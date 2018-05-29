BF Smart Scalper EA product Page: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/29661
There is a PROFESSIONAL version here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/32426
MQL5 channel. For news and discount here -> https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/fxautomater
Please, check my other products in MQL5 Market:
- Forex Gold Investor: MT4 version | MT5 version
- Forex Trend Detector: MT4 version | MT5 version
- GOLD Scalper PRO: MT4 version | MT5 version
- Omega Trend EA: MT4 version
- BF Scalper PRO: MT4 version | MT5 version
- Smart Scalper PRO: MT4 version | MT5 version
- News Scope EA PRO: MT4 version | MT5 version
- Grid Master PRO: MT4 version | MT5 version
- Forex Combo System 4 in 1: MT4 version
****** For the set files, please scroll to the bottom! ******
BF Smart Scalp EA is very simple, but it is based on the most proven trading principle since the markets exist – enter the market in the direction of a strong market impulse, after a reasonable correction is detected. In the core of this trading principle is our deeply encoded human psychology, which will never change. Our goal was to keep BF Smart Scalp EA as simple as possible in order to prevent the curve-fitting, which is the biggest enemy of the EA trading.
BF Smart Scalper EA Features:
- Strong, pure and simple trading logic
- 24/5 trading, without any time restrictions – no GMT shift hassles
- Reasonable TP and SL levels
- Low drawdown
- Small number of system parameters – easy optimization and no curve fitting worries.
- Solid 18-year back test performance
- Multiple currency pairs support
Instructions and recommendations
You can use Auto MM=2% (low risk) up to 10% (high risk), according to the significance of your account and your risk and profit expectations.
Reasonable fixed Lot size is 0.05 on 1k account balance, or 0.5 lots on 10k account balance.
If you use multiple currency pairs, you should consider decreasing the risk accordingly.
Supported currency pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDCHF
The default settings are for GBPUSD. The robot can be used on other currency pairs too. For other supported pairs and .set files please check below. I will attach regularly new .set files to this post.You can run the EA on M1, or M15 chart – it makes no difference for the EA, as all used time-frames are hardcoded.
You can backtest and optimize the EA on M1 chart by “open price only” method – this will be correct enough and save you a lot of time.
Finally, please, bear in mind that Holy Grails in trading does not exists! Even the best system suffers some bad periods. BF Smart Scalp EA is using very reasonable SL levels, so they can get hit /even repeatedly/ in bad market condition. Please, do not leave negative comments after every SL hit, or losing trade!
BF Smart Scalp EA system parameters:
- Magic - magic number - it is extremely important to keep this different for all robots
- EA_Comment - The text which will be set as trade comment.
- MaxSpread - maximum allowed spread
- Slippage - maximum allowed slippage
- StopLoss - stop loss value in standard 4 digit pips - reasonable value range 30-100, opt. step 5
- TakeProfit - take profit value in standard 4 digit pips - reasonable value range 5-30, opt. step 1
- BandPeriod - Bollinger Bands period - reasonable value range 5-20, opt. step 1
- BandBreakEntry - breakout in 4-digit pips of the BB line to initiate an opposite trade (the value could be negative) - reasonable value range 0-5, opt. step 1
- BandBreakExit - breakout in 4-digit pips of the opposite BB line to initiate closing of the existing trade (the value could be negative) - reasonable value range (-5) to 5, opt. step 1
- MA_Fast_Period - fast moving average period - reasonable value range 1-20, opt. step 1
- MA_Slow_Period - slow moving average period - reasonable value range 20-120, opt. step 5
- Trend_Impulse – the relative strength of the market impulse - reasonable value range 0-60 opt. step 5
- MA_Trend_TF - timeframe of both MAs.
- FixedLots - fixed trading lots when AutoMM = 0.
- AutoMM - money management. For example, AutoMM=5 means that the robot will trade with 5% risk.
Check my other forex robots and indicators here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/autotrader/seller#products
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BF Smart Scalper EA in action (SELL Trades):
BF Smart Scalper EA in action (BUY Trades):
Watch video tutorial to learn how to load the .set files in MT4 terminal