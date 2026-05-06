Why Trading Currencies Is Smarter Than Trading Pairs

Most traders analyze EURUSD, GBPUSD, or USDJPY as if these pairs exist in isolation. They draw trendlines, check indicators, and make a decision.

But every forex pair is just a ratio between two currencies. When USDJPY drops, is it because USD is weak — or because JPY is strong?

The pair chart alone cannot tell you.

The answer becomes obvious when you stop looking at pairs and start looking at currencies.

Today's example from the MATTRIX BasketViewer:

JPY: +687 pips, 6/7 coherence — JPY pairs confirm strength USD: -569 pips, 7/7 coherence — all 7 USD pairs confirm weakness

Best pair: USDJPY SELL with a spread of +1257 pips between the two baskets

When both sides show clear coherence, you are not guessing. You are trading math.

How it works: The BasketViewer calculates a geometric mean index for each of the 8 major currencies

(EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD, USD, CAD, CHF, JPY)

using all 28 major pairs. Each currency gets its own synthetic chart that shows pure strength or weakness — independent of any single pair.

A mathematical property of this system: all 8 basket values always sum to exactly zero.

If JPY gained 687 pips today, exactly 687 pips of weakness are distributed across the other 7 currencies.

This is not an approximation. It is arithmetic.

The BasketViewer dashboard shows you at a glance which currency is strongest, which is weakest, and which pair offers the best setup.

Click the pair name to open the chart directly.

Buy the strong. Sell the weak. Trade the best pair.







MATTRIX BasketViewer is available on the MQL5 Market: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175595

Free USDx Compare indicator on CodeBase: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/72600

More about the system: mattrix8x.com