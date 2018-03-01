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Indicators

Modified Keltner Channel - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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The indicator draws the Keltner Channel, which can be calculated using SMMA, EMA and LWMA. Channel borders are calculated based on High-Low or ATR.

Smoothing periods for the central line and channel border lines are also configurable.

It has six input parameters:

  • Number of the periods to smooth the center line - central line smoothing period;
  • Number of periods to smooth deviation - channel borders smoothing period;
  • Factor which is used to apply the deviation - multiplier for expanding channel borders;
  • The center line applied price - price used for calculating the central line (any of seven standard prices);
  • The center line smoothing method - smoothing method (EMA, SMMA, LWMA);
  • Variation Method - channel borders calculating method: High-Low or ATR. If ATR is selected, the Number of periods to smooth deviation parameter will be used for the ATR period.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19825

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