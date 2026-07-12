Download A Free EA Today | No Payment | No Trial | No Catch

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Nova FI Trader Is A Complete Automated Trading System. It Is Free. And It Comes With More Than Just The EA.

Free in this marketplace usually means something specific. A version of the product with the important features disabled. A time limit that expires before you have run enough tests to form a real opinion. A stripped-down demo that exists to frustrate you into upgrading.

Nova FI Trader is none of those things. It is the complete EA. Every input accessible, every filter active, full risk controls, no disabled features, no expiry date. You can download it right now and run it in the Strategy Tester on any symbol and any timeframe for as long as you want. That is the free version. There is no other version.

What The EA Actually Does

Nova FI Trader uses the Force Index indicator to identify momentum shifts in the market. Force Index combines price direction, volume, and momentum into a single reading. When that reading crosses a configurable threshold and the active filters confirm the conditions, the EA opens a trade. When conditions do not qualify, it waits.

Hard stop loss on every position. No martingale. No grid. No recovery chain. When the trade is wrong it takes a defined loss and moves on. That is the complete risk logic, and because every input is open to you, you can verify it yourself in the Strategy Tester before you trust it with anything live.

The Part Most People Do Not Expect

Downloading the free EA also gets you access to the setup library in the Nova Telegram channel. Tested configurations for different markets, timeframes, and risk levels, documented so you understand the logic of each one before you run it. Instead of spending hours guessing parameters, you start from a real tested configuration and adjust from there.

The Telegram channel is also where the Nova 002 live signal session updates go every day. Chart screenshots, trade results, daily summaries. Everything that happens with Nova GOLD Breakout in live market conditions gets posted there, free to read, as far back as you want to scroll.

Download the EA free. Join the channel free. Get the setup library free. Spend a week reading session updates and testing configurations in the Strategy Tester. All of that before you make any financial decision about anything.

Download Nova FI Trader Free Now

Join The Nova Telegram Channel Free

See Nova GOLD Breakout — The Next Step

No payment. No trial period. No catch. Download it, test it, understand it. Then decide if you want to go further.