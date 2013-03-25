Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Donchian Channel - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 16991
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The real author:
Richard Dawood Donchyan
Donchian channel is constructed by taking the highest (maximum from High) and the lowest (minimum from Low) prices for the previous N periods.
The instrument will be bought (long positions will be opened) when the current price maximum increases the maximum channel value and it will be sold (short positions will be opened) when the current bar decreases below the minimum channel value.
Donchian channel is the indicator useful for observing market price volatility. If the price is stable, Donchian channel will be relatively tight. If the price fluctuates too much, then Donchian channel will be wider.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1601
The local extremums breakthrough indicatorQQECloud
The QQECloud is the indicator of quantitative and qualitative evaluation based on rather complex calculations of the RSI smoothed indicators.
Simple trends visualizerObject Emulator
Emulator of functions for working with objects. It gives possibility to see the objects after testing in the chart