Most EAs fail prop firm challenges. We built QuantumGrid Pro around the constraint first.

If you've run an EA through a funded-account challenge, you've

probably seen this pattern: the system backtests beautifully over

years, then gets disqualified in week three because a drawdown rule

it was never designed around finally got tested for real. The EA

wasn't bad — it just wasn't built for that constraint. It was

retrofitted onto it after the fact.





QuantumGrid Pro started from the opposite direction: we picked the

drawdown ceiling first, then designed the entry logic to earn its way

under it, instead of building an aggressive entry system and hoping

a drawdown filter would save it later.





The mechanism that does most of the work is selectivity. Instead of

opening a grid cycle on every setup that looks plausible, QuantumGrid

Pro waits for two independent mathematical filters to converge on the

same high-probability zone before it opens anything. Most potential

entries get rejected. Grid spacing and the basket close target both

scale with current volatility rather than using fixed pip distances,

so the risk taken per cycle adapts to what the market is actually

doing instead of a static assumption made months earlier.





The result is fewer trades than a continuous-participation system,

and a meaningfully tighter drawdown profile — which was the entire

point, not a side effect:





7yr backtest (2019-2026, real ticks): Profit Factor 2.37 | Max

Drawdown 13.81% | Win Rate 64.8% | Recovery Factor 4.88 | Sharpe 1.54

| 17,622 trades





Live, independently tracked since April 2026:

myfxbook.com/portfolio/quantum-grid-pro/12020729





If you've been burned by a system that looked fine until the

drawdown rule you actually cared about got tested, I'd genuinely like

to hear what broke it — that failure mode is exactly what this system

was built to avoid, and real examples are more useful to me than

another backtest.





Full docs: sentinellaboratories.com





Disclaimer: backtested and live performance shown are historical and

do not guarantee future results. FX trading carries significant risk