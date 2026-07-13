A Free EA With No Strings Attached

Most Free EAs Come With A Catch. This One Does Not.

The word free in this marketplace is almost always conditional. Free for thirty days. Free with the most important inputs locked. Free to download but requiring a live account with a specific broker to run. The free version exists to show you enough to want the paid one, not enough to actually use the tool properly.

Nova FI Trader is free with none of those conditions. Download it today and you have the complete product. Every input accessible. Every filter active. No expiry date. No required broker. No disabled features. Run it in the Strategy Tester on any symbol and any timeframe for as long as you need to form a real opinion about whether the logic fits how you want to trade.

What The EA Does

The signal logic is built on the Force Index indicator, which combines price movement, volume, and momentum into a single reading. When that reading crosses a configurable threshold and the active filters agree with conditions, the EA opens a trade. When conditions do not qualify, it waits. Hard stop loss on every position. No martingale, no grid, no recovery logic underneath.

Every parameter is labeled clearly. Every filter has a documented purpose. You can test each one independently in the Strategy Tester, see exactly what it changes, and verify for yourself that the behavior matches the description before you trust it with anything live.

Free Setup Library. Free Community. Free Updates.

Downloading Nova FI Trader also gets you access to the setup library on the Nova Telegram channel. Tested configurations for different markets, timeframes, and risk levels, free to use and documented so you understand the logic of each one before running it.

The Telegram channel is also where daily session updates from the Nova GOLD Breakout live signal get posted. Chart screenshots, entries and exits, daily summaries. The full picture of what systematic gold trading looks like in real market conditions, free to read before you make any purchase decision.

Download the EA, join the channel, access the setup library, and read several weeks of live session updates. All free. All immediately available.

Download Nova FI Trader Free

Join The Nova Telegram Channel Free

See Nova GOLD Breakout — The Next Step

Free with no conditions. Download it, test it, understand it. Then decide.