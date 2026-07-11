Most EAs fail prop firm challenges. We built QuantumGrid Pro around the constraint first.

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If you've run an EA through a funded-account challenge, you've
probably seen this pattern: the system backtests beautifully over
years, then gets disqualified in week three because a drawdown rule
it was never designed around finally got tested for real. The EA
wasn't bad — it just wasn't built for that constraint. It was
retrofitted onto it after the fact.
QuantumGrid Pro started from the opposite direction: we picked the
drawdown ceiling first, then designed the entry logic to earn its way
under it, instead of building an aggressive entry system and hoping
a drawdown filter would save it later.
The mechanism that does most of the work is selectivity. Instead of
opening a grid cycle on every setup that looks plausible, QuantumGrid
Pro waits for two independent mathematical filters to converge on the
same high-probability zone before it opens anything. Most potential
entries get rejected. Grid spacing and the basket close target both
scale with current volatility rather than using fixed pip distances,
so the risk taken per cycle adapts to what the market is actually
doing instead of a static assumption made months earlier.
The result is fewer trades than a continuous-participation system,
and a meaningfully tighter drawdown profile — which was the entire
point, not a side effect:
7yr backtest (2019-2026, real ticks): Profit Factor 2.37 | Max
Drawdown 13.81% | Win Rate 64.8% | Recovery Factor 4.88 | Sharpe 1.54
| 17,622 trades
Live, independently tracked since April 2026:
myfxbook.com/portfolio/quantum-grid-pro/12020729
If you've been burned by a system that looked fine until the
drawdown rule you actually cared about got tested, I'd genuinely like
to hear what broke it — that failure mode is exactly what this system
was built to avoid, and real examples are more useful to me than
another backtest.
Full docs: sentinellaboratories.com
Disclaimer: backtested and live performance shown are historical and
do not guarantee future results. FX trading carries significant risk
of loss, including loss of the entire account balance.