Introducing GoldSmith 6: A Systematic Approach to Automated Gold Trading

Gold (XAUUSD) is one of the most actively traded markets in the world, but it is also one of the most challenging markets to automate.

Its volatility, rapid price movements, and reaction to global events make it difficult for many automated systems to maintain consistency across different market conditions.

At TradelyLab, we believe successful automation starts with understanding market behavior, not simply creating a set of trading rules.

This led to the development of GoldSmith 6.

GoldSmith 6 is an evolution of our existing GoldSmith architecture, built from years of studying market structure, price behavior, and trading system development.

The goal was simple:

Create an Expert Advisor designed specifically for Gold traders who want a systematic approach with predefined risk controls.

What Makes GoldSmith 6 Different?

GoldSmith 6 was designed around the idea that Gold frequently reacts around important price reference zones.

Instead of relying on emotional decision-making or manually searching for opportunities, the system evaluates market structure and prepares trades when specific conditions align.

The EA uses a multi-filter evaluation framework to analyze:

• Market structure

• Price relationships

• Key reference levels

• Trading conditions

• Risk parameters

When suitable conditions are detected, GoldSmith 6 manages the entire process — from trade preparation to execution and position management.

Built With Risk Management In Mind

One of the most important aspects of any automated trading system is how it manages risk.

GoldSmith 6 was designed with predefined risk controls, including:

Stop loss and take profit management

Fixed lot or equity-based position sizing

Spread monitoring

Session trading controls

Trailing stop functionality

Position management rules

GoldSmith 6 does not use martingale position increases or grid averaging techniques.

Each trade is managed independently according to predefined system rules.

Designed Specifically For Gold

Many trading robots attempt to trade multiple markets using the same logic.

GoldSmith 6 takes a different approach.

The system was developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold), allowing its logic and parameters to be focused around the unique characteristics of the Gold market.

GoldSmith 6 is designed to perform best when markets are displaying structured price behavior and identifiable trading zones.

Like every trading system, performance can vary depending on market conditions, and highly unpredictable news-driven environments can create challenging conditions for any automated strategy.

Live Performance Monitoring

Transparency is an important part of TradelyLab's development philosophy.

After releasing GoldSmith 6, we began monitoring its performance in live market conditions.

Below is the initial performance update from the first five trading days after release.





Performance screenshots are shared for transparency and tracking purposes. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

We will continue sharing updates as GoldSmith 6 develops and as we collect more real-world trading data.

Built For Traders Who Want A Systematic Process

GoldSmith 6 is designed for traders who want:

A structured trading approach

Automated trade preparation and management

Clear risk parameters

Less emotional decision-making

A tool that can be evaluated and improved over time

Our goal is to continue developing practical trading tools that traders can understand, test, and integrate into their own workflow.

Try GoldSmith 6

GoldSmith 6 is available for traders who want to explore a systematic approach to Gold trading automation.

We recommend testing the system on a demo account first to understand how it behaves under different market conditions.

Download and test GoldSmith 6 here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/178896

Join The TradelyLab Community

Follow our development journey, receive updates, and participate in future improvements.





MQL5 Community : https://bit.ly/4eUGjXa



Telegram Community : https://bit.ly/4fbIbJM







We will continue sharing development updates, testing results, and improvements as GoldSmith 6 evolves.

TradelyLab

Serious tools for serious traders!