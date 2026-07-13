[iVISTscalp5]: Welcome to the VISTmany Time Laboratory!

Welcome to the VISTmany Time Laboratory!



We have updated the Timing Section of our website and are excited to welcome you to a new stage of financial market research through time.



At the moment, 7 financial instruments are available for free analysis and research.





For each instrument, LAP (Liquidity Activation Points) are calculated in six timing modes:



7 minutes

15 minutes

30 minutes

60 minutes

80 minutes

100 minutes



All timings published on the website are calculated one day in advance, allowing traders and researchers to study the upcoming temporal structure of the market before the trading session begins.



The iVISTscalp5 indicator for MetaTrader 5 extends these capabilities by calculating timing structures one week in advance for any timeframe and more than 125 financial instruments.



In the near future, we will add more financial instruments, new analytical modules, and additional research features.



Welcome to the Time Laboratory — where financial markets are explored through time.





https://vistmany.com/vistlab





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GKMphWh6ymE