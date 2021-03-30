Prices in DoEasy library (part 63): Depth of Market and its abstract request class

Contents

Concept

In this article, I will start implementing the functionality for working with the Depth of Market (DOM). Conceptually, classes for working with DOM will not differ from all previously implemented library classes. At the same time, we will have a mold of DOM featuring data about orders stored in DOM. The data is obtained by the MarketBookGet() function when the OnBookEvent() handler is activated. In case of any change in DOM, an event is activated for each of the symbols in the handler having the active subscription to DOM events.

Thus, the DOM class structure is to be as follows:

DOM order object class — the object describing data of one order out of multiple orders obtained from DOM when OnBookEvent() handler is triggered for one symbol; DOM mold object class — the object describing data on all orders obtained from DOM simultaneously at a single activation of the OnBookEvent() handler for a single symbol — p1 set of objects making up the current DOM mold; Timeseries class consisting of the p2 object sequence entered into the timeseries list at each OnBookEvent() activation for a single symbol;

Timeseries collection class of DOM data of all used symbols with enabled subscription to DOM events.

Today I will implement the order object class (1) and test obtaining DOM data when OnBookEvent() is activated for the current symbol. The properties of each order are set in the MqlBookInfo structure providing data in DOM: order type from the ENUM_BOOK_TYPE enumeration

order price



order volume



extended accuracy order volume

DOM may feature four order types (from the ENUM_BOOK_TYPE enumeration): Sell order

Sell order by Market

Buy order

Buy order by Market As we can see, there are four order types — two Buy and two Sell ones. To divide all types of orders into two sides, we should add one more property to the already existing ones — order status indicating its direction — Buy or Sell order. This will allow us to quickly divide all orders into their sides — supply and demand. The object of a single DOM request will be made similar to order objects (as well as many other library objects) — we will have a basic object of the DOM abstract order and four descendant objects with the order type specification. The concept of constructing such objects was considered at the very beginning of the library development in the first and second articles.



Before implementing the classes for working with DOM, add new library messages and slightly improve the tick data object classes. Add new message indices in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh:

MSG_SYM_EVENT_SYMBOL_ADD, MSG_SYM_EVENT_SYMBOL_DEL, MSG_SYM_EVENT_SYMBOL_SORT, MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT, MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_MODE_DEFINES, MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_MODE_MARKET_WATCH, MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_MODE_ALL, MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_BOOK_ADD, MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_BOOK_DEL, MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_MODE_BOOK, MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_ERR_BOOK_ADD, MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_ERR_BOOK_DEL,

...

MSG_TICKSERIES_TEXT_TICKSERIES, MSG_TICKSERIES_ERR_GET_TICK_DATA, MSG_TICKSERIES_FAILED_CREATE_TICK_DATA_OBJ, MSG_TICKSERIES_FAILED_ADD_TO_LIST, MSG_TICKSERIES_TEXT_IS_NOT_USE, MSG_TICKSERIES_REQUIRED_HISTORY_DAYS, MSG_MBOOK_ORD_TEXT_MBOOK_ORD, MSG_MBOOK_ORD_VOLUME, MSG_MBOOK_ORD_VOLUME_REAL, MSG_MBOOK_ORD_STATUS_BUY, MSG_MBOOK_ORD_STATUS_SELL, MSG_MBOOK_ORD_TYPE_SELL, MSG_MBOOK_ORD_TYPE_BUY, MSG_MBOOK_ORD_TYPE_SELL_MARKET, MSG_MBOOK_ORD_TYPE_BUY_MARKET, };

and message texts corresponding to newly added indices:

{ "В окно \"Обзор рынка\" добавлен символ" , "Added symbol to \"Market Watch\" window" }, { "Из окна \"Обзор рынка\" удалён символ" , "Removed from \"Market Watch\" window" }, { "Изменено расположение символов в окне \"Обзор рынка\"" , "Changed arrangement of symbols in \"Market Watch\" window" }, { "Работа только с текущим символом" , "Work only with the current symbol" }, { "Работа с предопределённым списком символов" , "Work with predefined list of symbols" }, { "Работа с символами из окна \"Обзор рынка\"" , "Working with symbols from \"Market Watch\" window" }, { "Работа с полным списком всех доступных символов" , "Work with full list of all available symbols" }, { "Осуществлена подписка на стакан цен " , "Subscribed to Depth of Market" }, { "Осуществлена отписка от стакан цен " , "Unsubscribed from Depth of Market" }, { "Подписка на стакан цен" , "Subscription to Depth of Market" }, { "Ошибка при подписке на стакан цен" , "" } , { "Ошибка при отписке от стакан цен" , "" },

...

{ "Заявка в стакане цен" , "Order in Depth of Market" }, { "Объем" , "Volume" }, { "Объем c повышенной точностью" , "Volume Real" }, { "Сторона Buy" , "Buy side" }, { "Сторона Sell" , "Sell side" }, { "Заявка на продажу" , "Sell order" }, { "Заявка на покупку" , "Buy order" }, { "Заявка на продажу по рыночной цене" , "Sell order at market price" }, { "Заявка на покупку по рыночной цене" , "Buy order at market price" }, };

Add displaying messages about the error when subscribing to DOM in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Symbols\Symbol.mqh file of the symbol object class:

bool CSymbol::BookAdd( void ) { this .m_book_subscribed=( #ifdef __MQL5__ :: MarketBookAdd ( this .m_name) #else false #endif); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_BOOKDEPTH_STATE]= this .m_book_subscribed; if ( this .m_book_subscribed) :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_BOOK_ADD)+ " " + this .m_name); else :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_ERR_BOOK_ADD)+ ": " +CMessage::Text(:: GetLastError ())); return this .m_book_subscribed; }

and do the same when unsubscribing from it:

bool CSymbol::BookClose( void ) { if (! this .m_book_subscribed) return true ; bool res=( #ifdef __MQL5__ :: MarketBookRelease ( this .m_name) #else true #endif ); if (res) { this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_BOOKDEPTH_STATE]= this .m_book_subscribed= false ; :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_BOOK_DEL)+ " " + this .m_name); } else { this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_BOOKDEPTH_STATE]= this .m_book_subscribed= true ; :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_ERR_BOOK_DEL)+ ": " +CMessage::Text(:: GetLastError ())); } return res; }

From the tick series update method of the tick series class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Ticks\TickSeries.mqh, remove displaying debugging comments on the symbol chart we left for tests in the previous article:

void CTickSeries::Refresh( void ) { MqlTick ticks_array[]; if (IsNewTick()) { int err= ERR_SUCCESS ; int total=:: CopyTicksRange ( this . Symbol (),ticks_array, COPY_TICKS_ALL , this .m_last_time+ 1 , 0 ); if (total> 0 ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CDataTick *tick_obj= this .CreateNewTickObj(ticks_array[i]); if (tick_obj== NULL ) break ; long end_time=ticks_array[:: ArraySize (ticks_array)- 1 ].time_msc; if ( this . Symbol ()== "AUDUSD" ) Comment (DFUN, this . Symbol (), ", copied=" ,total, ", m_last_time=" ,TimeMSCtoString(m_last_time), ", end_time=" ,TimeMSCtoString(end_time), ", total=" ,DataTotal()); this .m_last_time=end_time; } if ( this .DataTotal()>TICKSERIES_MAX_DATA_TOTAL) { int total_del=m_list_ticks.Total()-TICKSERIES_MAX_DATA_TOTAL; for ( int j= 0 ;j<total_del;j++) this .m_list_ticks.Delete(j); } } } }

The last tick time is now immediately set in the m_last_time variable meant for this purpose because I needed to display verification data as a symbol chart comment featuring the previous and current tick times in the previous article. Now we do not need it and the time is immediately saved in the variable:

void CTickSeries::Refresh( void ) { MqlTick ticks_array[]; if (IsNewTick()) { int err= ERR_SUCCESS ; int total=:: CopyTicksRange ( this . Symbol (),ticks_array, COPY_TICKS_ALL , this .m_last_time+ 1 , 0 ); if (total> 0 ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CDataTick *tick_obj= this .CreateNewTickObj(ticks_array[i]); if (tick_obj== NULL ) break ; this .m_last_time=ticks_array[:: ArraySize (ticks_array)- 1 ].time_msc; } if ( this .DataTotal()>TICKSERIES_MAX_DATA_TOTAL) { int total_del=m_list_ticks.Total()-TICKSERIES_MAX_DATA_TOTAL; for ( int j= 0 ;j<total_del;j++) this .m_list_ticks.Delete(j); } } } }





Class of the abstract order object in the Depth of Market

Like with all library objects having enumeration sets for defining object property constants, we need to create enumerations of integer, real and string object properties for DOM orders as well.

Add enumerations of DOM order object properties and parameters in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh. Since I am not going to implement an event model of working with each of orders in DOM (at one moment in time the order book displays the current state of all orders, and their change leads to its next state and is processed at the next activation of OnBookEvent()), simply add the constant specifying the code of the next event after the last code of the DOM event simply to maintain the identity of the constants of all objects to bring them to the same form:

#define MBOOK_ORD_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE (SERIES_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE+ 1 )

Define the enumeration featuring two possible states of a single DOM order — Buy or Sell side:

enum ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_STATUS { MBOOK_ORD_STATUS_BUY, MBOOK_ORD_STATUS_SELL, };

Sorting out all orders in DOM by these properties allows us to quickly select all orders in DOM belonging either to demand or to supply by these properties.



Next, add enumerations of the integer, real and string properties of DOM order object properties:

enum ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER { MBOOK_ORD_PROP_STATUS = 0 , MBOOK_ORD_PROP_TYPE, MBOOK_ORD_PROP_VOLUME, }; #define MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 3 ) #define MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 ) enum ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE { MBOOK_ORD_PROP_PRICE = MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL, MBOOK_ORD_PROP_VOLUME_REAL, }; #define MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL ( 2 ) #define MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP ( 0 ) enum ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_STRING { MBOOK_ORD_PROP_SYMBOL = (MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL), }; #define MBOOK_ORD_PROP_STRING_TOTAL ( 1 )

Let's implement the enumeration of possible criteria of sorting orders in DOM according to created properties:

#define FIRST_MB_DBL_PROP (MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_MB_STR_PROP (MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_MBOOK_ORD_MODE { SORT_BY_MBOOK_ORD_STATUS = 0 , SORT_BY_MBOOK_ORD_TYPE, SORT_BY_MBOOK_ORD_VOLUME, SORT_BY_MBOOK_ORD_PRICE = FIRST_MB_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_MBOOK_ORD_VOLUME_REAL, SORT_BY_MBOOK_ORD_SYMBOL = FIRST_MB_STR_PROP, };

Now it is possible to create the abstract order object class in DOM.

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\, create the new Book\ folder containing the MarketBookOrd.mqh file of the CMarketBookOrd class inherited from the basic object of all CBaseObj library objects:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\..\Services\DELib.mqh" #include "..\..\Objects\BaseObj.mqh" class CMarketBookOrd : public CBaseObj { private : int m_digits; long m_long_prop[MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[MBOOK_ORD_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; int IndexProp(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property-MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property-MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; } public : void SetProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER property, long value) { this .m_long_prop[property]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value) { this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_STRING property, string value) { this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]=value; } long GetProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .m_long_prop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } string GetProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_STRING property) const { return this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } CMarketBookOrd *GetObject( void ) { return & this ;} virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_STRING property); void Print ( const bool full_prop= false ); virtual void PrintShort( void ); virtual string Header( void ); virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; bool IsEqual(CMarketBookOrd* compared_req) const ; CMarketBookOrd(){;} protected : CMarketBookOrd( const ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_STATUS status, const MqlBookInfo &book_info, const string symbol); public : ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_STATUS Status( void ) const { return (ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_STATUS) this .GetProperty(MBOOK_ORD_PROP_STATUS); } ENUM_BOOK_TYPE TypeOrd( void ) const { return ( ENUM_BOOK_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(MBOOK_ORD_PROP_TYPE); } long Volume( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(MBOOK_ORD_PROP_VOLUME); } double Price( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(MBOOK_ORD_PROP_PRICE); } double VolumeReal( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(MBOOK_ORD_PROP_VOLUME_REAL); } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(MBOOK_ORD_PROP_SYMBOL); } int Digits () const { return this .m_digits; } virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return this .StatusDescription(); } string StatusDescription( void ) const ; };

The composition of the class is absolutely identical to other classes of library objects. I mentioned them quite often. You can find the detailed descriptions in the first and subsequent articles.

Let's have a look at the implementation of the class methods.

In the closed class parametric constructor, set all object properties from the order structure passed from DOM to the constructor:



CMarketBookOrd::CMarketBookOrd( const ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_STATUS status , const MqlBookInfo &book_info , const string symbol) { this .m_digits=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger (symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); this .SetProperty(MBOOK_ORD_PROP_STATUS,status); this .SetProperty(MBOOK_ORD_PROP_TYPE,book_info.type); this .SetProperty(MBOOK_ORD_PROP_VOLUME,book_info.volume); this .SetProperty(MBOOK_ORD_PROP_PRICE,book_info.price); this .SetProperty(MBOOK_ORD_PROP_VOLUME_REAL,book_info.volume_real); this .SetProperty(MBOOK_ORD_PROP_SYMBOL,(symbol== NULL || symbol== "" ? :: Symbol () : symbol)); }

The constructor also receives the order status specified in descendant objects of the class when creating a new DOM order object.

The method of comparing two CMarketBookOrd objects by a specified property for defining the equality of the specified properties of two objects:

int CMarketBookOrd::Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CMarketBookOrd *obj_compared=node; if (mode<MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { long value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER)mode); long value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } else if (mode<MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { double value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE)mode); double value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } else if (mode<MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+MBOOK_ORD_PROP_STRING_TOTAL) { string value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_STRING)mode); string value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_STRING)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } return 0 ; }

The method receives the object whose property should be compared with the same property of the current object. If the specified property value of the compared object is lower than the current one, -1 is returned, if larger — +1, if the properties are equal — 0.

The method for comparing two CMarketBookOrd objects by all properties. It allows determining the complete identity of two compared objects:

bool CMarketBookOrd::IsEqual(CMarketBookOrd *compared_obj) const { int beg= 0 , end=MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } beg=end; end+=MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } beg=end; end+=MBOOK_ORD_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_STRING)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } return true ; }

Each subsequent property of two objects is compared one by one here. If the objects are not equal, false is returned. After checking the equality of all properties of two objects is complete and no false is obtained, return true — both objects are completely identical.



The method displaying all object properties in the journal:

void CMarketBookOrd:: Print ( const bool full_prop= false ) { :: Print ( "============= " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_BEG), " (" , this .Header(), ") =============" ); int beg= 0 , end=MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "------" ); beg=end; end+=MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "------" ); beg=end; end+=MBOOK_ORD_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_STRING)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "============= " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_END), " (" , this .Header(), ") =============

" ); }

String descriptions of each subsequent property are displayed in three loops by integer, real and string object properties.

The methods returning the descriptions of the specified integer, real and string object properties:



string CMarketBookOrd::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==MBOOK_ORD_PROP_STATUS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_STATUS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .StatusDescription() ) : property==MBOOK_ORD_PROP_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_TYPE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .TypeDescription() ) : property==MBOOK_ORD_PROP_VOLUME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_MBOOK_ORD_VOLUME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : "" ); } string CMarketBookOrd::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE property) { int dg=( this .m_digits> 0 ? this .m_digits : 1 ); return ( property==MBOOK_ORD_PROP_PRICE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_PRICE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==MBOOK_ORD_PROP_VOLUME_REAL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_MBOOK_ORD_VOLUME_REAL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : "" ); } string CMarketBookOrd::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_STRING property) { return (property==MBOOK_ORD_PROP_SYMBOL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_SYMBOL)+ ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" : "" ); }

Each of the methods receives the property whose description should be returned. Depending on the property passed to the method, a string to be eventually returned from the method is created.

The method returning a short object name:

string CMarketBookOrd::Header( void ) { return this .TypeDescription()+ " \"" + this . Symbol ()+ "\"" ; }

The method returns the string consisting of the description of an order type and its symbol.

The method displaying the short object description in the journal:

void CMarketBookOrd::PrintShort( void ) { :: Print ( this .Header()); }

The method simply displays the string created by the previous method in the journal.

The method returning the order status description in DOM:

string CMarketBookOrd::StatusDescription( void ) const { return ( Status()==MBOOK_ORD_STATUS_SELL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_MBOOK_ORD_STATUS_SELL) : Status()==MBOOK_ORD_STATUS_BUY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_MBOOK_ORD_STATUS_BUY) : "" ); }

Depending on the order "status", the string with the status description is returned.

This is the entire order object class in DOM.

Now we need to create four classes that inherit from this abstract order object. The descendant classes will be used to create new order objects from DOM. The status of the created order object will be specified in the initialization list of the descendant class constructor depending on the order type.





Descendant classes of the abstract order object

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Book\, create the MarketBookBuy.mqh file of the CMarketBookBuy class. The newly created CMarketBookOrd abstract order class is to be a parent class:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "MarketBookOrd.mqh" class CMarketBookBuy : public CMarketBookOrd { private : public : CMarketBookBuy( const string symbol, const MqlBookInfo &book_info) : CMarketBookOrd( MBOOK_ORD_STATUS_BUY ,book_info,symbol) {} virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual string Header( void ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ); }; bool CMarketBookBuy::SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } bool CMarketBookBuy::SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } string CMarketBookBuy::Header( void ) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_MBOOK_ORD_TYPE_BUY)+ " \"" + this . Symbol ()+ "\": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .Price(), this . Digits ())+ " [" +:: DoubleToString ( this .VolumeReal(), 2 )+ "]" ; } string CMarketBookBuy::TypeDescription( void ) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_MBOOK_ORD_TYPE_BUY); }

When creating a new DOM order object, set the "Buy side" in the parent class constructor.

In the virtual methods returning the flag of supporting the integer and real properties, return true — each property is supported by the object.

In the virtual method returning the short name of the DOM order object, return the string in the following format

Type "Symbol" : Price [VolumeReal]

For example:

"EURUSD" buy order: 1.20123 [ 10.00 ]

In the virtual method returning the description of the DOM order object type, return the "Buy order" string.



The remaining three classes inherited from the DOM abstract order base class are identical to the considered one except for the order status. Each class constructor features its status corresponding to the described order object and its virtual methods returning the strings corresponding to the type of the DOM order described by each of the objects. All these classes are located in the same folder as the one described above. I will show their listings here allowing you to analyze and compare their virtual methods.

MarketBookBuyMarket.mqh:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "MarketBookOrd.mqh" class CMarketBookBuyMarket : public CMarketBookOrd { private : public : CMarketBookBuyMarket( const string symbol, const MqlBookInfo &book_info) : CMarketBookOrd( MBOOK_ORD_STATUS_BUY ,book_info,symbol) {} virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual string Header( void ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ); }; bool CMarketBookBuyMarket::SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } bool CMarketBookBuyMarket::SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } string CMarketBookBuyMarket::Header( void ) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_MBOOK_ORD_TYPE_BUY_MARKET)+ " \"" + this . Symbol ()+ "\": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .Price(), this . Digits ())+ " [" +:: DoubleToString ( this .VolumeReal(), 2 )+ "]" ; } string CMarketBookBuyMarket::TypeDescription( void ) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_MBOOK_ORD_TYPE_BUY_MARKET); }

MarketBookSell.mqh:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "MarketBookOrd.mqh" class CMarketBookSell : public CMarketBookOrd { private : public : CMarketBookSell( const string symbol, const MqlBookInfo &book_info) : CMarketBookOrd( MBOOK_ORD_STATUS_SELL ,book_info,symbol) {} virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual string Header( void ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ); }; bool CMarketBookSell::SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } bool CMarketBookSell::SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } string CMarketBookSell::Header( void ) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_MBOOK_ORD_TYPE_SELL)+ " \"" + this . Symbol ()+ "\": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .Price(), this . Digits ())+ " [" +:: DoubleToString ( this .VolumeReal(), 2 )+ "]" ; } string CMarketBookSell::TypeDescription( void ) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_MBOOK_ORD_TYPE_SELL); }

MarketBookSellMarket.mqh:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "MarketBookOrd.mqh" class CMarketBookSellMarket : public CMarketBookOrd { private : public : CMarketBookSellMarket( const string symbol, const MqlBookInfo &book_info) : CMarketBookOrd( MBOOK_ORD_STATUS_SELL ,book_info,symbol) {} virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual string Header( void ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ); }; bool CMarketBookSellMarket::SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } bool CMarketBookSellMarket::SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } string CMarketBookSellMarket::Header( void ) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_MBOOK_ORD_TYPE_SELL_MARKET)+ " \"" + this . Symbol ()+ "\": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .Price(), this . Digits ())+ " [" +:: DoubleToString ( this .VolumeReal(), 2 )+ "]" ; } string CMarketBookSellMarket::TypeDescription( void ) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_MBOOK_ORD_TYPE_SELL_MARKET); }

This is all I wanted to do in the current article.





Test

To perform the test, I will use the EA from the previous article and save it in \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part63\ as TestDoEasyPart63.mq5.



After launching the EA, we subscribe to DOMs of symbols specified in the settings for work. All events with DOMs are registered in the OnBookEvent() handler. Accordingly, in this handler, we make sure that the event has occurred on the current symbol. We also get the DOM snapshot and save all existing orders to the list sorted by price values. Next, display the very first and last orders from the list in the chart comments. Thus, we will display two extreme DOM orders — sell and buy ones. In the journal, display the list of all obtained DOM orders at the very first OnBookEvent() activation.

To enable the EA to see the newly created classes, include them to the EA file (currently, they cannot be accessed from the CEngine library main object):

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #include <DoEasy\Objects\Book\MarketBookBuy.mqh> #include <DoEasy\Objects\Book\MarketBookSell.mqh> #include <DoEasy\Objects\Book\MarketBookBuyMarket.mqh> #include <DoEasy\Objects\Book\MarketBookSellMarket.mqh>

Now we need to create the OnBookEvent() handler in the EA and implement handling a DOM event in it:

void OnBookEvent ( const string & symbol) { static bool first= true ; CSymbol *sym=engine.GetSymbolCurrent(); if (sym== NULL || !sym.BookdepthSubscription()) return ; CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return ; if (symbol==sym.Name()) { MqlBookInfo book_array[]; if (! MarketBookGet (sym.Name(),book_array)) return ; list.Clear(); int total= ArraySize (book_array); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CMarketBookOrd *mbook_ord= NULL ; switch (book_array[i].type) { case BOOK_TYPE_BUY : mbook_ord= new CMarketBookBuy(sym.Name(),book_array[i]); break ; case BOOK_TYPE_SELL : mbook_ord= new CMarketBookSell(sym.Name(),book_array[i]); break ; case BOOK_TYPE_BUY_MARKET : mbook_ord= new CMarketBookBuyMarket(sym.Name(),book_array[i]); break ; case BOOK_TYPE_SELL_MARKET : mbook_ord= new CMarketBookSellMarket(sym.Name(),book_array[i]); break ; default : break ; } if (mbook_ord== NULL ) continue ; list.Sort(SORT_BY_MBOOK_ORD_PRICE); if (!list.InsertSort(mbook_ord)) delete mbook_ord; } CMarketBookOrd *ord_0=list.At( 0 ); CMarketBookOrd *ord_N=list.At(list.Total()- 1 ); if (ord_0== NULL || ord_N== NULL ) return ; Comment ( DFUN,sym.Name(), ": " ,TimeMSCtoString(sym.Time()), ", array total=" ,total, ", book size=" ,sym.TicksBookdepth(), ", list.Total: " ,list.Total(), "

" , "Max: " ,ord_N.Header(), "

Min: " ,ord_0.Header() ); if (first) { for ( int i=list.Total()- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) { CMarketBookOrd *ord=list.At(i); ord.PrintShort(); } first= false ; } } delete list; }

The code comments contain all the details. If you have any questions, feel free to ask them in the comments.



Compile the EA and launch it on a symbol chart having preliminarily defined in the settings to use the two specified symbols and the current timeframe.





After the EA is launched and the first DOM change event arrives, the parameters of the current DOM snapshot list are displayed in the chart comments together with two orders — the highest Buy and the lowest Sell one:





The journal displays the list of all orders of the current DOM snapshot:

Subscribed to Depth of Market AUDUSD Subscribed to Depth of Market EURUSD Library initialization time: 00 : 00 : 11.391 "EURUSD" sell order: 1.20250 [ 250.00 ] "EURUSD" sell order: 1.20245 [ 100.00 ] "EURUSD" sell order: 1.20244 [ 50.00 ] "EURUSD" sell order: 1.20242 [ 36.00 ] "EURUSD" buy order: 1.20240 [ 16.00 ] "EURUSD" buy order: 1.20239 [ 20.00 ] "EURUSD" buy order: 1.20238 [ 50.00 ] "EURUSD" buy order: 1.20236 [ 100.00 ] "EURUSD" buy order: 1.20232 [ 250.00 ]





What's next?

In the next article, we will continue creating the functionality for working with DOM.



All files of the current version of the library are attached below together with the test EA file for MQL5 for you to test and download.

The classes for working with DOM are under development, therefore their use in custom programs at this stage is strongly not recommended.

Leave your questions and suggestions in the comments.

