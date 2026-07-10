The Free EA That Comes With A Free Community

Most Free EAs Give You A File And Wish You Luck. Nova FI Trader Comes With An Entire Ecosystem Behind It.

Downloading a free EA and being left to figure it out alone is not that useful. You have a tool but no starting point. A hundred configurable parameters but no guidance on which ones actually matter. A Strategy Tester you can run but no reference for what good results on this system look like versus results that just got lucky on a specific period.

The free part of Nova FI Trader is not just the EA. It is everything that comes with it.

What Is Actually Free

Nova FI Trader is a complete MT5 Expert Advisor built around the Force Index indicator. Force Index combines price direction, volume, and momentum into a single reading. When that reading crosses a configurable threshold and the active filters agree, the EA opens a trade. When conditions are not valid, it waits. Hard stop loss on every position. No martingale. No grid. No hidden recovery logic.

That EA is free. The full version, not a preview. Every input accessible, every filter active, tested across real market conditions in the Strategy Tester before it was published.

The setup library in the Telegram channel is free. Tested configurations for specific markets, timeframes, and risk levels, documented so you understand the logic of each setup before you change anything. Free to download and free to test.

The Telegram channel itself is free to join. Daily session updates from the Nova GOLD Breakout live signal, chart screenshots, summaries, EA updates, and community discussion. Read back through months of posts and form a real view of how this ecosystem runs before you make any financial decision.

Join free and access all of it here.

Why The Community Part Matters

Automated trading is not a solo activity even when the EA is doing the work. Setup questions come up. Market conditions change. A configuration that worked well last quarter might need adjusting as volatility shifts. Knowing that there is a place to go with those questions, and that the developer is actively posting and responding there, is part of what makes a tool usable over time rather than just on the day you install it.

The Nova Telegram channel is where that community lives. Nova FI Trader users post their backtest results and ask questions about setup configurations. The live signal session updates give everyone a reference point for how the Nova framework behaves in current market conditions. When the EA gets updated, the change and the reason for it gets explained in plain language.

All of that is free from the moment you download the EA. You do not need to buy anything to access it. The community is not behind a paywall.

Start Here. Free.

Download Nova FI Trader, join the Telegram channel, read the setup library, and watch the live session updates for a week. That is the complete picture of what the Nova ecosystem looks like before any purchase is involved.

If the framework makes sense and the community feels like somewhere worth being, the paid products are the natural next step. If it does not fit what you are looking for, you have learned something useful without spending anything to find out.

Download Nova FI Trader Free

Join The Telegram Community Free

See Nova GOLD Breakout — The Next Step

The free part is not a trial. It is the full entry point into an ecosystem that was built to be transparent before it asks for anything.