments (e.g., BTCUSD intraday), increase SL% to 4-5 and consider widening Channel Range Length to 1.0.

Q: Can I run multiple instances on the same chart?

A: Yes, but each instance creates its own chart objects. Use different settings for different timeframes (e.g., one instance with HTF = H4, another with HTF = D1). Be aware that alerts will fire from each instance independently.

Q: Does the indicator work in the Strategy Tester?

A: Yes. Run it in Visual Mode to see the trend ribbon and signals as the historical bars play through. The non-repaint architecture means tester results match the visual chart.

Q: What is the difference between Strategy 1 and Strategy 2?

A: Strategy 2 (default) requires the EMA stack and trend MA to agree on direction. Strategy 1 adds a stricter requirement: the medium EMA must already be on the correct side of the trend MA. Strategy 1 produces fewer, later, more developed entries; Strategy 2 produces more entries closer to the regime change.

Q: Why is the trend MA orange even though the market clearly looks like a bull trend?

A: The orange state means the most recent bar is inside the ATR channel. Even within a long-term uptrend, individual bars can pull back into the channel and produce a temporary range state. When the next bar closes outside the upper edge of the channel, the trend will return to green.

Q: Can the indicator be used as the basis for an EA?

A: The indicator provides signals via alerts and chart objects. To consume signals from an EA, the EA would read the indicator's buffer values via iCustom() . Specifically, buffer 0 (SL line) is non-empty when a trade is active; the trend ribbon buffers (10-14) hold the trend value when the corresponding state is active. Custom EA development is outside the scope of this manual.

Q: How much history do I need on the chart?

A: At minimum 210 bars (MA Trend Length + 10 warmup). For best signal density, load at least 1000 bars. The indicator's default Max Bars in Chart should be sufficient; if you need more history, increase it via Tools > Options.

Reference: Object Names

The indicator creates chart objects with the prefix BTI_ . They are automatically removed on detach.

Object Name pattern Long entry arrow BTI_longE_<bartime> Long entry text BTI_longEtxt_<bartime> Short entry arrow BTI_shortE_<bartime> Short entry text BTI_shortEtxt_<bartime> Long close arrow BTI_longX_<bartime> Long close text BTI_longXtxt_<bartime> Short close arrow BTI_shortX_<bartime> Short close text BTI_shortXtxt_<bartime> Long SL arrow BTI_longSL_<bartime> Long SL text BTI_longSLtxt_<bartime> Short SL arrow BTI_shortSL_<bartime> Short SL text BTI_shortSLtxt_<bartime> Golden cross arrow BTI_gcross_<bartime> Death cross arrow BTI_dcross_<bartime>

To manually delete a stale object, use the right-click menu > Object List > select > Delete.

Conclusion

Break Tracer Indicator is a complete trend system in a single non-repainting package. The combination of fast EMA pair, slow trend MA with optional HTF anchor, and ATR-based channel filter produces clean signals that have agreed across multiple structural references before printing on the chart.

The 5-colour trend ribbon makes regime identification immediate. The optional stop-loss line provides explicit risk management. The 4-channel alert package enables multi-chart monitoring without manual supervision. The non-repaint architecture means historical signals are exactly what real-time signals would have been.

For best results, start with the default settings on M30-H1 Forex charts, observe how the indicator handles your preferred instruments, then tune parameters one at a time using the presets in this manual as guidance.

Download the indicator:

Email: info@forexobroker.com



Questions: Use the Comments section on the product page or send a private message

Use the Comments section on the product page or send a private message

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Risk Disclaimer

Trading foreign exchange and CFDs on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may sustain a loss exceeding your initial investment. Trend Quorum is a technical analysis tool and does not guarantee profitable trades. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The authors accept no liability for any loss arising from use of the indicator. By using Trend Quorum you acknowledge sole responsibility for your trading decisions.







