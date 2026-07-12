M1 Quantum FAQ – Complete Setup Guide, Best Settings & Common Questions

Product Guide & FAQ M1 Quantum M1 Quantum Official setup guide and frequently asked questions. Configure your trading environment to match our live-tested configuration for the best possible performance.

If you are new to M1 Quantum, this FAQ will help you set up the indicator correctly and answer the most common questions from our users.

Our goal is simple: make sure your trading environment matches our live-tested configuration so you can achieve the best possible performance.

What is M1 Quantum? M1 Quantum is an intelligent trading indicator designed specifically for the M1 timeframe. Every signal includes: Entry Price

Stop Loss

Take Profit

Trend Direction

Risk Management The package also includes the Quantum Trade Assistant, a FREE Expert Advisor (EA) that automatically reads the signals generated by the indicator and manages your trades. The Trade Assistant can: Open trades automatically

Manage Stop Loss

Manage Take Profit

Split Take Profit into multiple levels

Apply intelligent money management

Increase lot size automatically after winning trades (Quantum Mode) The indicator generates the trading signals, while the Trade Assistant executes and manages them automatically.

Which currency pairs are recommended? Based on our live trading accounts and real trading history, we currently recommend only these three pairs: 1. GBPUSD ★★★★★ — Best Performance 2. EURUSD ★★★★☆ 3. USDJPY ★★★★☆ During our recent live tests, GBPUSD delivered the strongest overall performance, followed by EURUSD, then USDJPY. Many experienced users continue trading only GBPUSD and EURUSD because these two pairs achieved more than 87% winning trades during the last 40 days of live testing. Important Please do not trade other currency pairs until official optimized settings are released. If you would like to experiment with additional symbols, we strongly recommend using a demo account first.

Which timeframe should I use? M1 Quantum has been designed and optimized for: M1 · 1 Minute Using other timeframes is not recommended unless future optimized settings are released.

How do I install M1 Quantum correctly? Please watch the complete installation video before starting: ▶ Watch Installation Video The correct setup is very simple. Open three charts: GBPUSD M1

M1 EURUSD M1

M1 USDJPY M1 Each chart must contain: One M1 Quantum Indicator

One Quantum Trade Assistant EA This means every chart contains both the indicator and the EA. The indicator generates signals. The EA reads those signals and executes trades automatically.

Which settings should I load? Each currency pair has its own optimized indicator settings. Simply load the supplied SET file for each pair. Important The provided SET files are for the M1 Quantum Indicator. They are not Trade Assistant settings.

Which Trade Assistant settings are most important? Most users only need to adjust three inputs. 1. Base Lot Size This is the most important setting. It controls your overall account risk. As a general recommendation: Base Lot Size = 0.03 for every $300 account balance Example: $300 → 0.03

$600 → 0.06

$900 → 0.09

$1200 → 0.12 This setup has produced relatively low drawdown while maintaining steady account growth during our live tests. 2. Trade Mode Trade Mode has two options: Auto The EA opens and manages trades automatically. Recommended for fully automated trading. Manual The indicator generates signals. You decide whether to enter each trade manually. 3. Lot Mode Lot Mode has two options: Fixed Lot Every trade uses the same lot size. Example: 0.03 → 0.03 → 0.03 → 0.03 Quantum Mode Quantum Mode applies our Continuous Winning Money Management. After each winning trade, the EA doubles the lot size for up to three consecutive winning trades. Trade 1 → 0.03

Win → Trade 2 → 0.06

Win → Trade 3 → 0.12 After the sequence ends or a loss occurs, the lot size resets to the Base Lot Size. This allows profitable winning streaks to generate significantly larger returns while still controlling maximum exposure.

How does Take Profit management work? Every trade generated by M1 Quantum includes: Stop Loss

Take Profit All trades are protected by Stop Loss. The Trade Assistant automatically converts the original Take Profit into three profit zones. Instead of closing the entire position at one level, it manages the trade intelligently. Example: TP1 — Close 30% of the position TP2 — Close another 30% Final TP — Close the remaining 40% This allows traders to lock in profits while still giving winning trades room to continue moving.

Should I enable Multi Trade? For most users, the answer is No. Allow Multi Trade = OFF This prevents multiple positions from opening simultaneously and generally results in safer account management with lower overall risk.

Which broker should I use? Broker quality has a significant impact on trading performance. We strongly recommend: Low spread accounts

ECN accounts

Fast execution Avoid brokers with: High spreads

Slow execution

Large slippage Pay particular attention during broker midnight, when spreads often widen dramatically. The Trade Assistant includes a Forbidden Time feature. Configure this based on your broker's midnight time to avoid trading during periods of unusually high spreads and volatility.

Can I achieve the same results as the live signal? Using the same broker, settings, VPS quality and trading environment greatly increases the likelihood of matching our live results. If you would like to use the same ECN broker as our live account, you can register here: https://litefinance.org/?uid=551795682 Our published live signals are traded using this broker.

Where can I download the latest files? Always download the latest version directly from your MQL5 purchase page. The latest versions include: M1 Quantum Indicator

Quantum Trade Assistant EA

Optimized SET files

User Guide

Latest improvements