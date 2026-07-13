We Released the Trend Engine Behind Our Paid EAs — For Free (9.4 Years of Real Ticks, Win Rate 34.5%)

We just released the trend engine behind our paid EAs as a free product. No demo limit, no trial, no crippled features.









Most "free" EAs on the Market are either a locked demo of a paid product, or a martingale that looks brilliant until the week it isn't. This is neither. It is the actual breakout engine we use, published in full, so you can test it against your own data instead of trusting a screenshot.





What it does

- Entry: the bar closes beyond the N-bar Donchian channel. Closed bars only, so nothing repaints.

- Stop-loss: a hard stop on every trade, at SL_ATR x ATR. Never removed, never widened.

- Exit: ATR trailing stop, plus a time-out if the move never develops.

- One position at a time. No martingale, no grid, no averaging down, no hidden lot doubling.





The numbers, measured on the free build itself

USDJPY H1, January 2017 to June 2026 (9.4 years), Dukascopy real ticks, every-tick model, $10,000, default settings, 0.5% risk per trade:

- Profit factor: 1.50

- Net profit: +$16,522 (account x2.65)

- Maximum equity drawdown: 10.3%

- Trades: 631, win rate 34.5%

We report equity drawdown, not the flattering balance drawdown, and we ran the test on the exact binary you download — not on a private build with better settings.





Why the win rate is 34.5% and why that is fine

Breakout trend following loses small, often. Most entries fail and get stopped out for a fraction of a percent. The result is carried by a small number of trades that run for weeks. If you need to be right most of the time, this style will feel awful even while it makes money. That is the honest shape of the edge, and it is the reason a hard stop-loss matters more than the entry does.





Where it does not work

Donchian breakouts need markets that actually trend. Our own tests on real broker feeds show the logic fails on ranging majors such as EURUSD, and on gold. It works on JPY crosses and crypto majors. We would rather tell you that up front than let you discover it over three months of live trading.





What we kept for the paid products

The engine is free. What took us the longest to build is not: calibrated settings per market validated across brokers on real ticks, a measured risk ladder, an economic-calendar filter, an account-level safety guard, and the multi-asset portfolio versions. If the free engine earns your trust, those are there.





Download it, run it on your own history, and tell us where we are wrong. A review helps us more than anything else.