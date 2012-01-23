CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

RBVI - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
8409
Rating:
(17)
Published:
Updated:
RBVI.mq5 (13.84 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The basis of the RBVI Forex indicator is an attribute of the night market to sharply decrease the volatility due to absence of active trading on exchanges. The indicator considers the price flow and the volatility (changeability) of the market what helps to successfully behave in a flat market. It is recommended to use RBVI in Expert Advisors that run in night time.

Signals of the RBVI indicator: if the indicator value on a chart is less than 40%, than the market is flat; if the value is greater than 60%, there is an active movement.

Originally this indicator had been developed in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 15.06.2010.

Fig.1 The RBVI indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/719

SVS_Trend SVS_Trend

Trend Indicator. There are 10 possible variants of changing the averaging of the signal line in this indicator.

IncDeMarkerOnArray IncDeMarkerOnArray

CDeMarkerOnArray class is designed for calculation of DeMarker values on indicator buffers.

AsymmetricStochNR AsymmetricStochNR

Enhanced version of the Stochastic oscillator.

RSI_AC_Stochastic_Signal RSI_AC_Stochastic_Signal

This indicator shows trend direction (RSI) and trading signals (Stochastic + Accelerator).