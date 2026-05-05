EURUSD M15 Review with TrendCue Smart Trend: Simple Trend Execution - 4 May

EURUSD M15 chart gave a clean bearish intraday setup.

The logic was straightforward:

Chaser was bearish

A sell signal appeared

SuperTrend and HalfTrend were both bearish

The setup formed during the London session

That gave a clean trend-following sell setup.









In this example, the stop-loss could be placed above the SuperTrend Trail, which provided a clear risk level while keeping the trade structure simple and objective.

From there, the move had enough room to deliver around 3R.

What I like about this type of setup is its clarity.

There is no need to overcomplicate the decision process:





Trend context first. Signal second. Risk defined before entry.

For traders who prefer more active execution, the same bearish context also produced two successful opportunities on M5 in EURUSD on 4 May. How?





Personally, for Forex intraday trading, I prefer M15, because it usually provides a cleaner structure and less noise.

This is only one educational example. Similar TrendCue setups appeared on several Forex pairs, so traders can review different symbols and see how the same workflow works across the market.

I’m also sharing the preset used in this example, so users can load the same setup, study EURUSD, and compare it with other Forex pairs.

You can test TrendCue Smart Trend here:







