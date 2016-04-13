Watch how to download trading robots for free
RSI_Histogram - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The classical RSI indicator implemented as a histogram with a color indication of entering the overbought and oversold areas.
Fig.1. The RSI_Histogram indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14923
