BF Smart Scalper EA product Page: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/29661

There is a PROFESSIONAL version here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/32426





MQL5 channel. For news and discount here -> https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/fxautomater









****** For the set files, please scroll to the bottom! ******



BF Smart Scalp EA is very simple, but it is based on the most proven trading principle since the markets exist – enter the market in the direction of a strong market impulse, after a reasonable correction is detected. In the core of this trading principle is our deeply encoded human psychology, which will never change. Our goal was to keep BF Smart Scalp EA as simple as possible in order to prevent the curve-fitting, which is the biggest enemy of the EA trading.





Strong, pure and simple trading logic

24/5 trading, without any time restrictions – no GMT shift hassles

Reasonable TP and SL levels

Low drawdown

Small number of system parameters – easy optimization and no curve fitting worries.

Solid 18-year back test performance

Multiple currency pairs support

BF Smart Scalper EA Features:Instructions and recommendationsYou can use Auto MM=2% (low risk) up to 10% (high risk), according to the significance of your account and your risk and profit expectations.Reasonable fixed Lot size is 0.05 on 1k account balance, or 0.5 lots on 10k account balance.

If you use multiple currency pairs, you should consider decreasing the risk accordingly.

Supported currency pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDCHF

The default settings are for GBPUSD. The robot can be used on other currency pairs too. For other supported pairs and .set files please check below. I will attach regularly new .set files to this post.

Magic - magic number - it is extremely important to keep this different for all robots

EA_Comment - The text which will be set as trade comment.

MaxSpread - maximum allowed spread

Slippage - maximum allowed slippage

StopLoss - stop loss value in standard 4 digit pips - reasonable value range 30-100, opt. step 5

TakeProfit - take profit value in standard 4 digit pips - reasonable value range 5-30, opt. step 1

BandPeriod - Bollinger Bands period - reasonable value range 5-20, opt. step 1

BandBreakEntry - breakout in 4-digit pips of the BB line to initiate an opposite trade (the value could be negative) - reasonable value range 0-5, opt. step 1

BandBreakExit - breakout in 4-digit pips of the opposite BB line to initiate closing of the existing trade (the value could be negative) - reasonable value range (-5) to 5, opt. step 1

MA_Fast_Period - fast moving average period - reasonable value range 1-20, opt. step 1

MA_Slow_Period - slow moving average period - reasonable value range 20-120, opt. step 5

Trend_Impulse – the relative strength of the market impulse - reasonable value range 0-60 opt. step 5

MA_Trend_TF - timeframe of both MAs.

FixedLots - fixed trading lots when AutoMM = 0.

AutoMM - money management. For example, AutoMM=5 means that the robot will trade with 5% risk.

You can run the EA on M1, or M15 chart – it makes no difference for the EA, as all used time-frames are hardcoded.You can backtest and optimize the EA on M1 chart by “open price only” method – this will be correct enough and save you a lot of time.Finally, please, bear in mind that Holy Grails in trading does not exists! Even the best system suffers some bad periods. BF Smart Scalp EA is using very reasonable SL levels, so they can get hit /even repeatedly/ in bad market condition. Please, do not leave negative comments after every SL hit, or losing trade!BF Smart Scalp EA system parameters:

Check my other forex robots and indicators here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/autotrader/seller#products

If you like my product please write a review! I will be very grateful!

If you want to be notified for my new products please add me as a friend! I regularly publish new products.





BF Smart Scalper EA in action (SELL Trades):





BF Smart Scalper EA in action (BUY Trades):

















Watch video tutorial to learn how to load the .set files in MT4 terminal



