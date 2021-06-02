Otras clases en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 68): Clase de objeto de ventana de gráfico y clases de objetos de indicador en la ventana del gráfico

Contenido

Concepto

En el último artículo, comenzamos a desarrollar la clase de objeto de gráfico y creamos su primera versión. El objeto describe un gráfico del terminal con todos sus parámetros. Asimismo, nos permite gestionar sus propiedades, a saber, obtener y establecer los parámetros del tamaño de la ventana y la visualización de los elementos del gráfico.



No obstante, en un gráfico podemos tener varias ventanas en las que también se colocan indicadores. Estas ventanas tienen sus propios tamaños y, por el momento, nuestro objeto gráfico podrá simplemente retornar los parámetros de la subventana indicada que se encuentre en ella, asi como controlar su altura. En una misma subventana, podemos colocar un número diferente de indicadores (como en la ventana principal del gráfico), y debemos tener esto en cuenta para que al acceder al objeto del gráfico, podamos solicitar la ventana necesaria ubicada en el gráfico, y desde el objeto de la ventana resultante, solicitar una lista con sus indicadores y obtener el identificador del deseado, pudiendo así continuar el trabajo con él.

Hoy, vamos a crear dos objetos: un objeto de indicador en la ventana del gráfico que describirá algunos parámetros del indicador para su identificación, y un objeto de ventana del gráfico que almacenará sus dimensiones y una lista con los indicadores (objetos de indicador en la ventana del gráfico) adjuntos al mismo. El objeto de gráfico que comenzamos a crear en el último artículo tendrá una lista de objetos de ventana adjunta (incluida la ventana principal del gráfico).

En el futuro, esta jerarquía facilitará sustancialmente nuestro trabajo con muchos gráficos y sus subventanas con listas de indicadores en ellos. Por desgracia, es demasiado pronto para crear la colección de clases de objetos de gráfico que anunciamos en el último artículo; necesitamos completar todas las modificaciones principales del objeto de gráfico, cosa que haremos hoy.



Clase de ventana de gráfico con objetos de indicador en la ventana

En pimer lugar, completaremos la biblioteca con todos los textos necesarios de los mensajes.

En el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh escribimos los índices de los nuevos mensajes:

MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_WINDOW, MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SUBWINDOW, MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SUBWINDOWS_NUM, MSG_CHART_OBJ_INDICATORS_MW_NAME_LIST, MSG_CHART_OBJ_INDICATORS_SW_NAME_LIST, MSG_CHART_OBJ_INDICATOR, MSG_CHART_OBJ_INDICATORS_TOTAL, MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOW_N, MSG_CHART_OBJ_INDICATORS_NONE, };

y los textos de los mensajes que se corresponden con los índices nuevamente añadidos:

{ "Главное окно графика" , "Main chart window" }, { "Подокно графика" , "Chart subwindow" }, { "Подокон" , "Subwindows" }, { "Индикаторы в главном окне графика" , "Indicators in the main chart window" }, { "Индикаторы в окне графика" , "Indicators in the chart window" }, { "Индикатор" , "Indicator" }, { "Индикаторов" , "Indicators total" }, { "Окно" , "Window" }, { "Отсутствуют" , "No indicators" }, };

Al crear la enumeración de las propiedades de tipo entero del objeto de gráfico, hemos omitido a propósito tres propiedades que son propias no solo del objeto de la ventana principal, sino también de todas las subventanas del gráfico:

Visibilidad de las subventanas,



Distancia en píxeles a lo largo del eje vertical Y entre el marco superior de la subventana del indicador y el marco superior de la ventana principal del gráfico.



Altura del gráfico en píxeles.

Precisamente estas propiedades serán las propiedades principales del objeto de la ventana del gráfico (excepto la visibilidad de la subventana, que reconoceremos a partir del objeto de gráfico). La lista de ventanas de gráficos estará presente en cada objeto de gráfico, y cada objeto tendrá sus propios valores de estas propiedades. Al mismo tiempo, cada objeto de ventana contendrá una lista de indicadores adjuntos a esta ventana, y necesitaremos especificar las constantes adicionales en la enumeración de las propiedades de tipo entero y string del objeto de gráfico.

En el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh, comentamos las propiedades que habíamos definido anteriormente, pero que no habíamos comentado, a saber, las propiedades del objeto de ventana del gráfico. Luego, añadimos las nuevas para el objeto de indicador en la ventana del gráfico:

enum ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER { CHART_PROP_ID = 0 , CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME, CHART_PROP_SHOW, CHART_PROP_IS_OBJECT, CHART_PROP_BRING_TO_TOP, CHART_PROP_CONTEXT_MENU, CHART_PROP_CROSSHAIR_TOOL, CHART_PROP_MOUSE_SCROLL, CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL, CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE, CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE, CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE, CHART_PROP_MODE, CHART_PROP_FOREGROUND, CHART_PROP_SHIFT, CHART_PROP_AUTOSCROLL, CHART_PROP_KEYBOARD_CONTROL, CHART_PROP_QUICK_NAVIGATION, CHART_PROP_SCALE, CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX, CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX_11, CHART_PROP_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR, CHART_PROP_SHOW_TICKER, CHART_PROP_SHOW_OHLC, CHART_PROP_SHOW_BID_LINE, CHART_PROP_SHOW_ASK_LINE, CHART_PROP_SHOW_LAST_LINE, CHART_PROP_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP, CHART_PROP_SHOW_GRID, CHART_PROP_SHOW_VOLUMES, CHART_PROP_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR, CHART_PROP_VISIBLE_BARS, CHART_PROP_WINDOWS_TOTAL, CHART_PROP_WINDOW_IS_VISIBLE, CHART_PROP_WINDOW_HANDLE, CHART_PROP_WINDOW_YDISTANCE, CHART_PROP_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR, CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_BARS, CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS, CHART_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS, CHART_PROP_COLOR_BACKGROUND, CHART_PROP_COLOR_FOREGROUND, CHART_PROP_COLOR_GRID, CHART_PROP_COLOR_VOLUME, CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_UP, CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_DOWN, CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_LINE, CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL, CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR, CHART_PROP_COLOR_BID, CHART_PROP_COLOR_ASK, CHART_PROP_COLOR_LAST, CHART_PROP_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL, CHART_PROP_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS, CHART_PROP_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS, CHART_PROP_SHOW_DATE_SCALE, CHART_PROP_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE, CHART_PROP_SHOW_ONE_CLICK, CHART_PROP_IS_MAXIMIZED, CHART_PROP_IS_MINIMIZED, CHART_PROP_IS_DOCKED, CHART_PROP_FLOAT_LEFT, CHART_PROP_FLOAT_TOP, CHART_PROP_FLOAT_RIGHT, CHART_PROP_FLOAT_BOTTOM, CHART_PROP_WINDOW_IND_HANDLE, CHART_PROP_WINDOW_IND_INDEX, }; #define CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 67 ) #define CHART_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 ) enum ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE { CHART_PROP_SHIFT_SIZE = CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL, CHART_PROP_FIXED_POSITION, CHART_PROP_FIXED_MAX, CHART_PROP_FIXED_MIN, CHART_PROP_POINTS_PER_BAR, CHART_PROP_PRICE_MIN, CHART_PROP_PRICE_MAX, }; #define CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL ( 7 ) #define CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP ( 0 ) enum ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING { CHART_PROP_COMMENT = (CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL), CHART_PROP_EXPERT_NAME, CHART_PROP_SCRIPT_NAME, CHART_PROP_INDICATOR_NAME, CHART_PROP_SYMBOL, }; #define CHART_PROP_STRING_TOTAL ( 5 )

Por consiguiente, modificaremos los valores del número de propiedades a cuyas listas hemos añadido las nuevas constantes: hemos aumentado el número de propiedades de tipo entero de 62 a 67, y el número de propiedades de tipo string de 4 a 5.



Añadimos a la enumeración de posibles criterios de clasificación de los objetos de gráfico nuevos criterios que se correspondan con las propiedades nuevamente añadidas:

#define FIRST_CHART_DBL_PROP (CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CHART_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_CHART_STR_PROP (CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CHART_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_CHART_MODE { SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW = 0 , SORT_BY_CHART_IS_OBJECT, SORT_BY_CHART_BRING_TO_TOP, SORT_BY_CHART_CONTEXT_MENU, SORT_BY_CHART_CROSSHAIR_TOO, SORT_BY_CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL, SORT_BY_CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL, SORT_BY_CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE, SORT_BY_CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE, SORT_BY_CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE, SORT_BY_CHART_MODE, SORT_BY_CHART_FOREGROUND, SORT_BY_CHART_SHIFT, SORT_BY_CHART_AUTOSCROLL, SORT_BY_CHART_KEYBOARD_CONTROL, SORT_BY_CHART_QUICK_NAVIGATION, SORT_BY_CHART_SCALE, SORT_BY_CHART_SCALEFIX, SORT_BY_CHART_SCALEFIX_11, SORT_BY_CHART_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_TICKER, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_OHLC, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_BID_LINE, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_ASK_LINE, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_LAST_LINE, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_GRID, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_VOLUMES, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR, SORT_BY_CHART_VISIBLE_BARS, SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL, SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_IS_VISIBLE, SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_HANDLE, SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE, SORT_BY_CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR, SORT_BY_CHART_WIDTH_IN_BARS, SORT_BY_CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS, SORT_BY_CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_FOREGROUND, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_GRID, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_VOLUME, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_CHART_UP, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_CHART_DOWN, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_CHART_LINE, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_BID, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_ASK, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_LAST, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS, SORT_BY_CHART_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_DATE_SCALE, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK, SORT_BY_CHART_IS_MAXIMIZED, SORT_BY_CHART_IS_MINIMIZED, SORT_BY_CHART_IS_DOCKED, SORT_BY_CHART_FLOAT_LEFT, SORT_BY_CHART_FLOAT_TOP, SORT_BY_CHART_FLOAT_RIGHT, SORT_BY_CHART_FLOAT_BOTTOM, SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_IND_HANDLE, SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_IND_INDEX, SORT_BY_CHART_SHIFT_SIZE = FIRST_CHART_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_CHART_FIXED_POSITION, SORT_BY_CHART_FIXED_MAX, SORT_BY_CHART_FIXED_MIN, SORT_BY_CHART_POINTS_PER_BAR, SORT_BY_CHART_PRICE_MIN, SORT_BY_CHART_PRICE_MAX, SORT_BY_CHART_COMMENT = FIRST_CHART_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_CHART_EXPERT_NAME, SORT_BY_CHART_SCRIPT_NAME, SORT_BY_CHART_INDICATOR_NAME, SORT_BY_CHART_SYMBOL, };

En la primera versión del objeto de gráfico, la lista de criterios era incorrecta porque las propiedades comentadas de tipo entero del gráfico se añadieron a los criterios de clasificación, y no había clasificación según el nombre del símbolo. Hemos solucionado esto en el presente artículo.

Ahora, necesitamos crear dos clases: la clase del objeto de indicador en la ventana del gráfico y la clase del objeto de ventana de gráfico. Vamos a añadirlos en un solo archivo.

En la carpeta de la biblioteca \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Chart\, creamos el nuevo archivo ChartWnd.mqh de las clases CWndInd (indicador en la ventana del gráfico) y CChartWnd (ventana del gráfico).

La clase CWndInd debe heredarse de la clase básica de la biblioteca estándar CObject, y la clase CChartWnd, del objeto básico de todos los objetos de la biblioteca CBaseObj.



Podemos adjuntar muchos indicadores diferentes a la ventana del gráfico. Por consiguiente, el objeto de la ventana del gráfico debe conocer su existencia para que siempre podamos obtener el identificador del indicador necesario desde la ventana del gráfico y luego trabajar con él. Para identificar los indicadores, no se necesitan muchos parámetros distintos; bastará con conocer el identificador del indicador, su nombre breve y el índice de la ventana del gráfico a la que se adjunta el indicador. Por ello, la clase de objeto de indicador en la ventana del gráfico será la más sencilla posible y se heredará del objeto básico de la biblioteca estándar, solo para que podamos añadir todos estos objetos a la lista de punteros a los objetos CArrayObj incluidos en las ventanas de los gráficos de los objetos.

Vamos a escribir el código de la nueva clase en el archivo ChartWnd.mqh recién creado:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\..\Objects\BaseObj.mqh" class CWndInd : public CObject { private : long m_chart_id; string m_name; int m_index; int m_handle; public : CWndInd *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } string Name( void ) const { return this .m_name; } int Index( void ) const { return this .m_index; } int Handle( void ) const { return this .m_handle; } void Print ( const bool dash= false ) { :: Print ((dash ? "- " : "" )+ this .Header()); } string Header( void ) const { return CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_INDICATOR)+ " " + this .Name(); } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; CWndInd( void ); CWndInd( const int handle, const string name, const int index) : m_handle(handle),m_name(name),m_index(index) {} }; int CWndInd::Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CWndInd *obj_compared=node; if (mode==CHART_PROP_WINDOW_IND_HANDLE) return ( this .Handle()>obj_compared.Handle() ? 1 : this .Handle()<obj_compared.Handle() ? - 1 : 0 ); else if (mode==CHART_PROP_WINDOW_IND_INDEX) return ( this .Index()>obj_compared.Index() ? 1 : this .Index()<obj_compared.Index() ? - 1 : 0 ); return ( this .Name()==obj_compared.Name() ? 0 : this .Name()<obj_compared.Name() ? - 1 : 1 ); }

Esta es la clase completa del objeto de indicador en la ventana del gráfico.

En la sección privada se ubican las variables de miembros de clase para el almacenamiento:

el identificador del gráfico en el que se encuentra la ventana con este indicador,



el nombre breve del indicador (en las ventanas de los gráficos, los indicadores son identificados por el terminal según sus nombres breves),



el índice de la ventana del gráfico en el que se encuentra el indicador (índice 0 - ventana principal del gráfico, índice 1 y superiores - subventanas del gráfico),

el manejador de este indicador.



Estos datos bastarán para guardar una lista con todos los indicadores adjuntos a la ventana en el objeto de ventana del gráfico. La lista en sí contendrá exactamente estos objetos, que nos ayudarán a encontrar el indicador necesario y retornar su identificador para seguir trabajando con él.

Los métodos públicos que retornan los valores de las variables anteriormente enumeradas no requieren una explicación especial. Vamos a analizar algunos otros métodos de clase.

Método que retorna el nombre breve de un objeto de indicador:

string Header( void ) const { return CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_INDICATOR)+ " " + this .Name(); }

Simplemente se retorna el encabezado "Indicador " + el nombre del indicador.

Método que muestra en el diario la descripción de las propiedades del objeto de indicador:

void Print ( const bool dash= false ) { :: Print ((dash ? "- " : "" )+ this .Header()); }

Como podemos tener varios indicadores en la ventana del gráfico, se mostrarán como una lista debajo del encabezado. Por consiguiente, para visualizar mejor la lista en el diario de registro, utilizaremos un guión delante del nombre del indicador. El parámetro de entrada del método indicará la necesidad de mostrar el guión.



Tenemos dos constructores: uno predeterminado y otro paramétrico. El constructor predeterminado puede resultar útil para crear un objeto de indicador "vacío" en la ventana, mientras que el constructor paramétrico se usará como constructor principal de la clase al crear una lista de indicadores en la clase del objeto de ventana del gráfico.

Al constructor paramétrico se le transmiten el identificador del indicador, su nombre breve y el índice de la subventana donde se encuentra este indicador.



CWndInd( void ); CWndInd( const int handle , const string name , const int index ) : m_handle(handle),m_name(name),m_index(index) {}

Todos los valores de parámetro transmitidos ​al método se asignan inmediatamente a las variables de clase en su lista de inicialización.



Método para comparar los objetos de indicador de la ventana del gráfico entre sí según la propiedad especificada:

int CWndInd::Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CWndInd *obj_compared=node; if (mode==CHART_PROP_WINDOW_IND_HANDLE) return ( this .Handle()>obj_compared.Handle() ? 1 : this .Handle()<obj_compared.Handle() ? - 1 : 0 ); else if (mode==CHART_PROP_WINDOW_IND_INDEX) return ( this .Index()>obj_compared.Index() ? 1 : this .Index()<obj_compared.Index() ? - 1 : 0 ); return ( this .Name()==obj_compared.Name() ? 0 : this .Name()<obj_compared.Name() ? - 1 : 1 ); }

Para este objeto, no disponemos de nuestras propias enumeraciones de las propiedades; todas sus propiedades se encuentran en las enumeraciones de las propiedades del objeto de gráfico. Por ello, cualquiera de las propiedades del objeto de gráfico se puede transmitir al método, pero la comparación según las propiedades transmitidas se realizará solo si en el parámetro mode se transmite la propiedad "manejador del indicador" o "índice de la ventana del gráfico" En cualquier otro caso, la comparación se realizará según el nombre breve del indicador.

El método de comparación es estándar para todos los objetos de la biblioteca: si el valor del parámetro del objeto actual es superior al valor del objeto que se está comparando, retornaremos 1; si el valor del parámetro del objeto actual es inferior al valor del objeto que se está comparando, retornaremos -1; de lo contrario retornaremos 0.



Vamos a crear la clase del objeto de ventana del gráfico.



En el mismo archivo en el que hemos escrito la clase del objeto de indicador en la ventana del gráfico (ChartWnd.mqh), continuamos escribiendo el código e introducimos la clase del objeto de ventana del gráfico. La clase debe heredarse del objeto básico de todos los objetos de la biblioteca:

class CChartWnd : public CBaseObj { }

En la sección privada de la clase se encontrarán la lista de punteros a los objetos de indicador en esta ventana, el número de esta subventana descrita por el objeto, y los métodos auxiliares para organizar el funcionamiento de la clase:

class CChartWnd : public CBaseObj { private : CArrayObj m_list_ind; int m_window_num; bool IsPresentInWindow( const CWndInd *ind); void IndicatorsDelete( void ); void IndicatorsAdd( void ); void SetWindowNum( const int num) { this .m_window_num=num; } public :

En la sección pública de la clase, se ubican los métodos estándar para los objetos de la biblioteca (salvo los métodos para establecer los valores de las propiedades, porque para este objeto no existen las listas propias de enumeración de las propiedades, y nosotros solo vamos a retornar los valores necesarios descritos por algunas propiedades del objeto de gráfico pertenecientes a la ventana del gráfico). Ya hemos analizado más de una vez estos métodos en artículos anteriores.

Asimismo, en la clase se encuentran los métodos para establecer y retornar los valores de las propiedades de la ventana y trabajar con la clase. Más abajo, podemos verlos con detalle.



class CChartWnd : public CBaseObj { private : CArrayObj m_list_ind; int m_window_num; bool IsPresentInWindow( const CWndInd *ind); void IndicatorsDelete( void ); void IndicatorsAdd( void ); void SetWindowNum( const int num) { this .m_window_num=num; } public : CChartWnd *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER property) { return (property==CHART_PROP_WINDOW_YDISTANCE || property==CHART_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ? true : false ); } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return false ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING property) { return (property==CHART_PROP_INDICATOR_NAME ? true : false ); } string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED); } string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING property) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED); } void Print ( const bool full_prop= false ); virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false ); virtual string Header( void ); virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; bool IsEqual(CChartWnd* compared_obj) const ; CChartWnd( void ); CChartWnd( const long chart_id, const int wnd_num); int YDistance( void ) const { return ( int ):: ChartGetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE , this .m_window_num);} int HeightInPixels( void ) const { return ( int ):: ChartGetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS , this .m_window_num);} bool SetHeightInPixels( const int value, const bool redraw= false ); int WindowNum( void ) const { return this .m_window_num;} int IndicatorsTotal( void ) const { return this .m_list_ind.Total(); } CArrayObj *GetIndicatorsList( void ) { return & this .m_list_ind; } CWndInd *GetIndicator( const int index) { return this .m_list_ind.At(index); } void PrintIndicators( const bool dash= false ); void PrintParameters( const bool dash= false ); void IndicatorsListCreate( void ); void Refresh( void ); };

Método que retorna la distancia en píxeles entre los bordes de las ventanas:

int YDistance( void ) const { return ( int ):: ChartGetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE , this .m_window_num );}

Como la propiedad del gráfico CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE es solo de lectura, aquí no hay ningún método para establecer este valor. El método simplemente retorna el valor de esta propiedad para esta subventana del gráfico en concreto.



Método que retorna la altura de la ventana en píxeles:



int HeightInPixels( void ) const { return ( int ):: ChartGetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS , this .m_window_num);}

Funciona de forma idéntica al anteriormente analizado, y retorna el valor de esta propiedad para el número de ventana indicado en la variable m_window_num.



Método que establece la altura de la ventana en píxeles (se declara en el cuerpo de la clase, y se implementa fuera del cuerpo de la clase):



bool CChartWnd::SetHeightInPixels( const int value, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS , this .m_window_num,value)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_chart_id); return true ; }

El método resulta similar a los métodos que establecen los valores de las propiedades del objeto de gráfico que analizamos en el artículo anterior. Transmitimos al método el valor necesario para la configuración. Después, intentamos configurarlo en la ventana utilizando la función ChartSetInteger(), y si el evento de cambio del gráfico no se encontraba en la cola, informamos sobre ello y retornamos false. Si el evento se ha puesto con éxito en cola, retornamos true, redibujando previamente el gráfico al activarse la bandera redraw. El redibujado forzoso del gráfico es necesario para no tener que esperar a que ningún evento del gráfico (la llegada de una cotización, el cambio de tamaño, los clics del ratón, etc.) muestre los cambios, volviendo a dibujar el gráfico de inmediato para ver el resultado.



Método que compara los objetos de la ventana del gráfico entre sí según la propiedad especificada:

int CChartWnd::Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CChartWnd *obj_compared=node; if (mode==CHART_PROP_WINDOW_YDISTANCE) return ( this .YDistance()>obj_compared.YDistance() ? 1 : this .YDistance()<obj_compared.YDistance() ? - 1 : 0 ); else if (mode==CHART_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS) return ( this .HeightInPixels()>obj_compared.HeightInPixels() ? 1 : this .HeightInPixels()<obj_compared.HeightInPixels() ? - 1 : 0 ); return - 1 ; }

Aquí, al igual que sucede en el método de comparación en la clase del indicador de la ventana del gráfico que hemos analizado anteriormente, comparamos solo algunas de las propiedades indicadas en las enumeraciones de las propiedades del objeto de gráfico:

Distancia en píxeles a lo largo del eje vertical Y entre el marco superior de la subventana del indicador y el marco superior de la ventana principal del gráfico.

La altura del gráfico en píxeles,

En cualquier otro caso, retornamos -1



Método que compara los objetos de la ventana del gráfico entre sí según todas las propiedades:

bool CChartWnd::IsEqual(CChartWnd *compared_obj) const { return ( this .YDistance()!=compared_obj.YDistance() || this .HeightInPixels()!=compared_obj.HeightInPixels() ? false : true ); }

Aquí, si aunque sea una de las propiedades de los dos objetos comparados no resulta igual, retornamos false: los objetos no son idénticos. De lo contrario, retornamos true: los objetos son idénticos.



Método que retorna la descripción de la propiedad de tipo entero:

string CChartWnd::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==CHART_PROP_WINDOW_YDISTANCE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOW_YDISTANCE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .YDistance() ) : property==CHART_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .HeightInPixels() ) : "" ); }

Dependiendo de cuál de las dos propiedades enteras del objeto de ventana del gráfico sea transmitida al método, se crea y se retorna una línea con su descripción.



Método que muestra en el diario la propiedad del objeto:

void CChartWnd:: Print ( const bool full_prop= false ) { :: Print ( "============= " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_BEG), " (" , this .Header(), ") =============" ); int beg= 0 , end=CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER)i; if (prop!=CHART_PROP_WINDOW_YDISTANCE && prop!=CHART_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS) continue ; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "------" ); beg=end; end+=CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { } beg=end; end+=CHART_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING)i; if (prop==CHART_PROP_INDICATOR_NAME) { this .PrintIndicators(); continue ; } if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "============= " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_END), " (" , this .Header(), ") =============

" ); }

En tres ciclos para todas las propiedades del objeto gráfico, obtenemos la siguiente propiedad y mostramos su descripción en el diario. Como el objeto de la ventana del gráfico no dispone de sus propias listas de enumeración para sus propiedades, necesitaremos imprimir solo aquellas propiedades del objeto de gráfico que sean inherentes al objeto de la ventana del gráfico, es decir, las de tipo entero y string. Este objeto no tiene propiedades de tipo real, por lo que no necesitamos mostrarlas. Podríamos haberlo hecho de forma distinta, estableciendo simplemente un marco rígido para el comienzo y el final de cada ciclo... Pero esta no es una decisión muy correcta desde el punto de vista de las modificaciones posteriores de las propiedades del objeto de gráfico; tendremos que regresar a este objeto y editar los valores del principio y el final de cada ciclo. Por consiguiente, simplemente dejaremos vacío el ciclo de propiedades reales (tal vez de forma temporal, hasta que las propiedades reales del objeto de la ventana del gráfico sean necesarias para posibles modificaciones posteriores). Por lo tanto, para realizar cualquier cambio en el número de propiedades, el comienzo y el final de cada ciclo siempre deberán ser correctos.



Método que retorna el nombre breve del objeto de ventana del gráfico:

string CChartWnd::Header( void ) { return ( this .m_window_num== 0 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_WINDOW) : ( string ) this .WindowNum()+ " " +CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SUBWINDOW)); }

El método verifica el índice de la subventana, y si se trata de la ventana principal del gráfico (índice 0), se retornará la línea "ventana principal del gráfico"; si se trata de una subventana del gráfico principal, se retornará el número de subventana + la línea "subventana del gráfico".



Método que muestra en el diario la descripción breve de un objeto de ventana del gráfico:



void CChartWnd::PrintShort( const bool dash= false ) { :: Print ((dash ? "- " : "" ), this .Header(), " ID: " ,( string ) this .GetChartID(), ", " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_INDICATORS_TOTAL), ": " , this .IndicatorsTotal()); }

Aquí, creamos una línea con el nombre breve del objeto, el identificador del gráfico y el número de indicadores fijados a esta ventana. Si transmitimos al método la bandera que indica la necesidad de mostrar un guión antes de la descripción del objeto (dash), se mostrará un guión antes de la línea creada.

Método que muestra en el diario la descripción de todos los indicadores fijados a esta ventana:

void CChartWnd::PrintIndicators( const bool dash= false ) { string header= ( this .WindowNum()== 0 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_INDICATORS_MW_NAME_LIST) : CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_INDICATORS_SW_NAME_LIST)+ " " +( string ) this .WindowNum() ); :: Print (header, ":" ); int total= this .IndicatorsTotal(); if (total== 0 ) :: Print ( "- " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_INDICATORS_NONE)); else for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CWndInd *ind= this .m_list_ind.At(i); if (ind== NULL ) continue ; ind. Print (dash); } }

Primero, creamos y mostramos en el diario el encabezado, dependiendo de qué ventana se trate.

Si se trata de la ventana principal del gráfico, el texto del encabezado será "indicadores en la ventana principal del gráfico",

De lo contrario, el texto del encabezado será "indicadores en la ventana del gráfico" + número de esta ventana.

Luego, miramos el número de indicadores fijados a esta ventana , y si no hay, mostramos la línea "no hay" .

De lo contrario, obtendremos en un ciclo por la lista de todos los indicadores el siguiente objeto de indicador en la ventana del gráfico y lo imprimiremos.



Método que muestra en el diario la descripción de los parámetros de la ventana:



void CChartWnd::PrintParameters( const bool dash= false ) { string header= ( this .WindowNum()== 0 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_WINDOW) : CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SUBWINDOW)+ " " +( string ) this .WindowNum() ); :: Print ((dash ? " " : "" ),header, ":" ); if ( this .WindowNum()> 0 ) :: Print ((dash ? " - " : "" ),GetPropertyDescription(CHART_PROP_WINDOW_YDISTANCE)); :: Print ((dash ? " - " : "" ),GetPropertyDescription(CHART_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS)); }

Primero, creamos y mostramos en el diario el encabezado, dependiendo de qué ventana se trate.

si se trata de la ventana principal del gráfico, el texto del encabezado será "ventana principal del gráfico",

de lo contrario, el texto del encabezado será "subventana del gráfico" + el número de esta ventana.

Luego, si se trata de una subventana del gráfico (su número es mayor que cero), mostraremos el valor de la distancia en píxeles a lo largo del eje vertical Y entre el marco superior de la subventana del indicador y el marco superior de la ventana principal del gráfico (para la ventana principal, este valor es siempre 0, por lo que no lo mostraremos), y después mostraremos en el diario la segunda propiedad del objeto: la altura del gráfico en píxeles.

Método que crea la lista de indicadores fijados a la ventana:

void CChartWnd::IndicatorsListCreate( void ) { this .m_list_ind.Clear(); int total=:: ChartIndicatorsTotal ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_window_num); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { string name=:: ChartIndicatorName ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_window_num,i); int handle=:: ChartIndicatorGet ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_window_num,name); :: IndicatorRelease (handle); CWndInd *ind= new CWndInd(handle,name,i); if (ind== NULL ) continue ; this .m_list_ind.Sort(); if (! this .m_list_ind.Add(ind)) delete ind; } }

El método se comenta con detalle en el código. Notemos que, al obtener la lista de indicadores en la ventana, obtenemos el manejador del indicador según su nombre breve usando ChartIndicatorGet(), lo cual nos impone algunas "responsabilidades". El terminal realiza un seguimiento del uso de cada indicador, y con cada nueva obtención del manejador, aumentará el contador interno de uso de este indicador. Si no liberamos en nuestro programa el manejador del indicador que ya no necesitamos, nos resultará imposible captar el manejador "perdido" más tarde. Por consiguiente, inmediatamente después de obtener todos los datos del indicador necesario, liberamos el manejador, disminuyendo así el contador interno del uso del indicador.



Método que añade los nuevos indicadores a la lista:

void CChartWnd::IndicatorsAdd( void ) { int total=:: ChartIndicatorsTotal ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_window_num); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { string name=:: ChartIndicatorName ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_window_num,i); int handle=:: ChartIndicatorGet ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_window_num,name); :: IndicatorRelease (handle); CWndInd *ind= new CWndInd(handle,name,i); if (ind== NULL ) continue ; this .m_list_ind.Sort(); if ( this .m_list_ind.Search(ind)> WRONG_VALUE || ! this .m_list_ind.Add(ind)) delete ind; } }

La lógica del método es idéntica a la analizada anteriormente. También se comenta en el código. La única diferencia es que la lista no se borra inicialmente en el método. Al añadir un indicador a la lista, se comprueba en primer lugar la presencia de dicho indicador en la lista, y si ya está presente, el objeto de este indicador será eliminado.



Para poder sincronizar nuestra lista de indicadores en la ventana con su número real (después de todo, podemos añadir los indicadores a la ventana y eliminarlos de la ventana del gráfico), debemos comparar su número en la ventana con el número en la lista. Implementaremos esto en los siguientes artículos. No obstante, vamos a crear aquí el método que retorna la presencia de un indicador de la lista en la ventana del terminal:

bool CChartWnd::IsPresentInWindow( const CWndInd *ind) { int total=:: ChartIndicatorsTotal ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_window_num); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { string name=:: ChartIndicatorName ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_window_num,i); int handle=:: ChartIndicatorGet ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_window_num,name); :: IndicatorRelease (handle); if (ind.Name()==name && ind.Handle()==handle) return true ; } return false ; }

Transmitmos al método el puntero al objeto de indicador en la ventana del gráfico cuya presencia real debemos comprobar. A continuación, en un ciclo por el número total de indicadores en la ventana del gráfico obtenemos el nombre del siguiente indicador, obtenemos su manejador y lo liberamos de inmediato. Si el nombre breve y el manejador del indicador actual coinciden con el nombre y el manejador del objeto que estamos comprobando, retornaremos true: este indicador aún se encuentra en la ventana del gráfico. Al finalizar el ciclo, retornamos false: no se han encontrado coincidencias, lo cual significa que no existe tal indicador en la ventana del gráfico.



Si la lista presenta indicadores que no están presentes en el gráfico, deberemos eliminarlos de la lista.

Método que elimina de la lista los indicadores ya existentes en la ventana:

void CChartWnd::IndicatorsDelete( void ) { int total= this .m_list_ind.Total(); for ( int i=total- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) { CWndInd *ind= this .m_list_ind.At(i); if (! this .IsPresentInWindow(ind)) this .m_list_ind.Delete(i); } }

Aquí, en un ciclo por la lista de objetos de indicador, obtenemos el siguiente objeto de indicador según el índice del ciclo y comprobamos su presencia en la ventana real del gráfico. Si está ausente, eliminaremos el puntero al mismo de la lista usando el método Delete().



Más adelante, al implementar la clase de colección de gráficos, deberemos monitorear el estado del indicador en las subventanas de todos los objetos del gráfico. Si existen desajustes entre el número real de indicadores en las subventanas de los gráficos y sus descripciones en las listas de los objetos de ventana del gráfico, deberemos eliminar los indicadores innecesarios de la lista y añadir nuevos si estos estuvieran disponibles.

Para ello, crearemos un método que combinará los datos de los indicadores fijados a las ventanas de los gráficos:

void CChartWnd::Refresh( void ) { this .IndicatorsDelete(); this .IndicatorsAdd(); }

Aquí, primero buscamos y eliminamos de la lista los indicadores ausentes en la ventana del gráfico real que aún existan en la lista, y después buscamos y añadimos los nuevos indicadores que estén en la ventana, pero que todavía no se encuentren en la lista con la ayuda de los métodos analizados anteriormente.



Por último, vamos a analizar el constructor paramétrico de la clase:

CChartWnd::CChartWnd( const long chart_id, const int wnd_num) : m_window_num(wnd_num) { CBaseObj::SetChartID(chart_id); this .IndicatorsListCreate(); }

Aquí, en primer lugar, establecemos el valor del identificador del gráfico en el objeto padre CBaseObj, y después creamos la lista de indicadores adjuntos a esta ventana del gráfico. Establecemos el número de subventana del gráfico en la lista de inicialización del constructor.

Con esto, podemos dar por finalizada la creación de la clase de objeto de indicador en la ventana del gráfico y la clase de objeto de ventana del gráfico.

Podrá ver el listado completo de ambas clases en un único archivo ubicado en los archivos adjuntos al artículo.



Como ahora tenemos un objeto que describe la ventana del gráfico y sus subventanas, respectivamente, es hora de mejorar la clase del objeto de gráfico CCHARTOBJ CChartObj, que se encuentar en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Chart\ChartObj.mqh. Ahora, tendremos una lista con todas las subventanas ubicadas en su ventana principal. Para obtener las propiedades de la ventana, deberemos utilizar el puntero al objeto de ventana del gráfico necesario, creado anteriormente. Partiendo del objeto de ventana obtenido, podremos obtener la lista de todos los indicadores fijados a él, y ya de esos indicadores, podremos recibir el manejador del indicador necesario para trabajar con él.



En primer lugar, añadimos al archivo del objeto de gráfico el archivo de los objetos de la ventana y de los indicadores en la ventana y declaramos el objeto de lista en el que guardaremos los punteros a todas las ventanas del objeto de gráfico:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\..\Objects\BaseObj.mqh" #include "ChartWnd.mqh" class CChartObj : public CBaseObj { private : CArrayObj m_list_wnd; long m_long_prop[CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[CHART_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; int m_digits;

En la seccón privada de la clase, en la lista de los métodos para establecer los valores de las propiedades, añadimos el método que establece el valor de visibilidad de la ventana del gráfico:

bool SetMode( const string source, const ENUM_CHART_MODE mode, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetScale( const string source, const int scale, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetModeVolume( const string source, const ENUM_CHART_VOLUME_MODE mode, const bool redraw= false ); void SetVisibleBars( void ); void SetWindowsTotal( void ); void SetVisible( void ); void SetFirstVisibleBars( void ); void SetWidthInBars( void ); void SetWidthInPixels( void ); void SetMaximizedFlag( void ); void SetMinimizedFlag( void ); void SetExpertName( void ); void SetScriptName( void ); public :

Como la "distancia en píxeles a lo largo del eje vertical Y entre el marco superior de la subventana del indicador y el marco superior de la ventana principal del gráfico" no tiene sentido para la ventana principal (siempre está en 0), entonces, en el método que retorna la bandera de soporte por parte del objeto de una propiedad de tipo entero, cambiaremos el retorno del valor en caso de que sea la propiedad CHART_PROP_WINDOW_YDISTANCE:

virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property!=CHART_PROP_WINDOW_YDISTANCE ? true : false ); } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; }

Si la propiedad transmitida al método no es igual a CHART_PROP_WINDOW_YDISTANCE, retornaremos true, de lo contrario, retornaremos false.



En la lista de métodos para el acceso simplificado a las propiedades del objeto, añadimos el método que retorna la visibilidad de la ventana:

int WindowsTotal( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOWS_TOTAL); } bool Visible( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOW_IS_VISIBLE); } int Handle( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOW_HANDLE); }

Aquí, el método retornará esta propiedad solo para la ventana principal del gráfico.

Los métodos que retornan la distancia en píxeles a lo largo del eje vertical Y entre el marco superior de la subventana del indicador y el marco superior de la ventana principal del gráfico, así como el método que retorna y configura la altura de un gráfico específico en píxeles han sufrido cambios. Ahora, para configurar y retornar estas propiedades, deberemos encontrar el objeto de la ventana necesaria, y ya en sus propiedades añadir u obtener estos valores. Analizaremos la implementación de los métodos un poco más tarde.



string ScriptName( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCRIPT_NAME); } int WindowYDistance( const int sub_window) const ; int WindowHeightInPixels( const int sub_window) const ; bool SetWindowHeightInPixels( const int height, const int sub_window, const bool redraw= false );

En la parte inferior del cuerpo de la clase, declaramos los métodos adicionales para obtener el objeto de ventana necesario y mostrar en el diario las propiedades de todas las subventanas del gráfico y los datos de todos los indicadores fijados a la ventana del gráfico especificada:



void EmulateTick( void ) { :: ChartSetSymbolPeriod ( this .ID(), this . Symbol (), this .Timeframe());} CChartWnd *GetWindowByIndex( const int index) const { return this .m_list_wnd.At(index); } CChartWnd *GetWindowByNum( const int win_num) const ; void PrintWndIndicators( void ); void PrintWndParameters( void ); };

En el constructor paramétrico de la clase, establecemos el valor del identificador del gráfico en el objeto padre de la clase, indicamos las tres propiedades de la ventana principal del objeto de gráfico (podríamos no hacer esto, ya que el objeto de la ventana principal ahora se encuentra en la lista de todas las ventanas del gráfico; pero, como el objeto tiene estas propiedades, las rellenaremos con los datos correctos), y al final del método, añadimos a la lista de todas las ventanas del gráfico todos los objetos de ventana que pertenecen a este gráfico:



CChartObj::CChartObj( const long chart_id) { CBaseObj::SetChartID(chart_id); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_ID,chart_id); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME,:: ChartPeriod ( this .ID())); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_OBJECT,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_IS_OBJECT )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_BRING_TO_TOP, false ); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_CONTEXT_MENU,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_CONTEXT_MENU )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_CROSSHAIR_TOOL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_CROSSHAIR_TOOL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_MOUSE_SCROLL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_MODE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_MODE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FOREGROUND,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FOREGROUND )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHIFT,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHIFT )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_AUTOSCROLL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_AUTOSCROLL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_KEYBOARD_CONTROL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_KEYBOARD_CONTROL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_QUICK_NAVIGATION,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_QUICK_NAVIGATION )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SCALE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SCALEFIX )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX_11,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SCALEFIX_11 )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_TICKER,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(),CHART_SHOW_TICKER)); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_OHLC,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_OHLC )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_BID_LINE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_BID_LINE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_ASK_LINE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_ASK_LINE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_LAST_LINE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_LAST_LINE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_GRID,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_GRID )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_VOLUMES,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_VOLUMES )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_VISIBLE_BARS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_VISIBLE_BARS )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOWS_TOTAL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOW_IS_VISIBLE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WINDOW_IS_VISIBLE , 0 )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOW_HANDLE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WINDOW_HANDLE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOW_YDISTANCE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE , 0 )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_BARS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WIDTH_IN_BARS )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS , 0 )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_BACKGROUND,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_FOREGROUND,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_FOREGROUND )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_GRID,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_GRID )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_VOLUME,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_VOLUME )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_UP,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CHART_UP )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_DOWN,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CHART_DOWN )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_LINE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CHART_LINE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_BID,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_BID )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_ASK,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_ASK )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_LAST,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_LAST )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_DATE_SCALE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_DATE_SCALE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_ONE_CLICK,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_MAXIMIZED,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_IS_MAXIMIZED )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_MINIMIZED,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_IS_MINIMIZED )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_DOCKED,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_IS_DOCKED )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_LEFT,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FLOAT_LEFT )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_TOP,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FLOAT_TOP )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_RIGHT,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FLOAT_RIGHT )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_BOTTOM,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FLOAT_BOTTOM )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHIFT_SIZE,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_SHIFT_SIZE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_POSITION,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_FIXED_POSITION )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MAX,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_FIXED_MAX )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MIN,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_FIXED_MIN )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_POINTS_PER_BAR,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_POINTS_PER_BAR )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MIN,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_PRICE_MIN )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MAX,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_PRICE_MAX )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COMMENT,:: ChartGetString ( this .ID(), CHART_COMMENT )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EXPERT_NAME,:: ChartGetString ( this .ID(), CHART_EXPERT_NAME )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCRIPT_NAME,:: ChartGetString ( this .ID(), CHART_SCRIPT_NAME )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SYMBOL,:: ChartSymbol ( this .ID())); this .m_digits=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this . Symbol (), SYMBOL_DIGITS ); int total= this .WindowsTotal(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CChartWnd *wnd= new CChartWnd(m_chart_id,i); if (wnd== NULL ) continue ; m_list_wnd.Sort(); if (!m_list_wnd.Add(wnd)) delete wnd; } }

Para crear las listas de las ventanas del gráfico, obtenemos el número total de todas las ventanas del gráfico, y en un ciclo por todas las ventanas, creamos un nuevo objeto de ventana del gráfico y lo añadimos a la lista.



En el método para comparar dos objetos de gráfico que creamos en el artículo anterior, cometimos un error de lógica: cada gráfico tiene su identificador único del gráfico y su propio manejador de ventana. Por eso, la comparación de estas propiedades en dos gráficos distintos siempre retornará false. Sin embargo, el objetivo del método es comprobar si dos gráficos distintos son idénticos, mientras que la comparación de sus identificadores y manejadores siempre mostrará que no son idénticos.

Vamos a corregir el error, omitiendo estas dos propiedades al realizar la comparación:

bool CChartObj::IsEqual(CChartObj *compared_obj) const { int beg= 0 , end=CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER)i; if (prop==CHART_PROP_ID || prop==CHART_PROP_WINDOW_HANDLE) continue ; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } beg=end; end+=CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } beg=end; end+=CHART_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } return true ; }

En el método que retorna la descripción de una propiedad de tipo entero del objeto, añadimos el retorno de la descripción de las tres propiedades añadidas:

string CChartObj::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==CHART_PROP_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_ID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_PERIOD)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +TimeframeDescription(( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHOW ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_IS_OBJECT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_IS_OBJECT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_BRING_TO_TOP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_BRING_TO_TOP)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_CONTEXT_MENU ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_CONTEXT_MENU)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_CROSSHAIR_TOOL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_CROSSHAIR_TOOL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_MOUSE_SCROLL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_MOUSE_SCROLL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_MODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_MODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +ChartModeDescription(( ENUM_CHART_MODE ) this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_FOREGROUND ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_FOREGROUND)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHIFT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHIFT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_AUTOSCROLL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_AUTOSCROLL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_KEYBOARD_CONTROL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_KEYBOARD_CONTROL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_QUICK_NAVIGATION ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_QUICK_NAVIGATION)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SCALE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SCALE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SCALEFIX)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX_11 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SCALEFIX_11)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_TICKER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_TICKER)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_OHLC ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_OHLC)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_BID_LINE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_BID_LINE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_ASK_LINE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_ASK_LINE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_LAST_LINE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_LAST_LINE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_GRID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_GRID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_VOLUMES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_VOLUMES)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +ChartModeVolumeDescription(( ENUM_CHART_VOLUME_MODE ) this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_VISIBLE_BARS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_VISIBLE_BARS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_WINDOWS_TOTAL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOWS_TOTAL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_WINDOW_IS_VISIBLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOW_IS_VISIBLE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_WINDOW_HANDLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOW_HANDLE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_WINDOW_YDISTANCE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOW_YDISTANCE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_BARS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_WIDTH_IN_BARS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_BACKGROUND ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_BACKGROUND)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_FOREGROUND ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_FOREGROUND)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_GRID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_GRID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_VOLUME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_VOLUME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_UP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_CHART_UP)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_DOWN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_CHART_DOWN)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_LINE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_CHART_LINE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_BID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_BID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_ASK ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_ASK)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_LAST ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_LAST)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_DATE_SCALE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_DATE_SCALE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_ONE_CLICK ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_ONE_CLICK)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_IS_MAXIMIZED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_IS_MAXIMIZED)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_IS_MINIMIZED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_IS_MINIMIZED)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_IS_DOCKED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_IS_DOCKED)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_FLOAT_LEFT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_FLOAT_LEFT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_FLOAT_TOP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_FLOAT_TOP)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_FLOAT_RIGHT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_FLOAT_RIGHT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_FLOAT_BOTTOM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_FLOAT_BOTTOM)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : "" ); }

Los bloques del código añadido son idénticos a todos los demás: dependiendo de la propiedad transmitida al método, se creará y retornará una línea con la descripción de esta propiedad.

Vamos a mejorar el método que muestra en el diario todas las propiedades del objeto:

void CChartObj:: Print ( const bool full_prop= false ) { :: Print ( "============= " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_BEG), " (" , this .Header(), ") =============" ); int beg= 0 , end=CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; if (prop==CHART_PROP_WINDOW_IND_HANDLE || prop==CHART_PROP_WINDOW_IND_INDEX) continue ; if (prop==CHART_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS) { this .PrintWndParameters(); continue ; } :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "------" ); beg=end; end+=CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "------" ); beg=end; end+=CHART_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; if (prop==CHART_PROP_INDICATOR_NAME) { this .PrintWndIndicators(); continue ; } :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "============= " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_END), " (" , this .Header(), ") =============

" ); }

Si encontramos en el ciclo las propiedades "manejador del indicador" e "índice del indicador en la ventana", estas propiedades se omitirán: no estarán relacionadas con el objeto de gráfico.

Si encontramos la propiedad "altura del gráfico en píxeles", llamaremos al método que muestra la descripción de esta propiedad para todas las ventanas de este gráfico.

Exactamente de la misma forma, si encontramos la propiedad "nombre del indicador en la ventana", se llamará al método que muestra la descripción de todos los indicadodres fijados a todas las ventanas del gráfico. Veremos estos métodos más tarde.



El método que muestra en el diario la descripción breve del objeto también ha sido mejorado.

Ahora, muestra adicionalmente el número de subventanas de la ventana del gráfico, si las hay, o bien comunica que no hay ninguna:



void CChartObj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false ) { :: Print ( (dash ? "- " : "" ), this .Header(), " ID: " ,( string ) this .ID(), ", HWND: " ,( string ) this .Handle(), ", " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SUBWINDOWS_NUM), ": " ,( this .WindowsTotal()> 1 ? string ( this .WindowsTotal()- 1 ) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO) ) ); }

Método que muestra en el diario los datos de todos los indicadores de todas las ventanas del gráfico:

void CChartObj::PrintWndIndicators( void ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .WindowsTotal();i++) { CChartWnd *wnd=m_list_wnd.At(i); if (wnd== NULL ) continue ; wnd.PrintIndicators( true ); } }

Aquí, en un ciclo por todos los objetos de ventana del gráfico, obtenemos el siguiente objeto de ventana del gráfico e imprimimos en el diario la descripción de todos los indicadores fijados a esta ventana. Transmitimos al método true para mostrar un guión antes de la descripción del indicador.



Método que muestra en el diario las propiedades de todas las ventanas del gráfico:



void CChartObj::PrintWndParameters( void ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .WindowsTotal();i++) { CChartWnd *wnd=m_list_wnd.At(i); if (wnd== NULL ) continue ; wnd.PrintParameters( true ); } }

Aquí, en un ciclo por todos los objetos de ventana del gráfico, obtenemos el siguiente objeto de ventana del gráfico e imprimimos en el diario la descripción de sus parámetros.. Transmitimos al método true para mostrar un guión antes de la descripción de la ventana.



Método que retorna un objeto de ventana según su número de subventana:

CChartWnd *CChartObj::GetWindowByNum( const int win_num) const { int total=m_list_wnd.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CChartWnd *wnd=m_list_wnd.At(i); if (wnd== NULL ) continue ; if (wnd.WindowNum()==win_num) return wnd; } return NULL ; }

Aquí, en un ciclo por el número total de objetos de ventana del gráfico, obtenemos el siguiente objeto de ventana y si su número coincide con el transmitido al método, retornamos el puntero al objeto encontrado en la lista. Al finalizar el ciclo, retornamos NULL: el objeto no ha sido encontrado.



Método que establece la propiedad "visibilidad de la subventana" para un objeto de gráfico:

void CChartObj::SetVisible( void ) { this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOW_IS_VISIBLE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WINDOW_IS_VISIBLE , 0 )); }

Aquí, solo tenemos que escribir en la propiedad indicada la propiedad read/only correspondiente de la ventana principal del gráfico.

Método que retorna la distancia en píxeles a lo largo del eje vertical Y entre el marco superior de la subventana del indicador y el marco superior de la ventana principal del gráfico:

int CChartObj::WindowYDistance( const int sub_window) const { CChartWnd *wnd=GetWindowByNum(sub_window); return ( wnd!= NULL ? wnd.YDistance() : WRONG_VALUE ); }

Aquí, obtenemos el objeto de ventana del gráfico según su número de subventana y retornamos el valor de la propiedad del objeto obtenido.

Si el objeto no se ha obtenido, retornaremos -1.



Método que retorna la altura del gráfico indicado en píxeles:



int CChartObj::WindowHeightInPixels( const int sub_window) const { CChartWnd *wnd=GetWindowByNum(sub_window); return ( wnd!= NULL ? wnd.HeightInPixels() : WRONG_VALUE ); }

Aquí, obtenemos el objeto de ventana del gráfico según su número de subventana y retornamos el valor de la propiedad del objeto obtenido.

Si el objeto no se ha obtenido, retornaremos -1



Método que establece la altura del gráfico indicado en píxeles:



bool CChartObj::SetWindowHeightInPixels( const int height, const int sub_window, const bool redraw= false ) { CChartWnd *wnd=GetWindowByNum(sub_window); return ( wnd!= NULL ? wnd.SetHeightInPixels(height,redraw) : false ); }

Aquí, obtenemos el objeto de ventana del gráfico según su número de subventana y retornamos el valor de la configuración de la propiedad correspondiente del objeto obtenido.

Si el objeto no se ha obtenido, retornaremos false.



Vamos a eliminar el método antiguo que escribimos en el artículo anterior:

bool CChartObj::SetWindowHeightInPixels( const int height, const int sub_window, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ,sub_window,height)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; }

Con esto, hemos finalizado la mejora de la clase del objeto de gráfico.







Simulación

Para comprobar el rendimiento de los objetos creados, simplemente abriremos tres gráficos. En la ventana principal del gráfico con el asesor, añadimos un indicador de fractales + la ventana de un indicador, por ejemplo, DeMarker, en el que ubicaremos otro más, por ejemplo, AMA, calculado con los datos de DeMarker.

En el segundo gráfico, colocaremos una ventana estocástica, mientras que la tercera ventana será desacoplable (Alt + D):





En el diario, mostraremos las descripciones breves de los tres objetos del gráfico y la descripción completa del gráfico actual en el que se encuentra el asesor.



Para la prueba, tomaremos el asesor del artículo anterior y

lo guardaremos en la carpeta \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part68\ con el nuevo nombre TestDoEasyPart68.mq5.



El asesor permanecerá prácticamente sin cambios. Todo lo que necesitamos hacer es completar el código del manejador OnTick() con esta lógica:

void OnTick () { engine. OnTick (rates_data); if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { engine. OnTimer (rates_data); PressButtonsControl(); engine.EventsHandling(); } if (trailing_on) { TrailingPositions(); TrailingOrders(); } static bool done= false ; if (!done) { CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return ; long currChart,prevChart= ChartFirst (); int i= 0 ; CChartObj *chart_first= new CChartObj(prevChart); list.Add(chart_first); while (i< CHARTS_MAX ) { currChart= ChartNext (prevChart); if (currChart< 0 ) break ; CChartObj *chart= new CChartObj(currChart); list.Add(chart); prevChart=currChart; i++; } Print ( "" ); int total=list.Total(); for ( int j= 0 ;j<total;j++) { CChartObj *chart_obj=list.At(j); if (chart_obj!= NULL ) chart_obj.PrintShort(); } Print ( "" ); for ( int j= 0 ;j<total;j++) { CChartObj *chart_obj=list.At(j); if (chart_obj!= NULL && chart_obj. Symbol ()== Symbol ()) chart_obj. Print (); } delete list; done= true ; } }

Compilamos el asesor y lo iniciamos en el gráfico, creando previamente en el terminal el entorno necesario descrito al principio de este apartado.

En el diario se mostrarán las descripciones breves de los tres gráficos abiertos:

Main chart window EURUSD H4 ID: 131733844391938630 , HWND: 5179646 , Subwindows: 1 Main chart window AUDUSD H4 ID: 131733844391938634 , HWND: 3672036 , Subwindows: 1 Main chart window GBPUSD H4 ID: 131733844391938633 , HWND: 3473910 , Subwindows: No

y la descripción completa del actual. El resultado del funcionamiento de las clases creadas hoy se representa en el diario como líneas ordenadas de las propiedades de los objetos de ventana y los indicadores fijados a ellas:

============= The beginning of the parameter list (Main chart window EURUSD H4) ============= Chart ID: 131733844391938630 Timeframe: H4 Drawing attributes of a price chart: Yes Object "Chart" : No Chart on top of other charts: No Accessing the context menu by pressing the right mouse button: Yes Accessing the "Crosshair tool" by pressing the middle mouse button: Yes Scrolling the chart horizontally using the left mouse button: Yes Sending messages about mouse wheel events to all mql5 programs on a chart: No Send notifications of mouse move and mouse click events to all mql5 programs on a chart: No Send a notification of an event of new object creation to all mql5-programs on a chart: No Send a notification of an event of object deletion to all mql5-programs on a chart: No Chart type: Display as Japanese candlesticks Price chart in the foreground: No Price chart indent from the right border: Yes Automatic moving to the right border of the chart: Yes Managing the chart using a keyboard: Yes Allowed to intercept Space and Enter key presses on the chart to activate the quick navigation bar: Yes Scale: 2 Fixed scale mode: No Scale 1 : 1 mode: No Scale to be specified in points per bar: No Display a symbol ticker in the upper left corner: Yes Display OHLC values in the upper left corner: Yes Display Bid values as a horizontal line in a chart: Yes Display Ask values as a horizontal line in a chart: Yes Display Last values as a horizontal line in a chart: No Display vertical separators between adjacent periods: No Display grid in the chart: No Display volume in the chart: Trade volumes Display textual descriptions of objects: Yes The number of bars on the chart that can be displayed: 137 The total number of chart windows, including indicator subwindows: 2 Visibility of subwindow: Yes Chart window handle: 5179646 Number of the first visible bar in the chart: 136 Chart width in bars: 168 Chart width in pixels: 670 Main chart window: - Chart height in pixels: 301 Chart subwindow 1 : - The distance between the upper frame of the indicator subwindow and the upper frame of the main chart window: 303 - Chart height in pixels: 13 Chart background color: clrWhite Color of axes, scales and OHLC line: clrBlack Grid color: clrSilver Color of volumes and position opening levels: clrGreen Color for the up bar, shadows and body borders of bull candlesticks: clrBlack Color for the down bar, shadows and body borders of bear candlesticks: clrBlack Line chart color and color of "Doji" Japanese candlesticks: clrBlack Body color of a bull candlestick: clrWhite Body color of a bear candlestick: clrBlack Bid price level color: clrLightSkyBlue Ask price level color: clrCoral Line color of the last executed deal price (Last): clrSilver Color of stop order levels (Stop Loss and Take Profit): clrOrangeRed Displaying trade levels in the chart (levels of open positions, Stop Loss, Take Profit and pending orders): Yes Permission to drag trading levels on a chart with a mouse: Yes Showing the time scale on a chart: Yes Showing the price scale on a chart: Yes Showing the "One click trading" panel on a chart: No Chart window is maximized: Yes Chart window is minimized: No The chart window is docked: Yes The left coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen: 0 The top coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen: 0 The right coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen: 0 The bottom coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen: 0 ------ The size of the zero bar indent from the right border in percents: 18.93 Chart fixed position from the left border in percent value : 0.00 Fixed chart maximum: 1.22620 Fixed chart minimum : 1.17940 Scale in points per bar: 1.00 Chart minimum: 1.17940 Chart maximum: 1.22620 ------ Text of a comment in a chart: "" The name of the Expert Advisor running on the chart: "TestDoEasyPart68" The name of the script running on the chart: "" Indicators in the main chart window: - Indicator Fractals Indicators in the chart window 1 : - Indicator DeM( 14 ) - Indicator AMA( 14 , 2 , 30 ) Symbol: "EURUSD" ============= End of the parameter list (Main chart window EURUSD H4) =============





¿Qué es lo próximo?

En el próximo artículo, comenzaremos a desarrollar la clase de colección de objetos de gráfico.



Más abajo se adjuntan todos los archivos de la versión actual de la biblioteca y el archivo del asesor de prueba para MQL5. Puede descargarlo todo y ponerlo a prueba por sí mismo.

Querríamos señalar que no resulta recomendable usar los objetos de gráfico en desarrollos propios en su estado actual, debido a los cambios adicionales que sufrirán más adelante.

Si tiene preguntas, observaciones o sugerencias, podrá concretarlas en los comentarios al artículo.

