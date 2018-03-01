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Modified Keltner Channel - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The indicator draws the Keltner Channel, which can be calculated using SMMA, EMA and LWMA. Channel borders are calculated based on High-Low or ATR.
Smoothing periods for the central line and channel border lines are also configurable.
It has six input parameters:
- Number of the periods to smooth the center line - central line smoothing period;
- Number of periods to smooth deviation - channel borders smoothing period;
- Factor which is used to apply the deviation - multiplier for expanding channel borders;
- The center line applied price - price used for calculating the central line (any of seven standard prices);
- The center line smoothing method - smoothing method (EMA, SMMA, LWMA);
- Variation Method - channel borders calculating method: High-Low or ATR. If ATR is selected, the Number of periods to smooth deviation parameter will be used for the ATR period.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19825
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