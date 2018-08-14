Comparative analysis of 10 flat trading strategies

Table of Contents

Introduction

Trend following strategies are very popular and easy-to-use, especially for beginners. However, current markets have become more dynamic, while trend movements are less distinct (in terms of both range and duration). By not using the possibility of trading in flat or sideways markets, we lose potential profits. Trend following trading rules are simple: identify the signs of a trend and try to capitalize on it. Trading in flat periods differs much from that. During sideways movement, the price is in a small range and may stay unchanged for quite a long time. There is no directional movement in the market, and liquidity is low.



Defining the task when creating a flat trading strategy



In the previous article, I defined three tasks, which were required for creating a trend following strategy. Tasks required for the creation of flat trading strategies are very similar.

Fig. 1. Example of a sideways/flat movement.

Task 1. Identifying the presence of a flat period.

There is no general and exhaustive definition of a flat (actually there is no proper description of the concept of a trend). However, there can be certain indications of that the market is currently in a flat state. This movement is also called sideways, because there is no clear vertical movement both upwards and downwards. The price moves inside a range, approaching its lower and upper borders in waves. Another sign of a flat period can be low volume of trades in the market or low interest from market participants. This can be seen from a weak price change, as well as from the small tick volume.

Task 2. The targets of an open position.

Channel trading is often used in relation to flat trading techniques. This is the major method of using the sideways movement for the purpose of profiting. A flat channel is determined in some virtual borders. Further, the trading strategy is built based on relations between the price and the channel borders. Most often, the strategy implies buying or selling when the price bounces off the channel border (Fig. 2).







Fig. 2. Trading when price bounces off channel borders.

When selling in the upper part of the channel, we assume that the price will move towards the lower border. That will act as a take profit level. Stop loss can be set as a certain numerical value in points or in accordance with the channel border. A counter strategy is used for Buy operations: buying at the lower channel border and setting the take profit level near the upper border.



Flat trading strategies



I used the above principles when choosing flat trading strategies.



Trading will be performed inside the channel. Therefore, we need to choose tools that will help us build a channel and determine the virtual borders of the flat zone.

In addition to defining the channel, we need at least one more additional tool to confirm that the price will go in the right direction after rebounding from the channel border. The purpose of such a filter is to avoid false entry signals.



Strategy #1. The Envelopes indicator with the MFI-based filter

The channel borders are determined based on the Envelopes indicator. The MFI indicator is additionally used for filtering of signals.

Indicator Parameter Description Used indicator Envelopes Used indicator MFI Timeframe H1 Buy conditions The price reaches the lower channel border, and MFI is in the oversold zone (below 20) Sell conditions The price reaches the upper channel border, and MFI is in the overbought zone (above 80) Exit conditions The price reaches the opposite channel border

Fig. 3 shows market entry conditions according to Strategy #1.

Fig. 3. Entry conditions for the flat trading Strategy #1

The code of the Expert Advisor trading this strategy is shown below:

void OnTick () { if (!Trade.IsOpenedByMagic(Inp_MagicNum)) { if (!GetIndValue()) return ; if (BuySignal()) Trade.BuyPositionOpen( Symbol (),Inp_Lot,close[ 0 ]-Inp_StopLoss* _Point ,tp,Inp_MagicNum,Inp_EaComment); if (SellSignal()) Trade.SellPositionOpen( Symbol (),Inp_Lot,close[ 0 ]+Inp_StopLoss* _Point ,tp,Inp_MagicNum,Inp_EaComment); } } bool BuySignal() { if (mfi[ 0 ]< 20 && env_low[ 0 ]>close[ 0 ]) { tp=env_high[ 0 ]; return true ; } else return false ; } bool SellSignal() { if (mfi[ 0 ]> 80 && env_high[ 0 ]<close[ 0 ]) { tp=env_low[ 0 ]; return true ; } else return false ; } bool GetIndValue() { return ( CopyBuffer (InpInd_Handle1, 0 , 0 , 2 ,mfi)<= 0 || CopyBuffer (InpInd_Handle2, 1 , 0 , 2 ,env_low)<= 0 || CopyBuffer (InpInd_Handle2, 0 , 0 , 2 ,env_high)<= 0 || CopyClose ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 0 , 2 ,close)<= 0 )? false : true ; }

Take Profit is set automatically in accordance with the set conditions, while Stop Loss is set manually depending on the timeframe.

Strategy #2. Bollinger Bands and two Moving Averages

Channel borders are determined using Bollinger Bands, and signals are filtered based on the relative position of the slow and fast MAs.

Indicator Parameter Description Used indicator Bollinger Bands Used indicator Moving Average Timeframe H1 Buy conditions The price reaches the lower channel border, the fast MA is above the slow one Sell conditions The price reaches the upper channel border, the fast MA is below the slow one Exit conditions The price reaches the opposite channel border

Fig. 4 shows market entry conditions. The default periods of two SMAs are small: 4 and 8. Period values and smoothing methods are adjustable, so you can change the filtering sensitivity for Bollinger Bands signals.

Fig. 4. Entry conditions for the flat trading Strategy #2

Except for market entry conditions, strategy #2 is very similar to strategy #1.

void OnTick () { if (!Trade.IsOpenedByMagic(Inp_MagicNum)) { if (!GetIndValue()) return ; if (BuySignal()) Trade.BuyPositionOpen( Symbol (),Inp_Lot,close[ 0 ]-Inp_StopLoss* _Point ,tp,Inp_MagicNum,Inp_EaComment); if (SellSignal()) Trade.SellPositionOpen( Symbol (),Inp_Lot,close[ 0 ]+Inp_StopLoss* _Point ,tp,Inp_MagicNum,Inp_EaComment); } } bool BuySignal() { if (ma_slow[ 0 ]>ma_fast[ 0 ] && bb_low[ 0 ]>close[ 0 ]) { tp=bb_up[ 0 ]; return true ; } else return false ; } bool SellSignal() { if (ma_slow[ 0 ]<ma_fast[ 0 ] && bb_up[ 0 ]<close[ 0 ]) { tp=bb_low[ 0 ]; return true ; } else return false ; } bool GetIndValue() { return ( CopyBuffer (InpInd_Handle1, 1 , 0 , 2 ,bb_up)<= 0 || CopyBuffer (InpInd_Handle1, 2 , 0 , 2 ,bb_low)<= 0 || CopyBuffer (InpInd_Handle2, 0 , 0 , 2 ,ma_slow)<= 0 || CopyBuffer (InpInd_Handle3, 0 , 0 , 2 ,ma_fast)<= 0 || CopyClose ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 0 , 2 ,close)<= 0 )? false : true ; }

Strategy #3. WSO & WRO Channel and Fractal Dimension Ehlers

The main signal indicator is WSO & WRO Channel, which is a channel based on two oscillators: WSO (Widner Support Oscillator) and WRO (Widner Resistance Oscillator). The idea of the indicator is based on the article "Automated Support and Resistance" by Mel Widner. To filter the signals, we will use the Fractal Dimension indicator, which was described in the article "Fractal Dimension as a Market Mode Sensor" by John F. Ehlers and Ric Way.

Indicator Parameter Description Used indicator WSO & WRO Channel Used indicator Fractal Dimension Ehlers Timeframe Any Buy conditions The price reaches the lower channel border, and the Fractal Dimension value is below the threshold Sell conditions The price reaches the upper channel border, and the Fractal Dimension value is below the threshold Exit conditions The price reaches the opposite channel border

Fig. 5 shows market entry conditions. Similar to previous strategies, trading operations are performed when the price bounces off the channel borders. The filter helps find the entry points when the market is not trending.





Fig. 5. Entry conditions for the flat trading Strategy #3

The code of the Expert Advisor trading this strategy is shown below:



void OnTick () { if (!Trade.IsOpenedByMagic(Inp_MagicNum)) { if (!GetIndValue()) return ; if (BuySignal()) Trade.BuyPositionOpen( Symbol (),Inp_Lot,close[ 0 ]-Inp_StopLoss* _Point ,tp,Inp_MagicNum,Inp_EaComment); if (SellSignal()) Trade.SellPositionOpen( Symbol (),Inp_Lot,close[ 0 ]+Inp_StopLoss* _Point ,tp,Inp_MagicNum,Inp_EaComment); } } bool BuySignal() { if (wwc_low[ 0 ]>close[ 0 ] && fdi[ 0 ]<Inp_FdiThreshold) { tp=wwc_up[ 0 ]; return true ; } else return false ; } bool SellSignal() { if (wwc_up[ 0 ]<close[ 0 ] && fdi[ 0 ]<Inp_FdiThreshold) { tp=wwc_low[ 0 ]; return true ; } else return false ; } bool GetIndValue() { return ( CopyBuffer (InpInd_Handle1, 3 , 0 , 2 ,wwc_up)<= 0 || CopyBuffer (InpInd_Handle1, 2 , 0 , 2 ,wwc_low)<= 0 || CopyBuffer (InpInd_Handle2, 0 , 0 , 2 ,fdi)<= 0 || CopyClose ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 0 , 2 ,close)<= 0 )? false : true ; }

Strategy #4. The Percentage Crossover Channel indicator and the TrendRange-based filter

In this case, the channel is built at the breakout of levels by a certain percentage. We need an indicator building the channel, search for points where the price bounces off the channel borders and a signals filter. We will use the TrendRange indicator, which shows both trend and flat states. The states will be applied for filtering signals.

Indicator Parameter Description Used indicator Percentage Crossover Channel Used indicator Trend Range Timeframe Any Buy conditions The price reaches the lower channel border, and the Trend Range histogram is gray Sell conditions The price reaches the upper channel border, and the Trend Range histogram is gray Exit conditions The price reaches the opposite channel border

Market entry conditions are shown in fig.6. The Percentage Crossover indicator has a number of specific features. The Percent parameter is the limit distance, after breaking which a new level construction begins, and the parameter is timeframe dependent. A smaller percent should be set on lower timeframes. For example, the recommended value for the hourly timeframe is 20 — 30. Higher values ​​result in excessive selectivity of the indicator.

Fig. 6. Entry conditions for the flat trading Strategy #4

The strategy code is shown below:



void OnTick () { if (!Trade.IsOpenedByMagic(Inp_MagicNum)) { if (!GetIndValue()) return ; if (BuySignal()) Trade.BuyPositionOpen( Symbol (),Inp_Lot,close[ 0 ]-Inp_StopLoss* _Point ,tp,Inp_MagicNum,Inp_EaComment); if (SellSignal()) Trade.SellPositionOpen( Symbol (),Inp_Lot,close[ 0 ]+Inp_StopLoss* _Point ,tp,Inp_MagicNum,Inp_EaComment); } } bool BuySignal() { if (pcc_low[ 0 ]>close[ 0 ] && tr_flat[ 0 ]>tr_range[ 0 ]) { tp=pcc_up[ 0 ]; return true ; } else return false ; } bool SellSignal() { if (pcc_up[ 0 ]<close[ 0 ] && tr_flat[ 0 ]>tr_range[ 0 ]) { tp=pcc_low[ 0 ]; return true ; } else return false ; } bool GetIndValue() { return ( CopyBuffer (InpInd_Handle1, 0 , 0 , 2 ,pcc_up)<= 0 || CopyBuffer (InpInd_Handle1, 2 , 0 , 2 ,pcc_low)<= 0 || CopyBuffer (InpInd_Handle2, 1 , 0 , 2 ,tr_flat)<= 0 || CopyBuffer (InpInd_Handle2, 2 , 0 , 2 ,tr_range)<= 0 || CopyClose ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 0 , 2 ,close)<= 0 )? false : true ; }

Strategy #5. The Price Channel indicator and the RBVI-based filter

The Price Channel indicator builds the channel, whose upper and lower borders are determined by the highest and the lowest prices over the period. False signals will be filtered out by RBVI, which determines the presence of a flat period in the market.

Indicator Parameter Description Used indicator Price Channel Used indicator RBVI Timeframe Any Buy conditions The price reaches the lower channel border, and the RBVI value is below the threshold Sell conditions The price reaches the upper channel border, and the RBVI value is below the threshold Exit conditions The price reaches the opposite channel border

Entry conditions are shown in fig.7. RBVI threshold value is 40. The value can be changed in the Expert Advisor parameters.



Fig. 7. Entry conditions for the flat trading Strategy #5

Here is the code of the strategy:



void OnTick () { if (!Trade.IsOpenedByMagic(Inp_MagicNum)) { if (!GetIndValue()) return ; if (BuySignal()) Trade.BuyPositionOpen( Symbol (),Inp_Lot,close[ 0 ]-Inp_StopLoss* _Point ,tp,Inp_MagicNum,Inp_EaComment); if (SellSignal()) Trade.SellPositionOpen( Symbol (),Inp_Lot,close[ 0 ]+Inp_StopLoss* _Point ,tp,Inp_MagicNum,Inp_EaComment); } } bool BuySignal() { if (pc_low[ 0 ]>close[ 0 ] && rbvi[ 0 ]<=Inp_level) { tp=pc_up[ 0 ]; return true ; } else return false ; } bool SellSignal() { if (pc_up[ 0 ]<close[ 0 ] && rbvi[ 0 ]<=Inp_level) { tp=pc_low[ 0 ]; return true ; } else return false ; } bool GetIndValue() { return ( CopyBuffer (InpInd_Handle1, 0 , 0 , 2 ,pc_up)<= 0 || CopyBuffer (InpInd_Handle1, 1 , 0 , 2 ,pc_low)<= 0 || CopyBuffer (InpInd_Handle2, 0 , 0 , 2 ,rbvi)<= 0 || CopyClose ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 0 , 2 ,close)<= 0 )? false : true ; }

Strategy #6. The Williams Percent Range indicator and the ADX-based filter

Williams's Percent Range determining the overbought/oversold state is used for finding entry points. Since our purpose is to trade in flat period or when the price is supposed to return to a certain range, let's use the trend indicator ADX in order to determine the absence of a directional movement.

Indicator Parameter Description Used indicator Williams Percent Range Used indicator ADX Timeframe Any Buy conditions The WPR indicator is in the oversold zone (below -80) and the ADX value is below the threshold. Sell conditions The WPR indicator is in the overbought zone (above -20) and the ADX value is below the threshold. Exit conditions Take Profit/Stop Loss

As can be seen in Fig. 8, the default flat area by ADX is set to 30. The value can be customized in the Expert Advisor code.



Fig. 8. Entry conditions for the flat trading Strategy #6

The strategy implementation is provided in the below listing. Here the Inp_FlatLevel variable sets the above mentioned ADX threshold value.

void OnTick () { if (!Trade.IsOpenedByMagic(Inp_MagicNum)) { if (!GetIndValue()) return ; if (BuySignal()) Trade.BuyPositionOpen( Symbol (),Inp_Lot,Inp_StopLoss,Inp_TakeProfit,Inp_MagicNum,Inp_EaComment); if (SellSignal()) Trade.SellPositionOpen( Symbol (),Inp_Lot,Inp_StopLoss,Inp_TakeProfit,Inp_MagicNum,Inp_EaComment); } } bool BuySignal() { return (wpr[ 0 ]<- 80 && adx[ 0 ]< Inp_FlatLevel )? true : false ; } bool SellSignal() { return (wpr[ 0 ]>=- 20 && adx[ 0 ]< Inp_FlatLevel )? true : false ; } bool GetIndValue() { return ( CopyBuffer (InpInd_Handle1, 0 , 0 , 2 ,wpr)<= 0 || CopyBuffer (InpInd_Handle2, 0 , 0 , 2 ,adx)<= 0 )? false : true ; }

Strategy #7. Modified Keltner channel and the Magic Trend-based filter

Price's bouncing off the Keltner channel is checked using the Magic Trend indicator, which should identify flat zones.

Indicator Parameter Description Used indicator Modified Keltner Channel Used indicator Magic Trend Timeframe Any Buy conditions The price reaches the lower channel border and the Magic Trend line is gray Sell conditions The price reaches the upper channel border and the Magic Trend line is gray Exit conditions The price reaches the opposite channel border

This trading strategy is visualized in figure 9. The Magic Trend value is not changed during flat, i.e. it is shown as a gray horizontal line. Hence, in addition to price's reaching the channel border, we check the condition of Magic Trend, which should be in a flat state for some time. This check will be implemented as a comparison of values ​​on the current bar and the previous one - they should be the same.

Fig. 9. Entry conditions for the flat trading Strategy #7.

The code contains functions checking Buy/Sell conditions:

void OnTick () { if (!Trade.IsOpenedByMagic(Inp_MagicNum)) { if (!GetIndValue()) return ; if (BuySignal()) Trade.BuyPositionOpen( Symbol (),Inp_Lot,close[ 0 ]-Inp_StopLoss* _Point ,tp,Inp_MagicNum,Inp_EaComment); if (SellSignal()) Trade.SellPositionOpen( Symbol (),Inp_Lot,close[ 0 ]+Inp_StopLoss* _Point ,tp,Inp_MagicNum,Inp_EaComment); } } bool BuySignal() { if (kc_low[ 0 ]>close[ 0 ] && mt[ 0 ]==mt[ 1 ]) { tp=kc_up[ 0 ]; return true ; } else return false ; } bool SellSignal() { if (kc_up[ 0 ]<close[ 0 ] && mt[ 0 ]==mt[ 1 ]) { tp=kc_low[ 0 ]; return true ; } else return false ; } bool GetIndValue() { return ( CopyBuffer (InpInd_Handle1, 0 , 0 , 2 ,kc_up)<= 0 || CopyBuffer (InpInd_Handle1, 2 , 0 , 2 ,kc_low)<= 0 || CopyBuffer (InpInd_Handle2, 0 , 0 , 2 ,mt)<= 0 || CopyClose ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 0 , 2 ,close)<= 0 )? false : true ; }

Strategy #8. Donchian channel with a confirmation by Trinity Impulse

In this case, we try to catch the moments when the price bounces off the Donchian channel borders, while the Trinity Impulse indicator is in the sideways movement state.

Indicator Parameter Description Used indicator Donchian Channel Used indicator Trinity Impulse Timeframe Lower timeframes Buy conditions The price reaches the lower channel border, the Trinity Impulse value is zero Sell conditions The price reaches the upper channel border, the Trinity Impulse value is zero Exit conditions The price reaches the opposite channel border

Market entries are shown in figure 10. The strategy is not recommended for use on higher timeframes, because the Trinity Impulse filter shows jig saw behavior, while the display of flat zones is lagging. Their width is very small, and this makes the strategy too selective. Optimally use 5 to 30-minute timeframes.

Fig. 10. Entry conditions for the flat trading Strategy #8.

Implementation of the Expert Advisor based on the above strategy:

void OnTick () { if (!Trade.IsOpenedByMagic(Inp_MagicNum)) { if (!GetIndValue()) return ; if (BuySignal()) Trade.BuyPositionOpen( Symbol (),Inp_Lot,close[ 0 ]-Inp_StopLoss* _Point ,tp,Inp_MagicNum,Inp_EaComment); if (SellSignal()) Trade.SellPositionOpen( Symbol (),Inp_Lot,close[ 0 ]+Inp_StopLoss* _Point ,tp,Inp_MagicNum,Inp_EaComment); } } bool BuySignal() { if (dc_low[ 0 ]>close[ 0 ] && ti[ 0 ]== 0 ) { tp=dc_up[ 0 ]; return true ; } else return false ; } bool SellSignal() { if (dc_up[ 0 ]<close[ 0 ] && ti[ 0 ]== 0 ) { tp=dc_low[ 0 ]; return true ; } else return false ; } bool GetIndValue() { return ( CopyBuffer (InpInd_Handle1, 0 , 0 , 2 ,dc_up)<= 0 || CopyBuffer (InpInd_Handle1, 1 , 0 , 2 ,dc_low)<= 0 || CopyBuffer (InpInd_Handle2, 0 , 0 , 2 ,ti)<= 0 || CopyClose ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 0 , 2 ,close)<= 0 )? false : true ; }

Strategy #9. The ATR Channel indicator and a filter based on CCI Color Levels

ATR Channel is based on ATR deviations from a moving average. CCI Color Levels is a CCI indicator displayed as a histogram of threshold values, which indicate price movement. We use this indicator to filter the channel's flat state (when CCI is between the threshold values).

Indicator Parameter Description Used indicator ATR Channel Used indicator CCI Color Levels Timeframe Any Buy conditions The price reaches the lower channel border, and the CCI Color Levels value is in the range between the thresholds Sell conditions The price reaches the upper channel border, and the CCI Color Levels value is in the range between the thresholds Exit conditions The price reaches the opposite channel border

Fig. 11 shows the market entry. In some cases, the price may exit the channel, but the CCI-based filter in the specified range suggests that the price may return to the channel and reach the set Take Profit value.





Fig. 11. Entry conditions for the flat trading Strategy #9.

The code of the Expert Advisor trading this strategy:

void OnTick () { if (!Trade.IsOpenedByMagic(Inp_MagicNum)) { if (!GetIndValue()) return ; if (BuySignal()) Trade.BuyPositionOpen( Symbol (),Inp_Lot,close[ 0 ]-Inp_StopLoss* _Point ,tp,Inp_MagicNum,Inp_EaComment); if (SellSignal()) Trade.SellPositionOpen( Symbol (),Inp_Lot,close[ 0 ]+Inp_StopLoss* _Point ,tp,Inp_MagicNum,Inp_EaComment); } } bool BuySignal() { if (atr_low[ 0 ]>close[ 0 ] && cci[ 0 ]<Inp_CCI_LevelUP && cci[ 0 ]>Inp_CCI_LevelDOWN) { tp=atr_up[ 0 ]; return true ; } else return false ; } bool SellSignal() { if (atr_up[ 0 ]<close[ 0 ] && cci[ 0 ]<Inp_CCI_LevelUP && cci[ 0 ]>Inp_CCI_LevelDOWN) { tp=atr_low[ 0 ]; return true ; } else return false ; } bool GetIndValue() { return ( CopyBuffer (InpInd_Handle1, 1 , 0 , 2 ,atr_up)<= 0 || CopyBuffer (InpInd_Handle1, 2 , 0 , 2 ,atr_low)<= 0 || CopyBuffer (InpInd_Handle2, 2 , 0 , 2 ,cci)<= 0 || CopyClose ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 0 , 2 ,close)<= 0 )? false : true ; }

Strategy #10. RSI histogram and a filter based on the Flat indicator

RSI in the form of a histogram provides a better visualization, since the main market entry signals are generated in its overbought/oversold zones. Flat is used to filter out false signals.

Indicator Parameter Description Used indicator RSI_Histogram Used indicator Flat Timeframe Any Buy conditions RSI is in the oversold zone (below the threshold) and Flat is in the flat zone. Sell conditions RSI is in the overbought zone (above the threshold) and Flat is in the flat zone. Exit conditions Take Profit/Stop Loss

Entry points are shown in figure 12. The histogram form of RSI provides for an easier tracking of overbought/oversold zones and of the Flat filter's flat zone.

Fig. 12. Entry conditions for the flat trading Strategy #10.

Implementation of the Expert Advisor based on the above strategy is available in the following code:

void OnTick () { if (!Trade.IsOpenedByMagic(Inp_MagicNum)) { if (!GetIndValue()) return ; if (BuySignal()) Trade.BuyPositionOpen( Symbol (),Inp_Lot,Inp_StopLoss,Inp_TakeProfit,Inp_MagicNum,Inp_EaComment); if (SellSignal()) Trade.SellPositionOpen( Symbol (),Inp_Lot,Inp_StopLoss,Inp_TakeProfit,Inp_MagicNum,Inp_EaComment); } } bool BuySignal() { return (rsi[ 0 ]<Inp_LowLevel && fl[ 0 ]<Inp_FLowLevel)? true : false ; } bool SellSignal() { return (rsi[ 0 ]>Inp_HighLevel && fl[ 0 ]<Inp_FLowLevel)? true : false ; } bool GetIndValue() { return ( CopyBuffer (InpInd_Handle1, 0 , 0 , 2 ,rsi)<= 0 || CopyBuffer (InpInd_Handle2, 0 , 0 , 2 ,fl)<= 0 )? false : true ; }

Testing

Now, that we have defined 10 flat trading strategies and implemented them in the code, let's select common testing conditions.

Testing interval: Last year .

. Currency pair: EURUSD .

. Trading mode: No delay ( These are not high-frequency trading strategies, so the effect of delays would be very small).



These are not high-frequency trading strategies, so the effect of delays would be very small). Testing: M1 OHLC ( Pre-testing on real ticks shows nearly the same results).



Initial deposit: 1000 USD.

Leverage: 1:500.

Server: MetaQuotes-Demo.

Quotes: 5-digit.

Strategy #1 Test (the Envelopes indicator with the MFI based filter)



Preset:

input int Inp_StopLoss= 500 ; input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME Inp_applied_volume= VOLUME_TICK ; input int Inp_MFI_period= 10 ; input int Inp_ma_period= 10 ; input ENUM_MA_METHOD Inp_ma_method= MODE_SMA ; input double Inp_deviation= 0.1 ;

Testing results:

Fig. 13. Flat Strategy #1. Testing results.

Strategy #2 Test (Bollinger Bands and two Moving Averages)



Preset:

input int Inp_StopLoss= 450 ; input int Inp_BBPeriod= 14 ; input double Inp_deviation= 2.0 ; input int Inp_ma_period1= 12 ; input ENUM_MA_METHOD Inp_ma_method1= MODE_SMMA ; input int Inp_ma_period2= 2 ; input ENUM_MA_METHOD Inp_ma_method2= MODE_LWMA ;

Testing results:

Fig. 14. Flat Strategy #2. Testing results.

Strategy #3 Test (WSO & WRO Channel with a filter based on Fractal Dimension Ehlers)



Preset:

input int Inp_StopLoss= 500 ; input int Inp_WsoWroPeriod= 16 ; input int Inp_FdiPeriod = 18 ; input double Inp_FdiThreshold = 1.4 ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE Inp_Price = PRICE_CLOSE ;

Testing results:

Fig. 15. Flat Strategy #3. Testing results.

Strategy #4 Test (the Percentage Crossover Channel indicator and the TrendRange based filter)



Preset:

input int Inp_StopLoss= 500 ; input double Inp_Percent= 26.0 ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE Inp_Price= PRICE_CLOSE ; input uint Inp_PeriodTR = 14 ; input ENUM_MA_METHOD Inp_Method = MODE_EMA ; input double Inp_Deviation = 1.0 ;

Testing results:

Fig.16. Flat Strategy #4. Testing results.

Strategy #5 Test (the Price Channel indicator and the RBVI based filter)



Preset:

input int Inp_StopLoss= 450 ; input int Inp_ChannelPeriod= 12 ; input int Inp_RBVIPeriod= 5 ; input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME Inp_VolumeType= VOLUME_TICK ; input double Inp_level= 40 ;

Testing results:

Fig. 17. Flat Strategy #5. Testing results.

Strategy #6 Test (the Williams Percent Range indicator and the ADX based filter)



Preset:

input int Inp_StopLoss= 50 ; input int Inp_TakeProfit= 50 ; input int Inp_WPRPeriod= 10 ; input int Inp_ADXPeriod= 14 ; input int Inp_FlatLevel= 40 ;

Testing results:

Fig. 18. Flat Strategy #6. Testing results.

Strategy #7 Test (Modified Keltner channel and the Magic Trend based filter)



Preset:

input int Inp_SmoothCenter = 11 ; input int Inp_SmoothDeviation = 12 ; input double Inp_F = 1.0 ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE Inp_AppliedPrice = PRICE_CLOSE ; input ENUM_MA_METHOD Inp_MethodSmoothing = MODE_SMA ; input ENUM_METHOD_VARIATION Inp_MethodVariation = METHOD_HL; input uint Inp_PeriodCCI = 60 ; input uint Inp_PeriodATR = 5 ;

Testing results:

Fig. 19. Flat Strategy #7. Testing results.

Strategy #8 Test (Donchian channel with a confirmation by Trinity Impulse)



Preset:

input int Inp_StopLoss= 500 ; input int Inp_ChannelPeriod= 12 ; input int Inp_Period= 5 ; input int Inp_Level= 34 ; input ENUM_MA_METHOD Inp_Type= MODE_LWMA ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE Inp_Price= PRICE_WEIGHTED ; input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME Inp_Volume= VOLUME_TICK ;

Testing results:

Fig. 20. Flat Strategy #8. Testing results.

Strategy #9 Test (the ATR Channel indicator and a filter based on CCI Color Levels)



Preset:

input ENUM_MA_METHOD Inp_MA_Method= MODE_SMA ; input uint Inp_MA_Period= 10 ; input uint Inp_ATR_Period= 12 ; input double Inp_Factor= 1.5 ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE Inp_IPC= PRICE_LOW ; input int Inp_Shift= 0 ; input int Inp_CCI_ma_period = 14 ; input double Inp_CCI_LevelUP = 90 ; input double Inp_CCI_LevelDOWN =- 90 ;

Testing results:

Fig. 21. Flat Strategy #9. Testing results.

Strategy #10 Test (RSI histogram and a filter based on the Flat indicator)



Preset:

input uint Inp_RSIPeriod= 12 ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE Inp_RSIPrice= PRICE_CLOSE ; input uint Inp_HighLevel= 60 ; input uint Inp_LowLevel= 40 ; input int Inp_Shift= 0 ; input uint Inp_Smooth= 10 ; input ENUM_MA_METHOD Inp_ma_method= MODE_SMA ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE Inp_applied_price= PRICE_CLOSE ; input uint Inp_HLRef= 100 ; input int Inp_FShift= 0 ; input uint Inp_ExtraHighLevel= 70 ; input uint Inp_FHighLevel= 50 ; input uint Inp_FLowLevel= 30 ;

Testing results:

Fig. 22. Flat Strategy #10. Testing results.

Findings

Testing and optimization of the analyzed strategies for trading the sideways market have produced the following results.

Most of the strategies are based on trading inside a channel and include signal filtering, so their main weak point is a short-term channel breakout.

Testing on very low and very high timeframes resulted in losses due to frequent market entry conditions and due to an extreme selectivity, respectively.

No significant deviations in returns were obtained during optimization on the same currency pair and period of time. Almost all strategies showed similar results.

Thus, we can draw the main conclusion: although we selected different channel building techniques and filters, the advantages and disadvantages of all strategies are comparable.

Conclusion

Below is a summary table of the names of Expert Advisors, which were developed and used in this article, as well as auxiliary classes and a list of indicators used in the above strategies. The archive attached below contains all described files properly arranged into folders. For their proper operation, you only need to save the MQL5 folder into the terminal folder.

Programs used in the article: